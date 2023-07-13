FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball program learned Thursday that it has earned a Team Academic Award for 2022-23 presented by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

Altogether, 1,333 collegiate and high school teams garnered a USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for this past school year. The listing included 155 NCAA Division II women’s programs.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. The Patriots posted a 3.511 GPA during the 2022-23 school year.

This is the seventh time the Francis Marion program has received this national recognition.

Led by coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards, the most recent Patriot squad was comprised of junior outside hitter Lexi Albright, junior middleblocker Beyonce Andrews, freshman outside hitter Kayla Clayworth, senior outside hitter Gracie Davis, freshman libero Katie Floyd and junior setter Kaylee Gillespie.

Also, sophomore opposite hitter De’Asia Hill, freshman outside hitter Katie Kemp, sophomore libero Zoie Larkins, freshman middleblocker Caroline Lucas, junior defensive specialist Keely McLain, sophomore setter Ruby Moore, junior middleblocker Kalee Peter, sophomore libero Hadley Prince, junior setter Meghan Scharpenberg and graduate student middleblocker Lily Walton.

“Once again, I am extremely proud of the commitment of our student-athletes to their academics,” Baufield-Edwards said. “For us to achieve this award for the third year in a row shows the level of maturity within our team to understand that their life continues on after their athletic careers are over here at Francis Marion.”

On the court this past fall, the Patriots registered a 16-12 record and placed third in the Conference Carolinas East Division standings during the regular season.

Coker earns 4th straight

USMC/AVCA academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Coker's women's volleyball team has been honored this year as they completed the academic year with an outstanding performance in the classroom. They collected a 3.34 GPA taking down their last year's GPA of 3.33.

Coker had eight women who had an impressive 3.3 GPA or higher. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Cobras have earned the Team Academic Award.