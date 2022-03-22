LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf finishes 2nd at ECU Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior McClure Thompson’s one-over-par 73 led Francis Marion University during Tuesday’s final round of the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Men's Golf Tournament as the Patriots finished second in the team standings.

The result is the third Top-5 finish for FMU this season. The 54-hole event was played on the 6,830-yard, par-72 Brook Valley Country Club course.

The University of Southern Mississippi maintained its second-round advantage to capture team title recognition. The Golden Eagles finished with a 54-hole total of 864. Francis Marion carded a final-round 300 score to finish at 885, while East Carolina (888), Gardner-Webb University (890), and Oakland University (893) rounded out the Top-5.

Senior Grant Sellers was the Patriots’ top finisher in the players’ standings as the McBee native tied for fifth position with a 69-72-75−216 scorecard. It represented his best showing of the year and fourth career Top-10 finish. Junior Mitchell Vance shot a final-round 75 to register the Hartsville native’s second Top-10 showing of the year with a 220 total.

Thompson’s final round moved the Little River native up into a tie for 22nd place at 225 along with Patriot junior Casper Kennedy (70-77-78−225). FMU fifth-year senior and Florence native Michael Rials tied for 62nd place at 237 following a final-round 77.

Francis Marion will return to the links on March 27-28 for the Seahawk Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by UNC Wilmington in Wallace, N.C.

Start time for FMU baseball

moved up to 1 p.m. Wednesday

FLORENCE − The Francis Marion University baseball team will host Augusta University for a single game Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

The start time for the contest is earlier than previously announced (6 p.m.) due to the forecast of rain on Wednesday night.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

FMU owns a 15-10 record, while Augusta is 7-16. The Patriots have won 53 of the previous 83 meetings between the two schools.

Francis Marion will send sophomore southpaw Chas DeBruhl (0-0, 3.60 ERA), to the mound against the Jaguars for his fourth career start.

The Patriots are led by senior third baseman Todd Mattox who is batting .384 with nine doubles, four triples (ninth-best in Division II), and 16 runs batted in. Mattox has safely reached base in 68 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. He is 20 games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

Senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .378 with three doubles, five home runs, and 21 RBIs, while senior right fielder Will Hardee is batting .367 with 10 doubles and 15 RBI and graduate student Darius Nobles owns a .333 average and leads the team with nine homers and 24 RBI.

Stingers drop pair

FLORENCE − Florence-Darlington Tech's softball team dropped a pair of one-run games to Catawba Valley Community College on Monday.

The Stingers (7-7) dropped the opener 4-3 before being shut out in the second contest 1-0.

Mariah Stephens homered and drove in three runs for FDTC in the opener. She had two hits as did Shayla Hunt.

Courtney Watson struck out eight on the mound in both games for the Stingers.

