LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf among leaders at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate

The Cobras jumped out to a 7-0 lead through five minutes of play, before the teams went back and forth throughout the remainder of the frame leaving Coker with a 14-11 lead after 10 minutes.

The Cobras increased their lead to nine through two and a half minutes in the second quarter, before the Saints battled back to within one with six minutes to play in the period. The lead would fluctuate over the final few minutes of the half, as the Cobras took a 27-26 lead to the break.

The teams played to a 30-30 deadlock through two and a half minutes of the third, before the Saints would battle back to take a 39-33 lead with under two minutes to play. The Saints would take a 42-36 lead to the fourth. After the Saints increased their lead to double-digits early in the fourth quarter, before the Cobras battled all the way back to within one bucket at 54-52. Limestone was able to seal the win at the free throw line.

Abigail Keesling led the Cobras with 13 points, while Saquita Joyner finished with 11. Coker out-rebounded Limestone 45-33 in the game, led by a game-high 13 rebounds from Hope Richardson.