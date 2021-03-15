LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf in 4th after two rounds at Seahawk Intercollegiate

WALLACE, N.C.— The Francis Marion University golf team returned to action Monday and once again it was sophomore Mitchell Vance and junior McClure Thompson leading the way at the Seahawk Intercollegiate Tournament.
Vance started on the right foot firing back-to-back rounds of 1-under-par 71, while Thompson used a second-round 4-under 68, to help pace the Patriots.
FMU sits in sole possession of fourth place, after firing consecutive rounds of 1-under 287 as a team. The final round will be played Tuesday at the River Landing Golf Course.
Both Thompson and Vance are tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard, just eight shots off the lead. Thompson, a Little River native, led the team with 10 birdies on the day and played the par 4s at 1-under par. Vance, a Hartsville native, played the par 5s at 5-under, had a team-high 25 pars, and carded the only FMU eagle on Monday.
FMU junior Grant Sellers was steady throughout the day, making 22 pars and eight birdies on his way to rounds of 70-73=143 (1-under). He rounds out the Patriot golfers in the Top-20 sitting tied for 17th position.
Sophomore Casper Kennedy had an up-and-down day that ended tied for 34th at 3-over 72-75=147. The Norwegian made nice work of the front nine, playing it at 2-under after two rounds while playing the back nine at 5-over.
Junior Pierre De Caevel rounded out the team as he tied for 50th place with rounds of 78-76=154 (+10). FMU senior John Burghardt withdrew due to injury.
Host school UNC Wilmington sits atop the team leaderboard at 23-under-par, 282-271=553, the lowest two-round tally in tournament history. The Seahawks’ Blake McShea leads the player's standings at 10-under 13 (65-69).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Overtime goal sinks FMU
FLORENCE, S.C. – Young Harris College scored the only goal of the match in the 99th minute to claim a 1-0 victory over Francis Marion University on Monday in Peach Belt Conference women's soccer action.
The Patriots (2-5, 2-5 PBC) will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday (March 21) when they host Columbus State University for a 1 p.m. kick-off.
Young Harris' Alexis Scarpinato scored the lone goal at the 98:24 mark on a corner kick taken by Hannah Behner. Behner’s kick soared through the box to Scarpinato, whose header found the back of the net from five yards out.
The Mountain Lions outshot FMU 15-8 despite the Patriots holding a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Junior forward Valentina Restrepo led Francis Marion with three shots, while junior midfielder Kiley Barr had two. Three other Patriots registered shots: freshman Ainara Eizaguirre, junior Ellie Wray, and senior Sarah Moll. Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets logged six saves on the afternoon.
Young Harris goalkeeper Pien Van Kampen registered four saves while posting the shutout and helping the Mountain Lions improve to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in PBC play.
Francis Marion threatened in the opening minute as a dangerous cross by senior Brooke Kennedy from the left side forced a strong defensive play by Van Kampen before Barr could get to the ball.
A through ball from Thea Juul to Anika Elias forced Willets to make a sprawling save in the middle of the penalty area in the 14th minute.
Barr forced a save by Van Kampen with a shot in the 38th minute. After entering halftime 0-0, Restrepo looked to notch the game's first goal, but her free kick from 24 yards out was grabbed by Van Kampen at the 55:31 mark. The Mountain Lion keeper also thwarted attempts by Eizaguirre in the 67th minute and Restrepo again in the 89th minute.
Wray registered FMU’s only shot in overtime, but her attempt went wide left of the goal at 95:21. This was the squad’s second loss of the season on a golden goal in extra time.
Catawba blanks Coker
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker women's soccer team fell at Catawba 2-0 on Monday.
Dylan Smith and Anna Bozzone notched one shot apiece for the Cobras. Sarah Swaim tallied her third double-digit performance of the season with 10 saves on the day.
Coker will continue its road trip at No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.