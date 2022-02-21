LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf among leaders at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Darkness suspended play at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Francis Marion University as most teams were nearing completion of their second round, Monday (Feb. 21) on Hilton Head Island.
The second round will be completed Tuesday morning prior to the start of the third and final round. The tournament is being played on the 6,913-yard, par 72 Wexford Plantation course.
Francis Marion led the team standings after the first round with a 1-over-par 289 score, three strokes ahead of Mercer University and Augusta University.
Unofficially, FMU was among several schools that did finish the second round and the Patriots posted a 295 score. That tally would most likely place them somewhere in the Top 5 and within approximately 10 strokes of the lead.
All second-round results are considered unofficial until the scorecards have been submitted and entered.
Francis Marion junior Mitchell Vance led the way in round one with a 1-under-par 71. The Hartsville native shot a 74 in the afternoon round is currently in the Top 10. Junior Casper Kennedy fired a pair of 72 rounds and currently stands in sixth position at 144 after 36 holes.
FMU senior McClure Thompson registered rounds of 73 and 74, while senior Grant Sellers carded 73 and 75 scores. Fifth-year senior and Florence native Michael Rials shot 75 in both the morning and afternoon rounds.
Three Patriots are competing as individuals: redshirt freshman Marcus Skjelstad (78-72−150), senior Pierre De Caevel (77-74−151), and senior Grainger Howle (73-80−153).
Kennedy and Skjelstad were among the tournament leaders with nine birdies through the first 36 holes.
Augusta’s Alex van Wyk sat atop the players’ leaderboard after the opening round with a 3-under 69.
Tyler DeChellis of East Carolina is the unofficial leader in the clubhouse after he finished his second round at 3-under-par 141 (rounds of 70 and 71). Three golfers finished at 142, while van Wyk was still on the course.
− FMU Athletics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Limestone 58
Coker 42
HARTSVILLE - Coker University women's basketball dropped a tight South Atlantic Conference to Limestone on Monday by a score of 58-52.
The Cobras jumped out to a 7-0 lead through five minutes of play, before the teams went back and forth throughout the remainder of the frame leaving Coker with a 14-11 lead after 10 minutes.
The Cobras increased their lead to nine through two and a half minutes in the second quarter, before the Saints battled back to within one with six minutes to play in the period. The lead would fluctuate over the final few minutes of the half, as the Cobras took a 27-26 lead to the break.
The teams played to a 30-30 deadlock through two and a half minutes of the third, before the Saints would battle back to take a 39-33 lead with under two minutes to play. The Saints would take a 42-36 lead to the fourth. After the Saints increased their lead to double-digits early in the fourth quarter, before the Cobras battled all the way back to within one bucket at 54-52. Limestone was able to seal the win at the free throw line.
Abigail Keesling led the Cobras with 13 points, while Saquita Joyner finished with 11. Coker out-rebounded Limestone 45-33 in the game, led by a game-high 13 rebounds from Hope Richardson.
The Cobras are back at home Wednesday to face Newberry at 5:30 p.m.