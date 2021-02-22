LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf in middle of the pack after two rounds at Palmetto Hall

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Queens 75

Coker 56

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell at No. 19/22 Queens in South Atlantic Conference action Monday by a score of 75-56.

Coker jumped out to an 11-5 lead through two minutes and change, before the teams would play to a 13-13 tie with 13 minutes to play in the first half. The Royals went on a run to gain a nine-point advantage, before extending their lead into double digits with 10 minutes to play in the frame.

Coker would get back within six with six minutes to play in the half, before the Royals would re-gain their double-digit lead and take it to the break. The Royals led 44-26 at the half.

The Royals would hold their double-digit lead for the first eight minutes of the second half, before Coker would eventually get back within seven with 11 minutes to play. The Royals would re-gain their double-digit lead from there, and hold the lead until the final horn to secure the victory.

Williams Onyeodi paced the Cobras tying a career-high with 21 points, while completing the double-double matching a career-high with 11 rebounds.