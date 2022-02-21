LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf rallies late for Wexford Plantation win

FMU extended their lead quickly after three makes from Rollins at the free throw line and shortly after two Benitez free throw makes pushed the Patriots ahead by six (58-52). Following the Patriots quick spurt, three two-point makes by Lacy Jr. gave Belmont Abbey the lead back up by two (60-58).

A layup from Cox at the 14:10 minute sparked the Patriots first big run of the game (66-65). FMU’s biggest lead came after a dunk from Jordan to extend the Patriot lead to seven (74-67). At 8:25, a layup by Cox would extend the Patriots to their largest lead yet of 10 points (85-75). The Patriots would again push their lead back up to 10 points after Pierce knocked down a shot from the stripe (88-78).

The Crusaders began to chip back at that Patriot lead run with a three-pointer from Sean Halloran and one from Emanuel Hernandez to shrink the FMU lead to one point. Hernandez followed up his three pointer with a mid-range make to reclaim the lead for Belmont Abbey (91-90). The Crusaders would hold a tight lead while Anderson sunk two shots from the stripe for the Patriots to bump Belmont Abbey’s lead to one point (93-92). A layup by Benitez with 34 seconds remaining decreased the Crusaders lead down to two but would not be enough as the Crusaders earned a home victory.