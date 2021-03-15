LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf in 4th after two rounds at Seahawk Intercollegiate

WALLACE, N.C.— The Francis Marion University golf team returned to action Monday and once again it was sophomore Mitchell Vance and junior McClure Thompson leading the way at the Seahawk Intercollegiate Tournament.

Vance started on the right foot firing back-to-back rounds of 1-under-par 71, while Thompson used a second-round 4-under 68, to help pace the Patriots.

FMU sits in sole possession of fourth place, after firing consecutive rounds of 1-under 287 as a team. The final round will be played Tuesday at the River Landing Golf Course.

Both Thompson and Vance are tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard, just eight shots off the lead. Thompson, a Little River native, led the team with 10 birdies on the day and played the par 4s at 1-under par. Vance, a Hartsville native, played the par 5s at 5-under, had a team-high 25 pars, and carded the only FMU eagle on Monday.

FMU junior Grant Sellers was steady throughout the day, making 22 pars and eight birdies on his way to rounds of 70-73=143 (1-under). He rounds out the Patriot golfers in the Top-20 sitting tied for 17th position.