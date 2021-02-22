LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf in middle of the pack after two rounds at Palmetto Hall

HILTON HEAD ISLAND- Francis Marion University had three individuals with rounds of even-par or better over the first day of the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall as the Patriots opened day one of the two-day event at Palmetto Hall Golf and Country Club.
FMU (+19) was three-over par (291) through the first 18 holes to sit tied for third in the field. Francis Marion fell victim to the tougher conditions in the second round of the day, finishing 16-over par (304) and tied for eighth-place in the team standings. The Patriots stand only five strokes outside of the Top 5.
Junior Grant Sellers (+4) posted a first-round 71, one-under-par, and a second-round 77, five-over-par to finish the opening day sitting tied for 23rd in the field. The McBee High grad currently sits nine strokes off the overall lead. Sellers posted three birdies and one eagle on the day after starting the day with a shotgun start on the first tee box. He birdied the second, eagled the eighth, and birdied the 17th hole in the opening round, and followed up with a birdie on the back nine in the second round to highlight his day.
Sophomore Mitchell Vance (+4) also sits tied for 23th in the field through the first day. The Hartsville High grad posted a trio of birdies in the first round on the ninth, 11th, and 13th holes, and an eagle on the par-five fifth hole to finish at four-over 76. He posted another trio of birdies on the fifth, sixth, and 11th holes to highlight his second-round even-par 72.
Sophomore Casper Kennedy (+7) is tied for 42nd overall in the individual standings. The Norwegian posted three birdies and an eagle over his opening-round one-under 71 to highlight his morning round. He birdied the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes before eagling the 11th hole, and finished his day off with a second-round 80 (+8).
Junior McClure Thompson (+8) is also among the top-50 individuals in the tournament. Thompson sat at 77 (+5) through the morning session as with a trio of birdies on second, seventh, and 11th holes. He bounced back with a birdie on the eighteenth hole of the second round to end his day at 75 (+3).
John Burghardt (+10) sits tied for 58th overall in the field following his two-round 154 tally. The senior recorded a one-over-par 73 over the first 18 holes, including four birdies on the fourth, ninth, 15th, and 16th holes. However, despite a trio of birdies during the second round, he finished the second round with an 81 (+9).
Augusta and Charleston Southern (+1) lead the field by 10-strokes after 36 holes of play, while Chattanooga (+11) sits in third place. High Point’s Brandon Einstein (-4) and Kennesaw State's Preston Topper (-4) sit atop the player leaderboard after 36 holes. Augusta’s Alex van Wyk (-3) and Charleston Southern’s Ben Carroll (-2) were the only other players in the field to come in under-par.
The third and final round will be played Tuesday at the 6,918-yard, par 72 Arthur Hills course. Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. Live scoring will be available through www.golfstat.com.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Queens 75
Coker 56
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell at No. 19/22 Queens in South Atlantic Conference action Monday by a score of 75-56.
Coker jumped out to an 11-5 lead through two minutes and change, before the teams would play to a 13-13 tie with 13 minutes to play in the first half. The Royals went on a run to gain a nine-point advantage, before extending their lead into double digits with 10 minutes to play in the frame.
Coker would get back within six with six minutes to play in the half, before the Royals would re-gain their double-digit lead and take it to the break. The Royals led 44-26 at the half.
The Royals would hold their double-digit lead for the first eight minutes of the second half, before Coker would eventually get back within seven with 11 minutes to play. The Royals would re-gain their double-digit lead from there, and hold the lead until the final horn to secure the victory.
Williams Onyeodi paced the Cobras tying a career-high with 21 points, while completing the double-double matching a career-high with 11 rebounds.
Anderson Keller also notched a career-high 17 points in the game, while five other Cobras contributed to the scoring. Seven other Cobras were also active on the glass in the game. Courtney Murrell Jr. dished out a team-high five assists, while Christopher Fordham also registered four helpers and Keller and Malcolm Kennedy each had one. Murrell also led the Cobras with four steals in the game, while Onyeodi had two steals and Keller and Anthony Thomas each had one. Onyeodi and Keller each posted one rejection in the game.
The Cobras return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Newberry for the regular season finale. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.