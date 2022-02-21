LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golf rallies late for Wexford Plantation win

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Led by junior Mitchell Vance’s final-round 3-under-par 69, Francis Marion University rallied over the final few holes to win the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Tuesday on Hilton Head Island.
The final few holes of the second round were completed early Tuesday morning on the 6,913-yard, par 72 Wexford Plantation course before the 17 squads teed off for the final round.
FMU led after the opening 18 holes, but slipped back to third after 36 holes were completed. The Patriots fired a 5-under 283 team score over the final 18 holes to catch and pass Mercer University and Furman University for the win with an 866 score for 54 holes. The final round tally equaled the second-lowest team score posted by the Patriots in the past 24 seasons.
FMU’s 866 total was the lowest for a tournament winner since TCU posted an 853 tally in 2018.
Furman finished second in the team standings at 867, while Augusta University (870), East Carolina University (871) and Mercer (871) rounded out the Top 5.
Vance, a native of Hartsville, finished tied for third in the players’ standings with a 2-under 214 scorecard. His first two rounds were 71 and 74. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54 holes.
Senior McClure Thompson shot an even-par 72 during the final round and finished tied for 15th position with a 219 total. He posted rounds of 73 and 74 on Monday.
Fifth-year senior Michael Rials, a product of Trinity Collegiate School, shot a career-low 70 over Tuesday’s round and was one of three Patriots to finish in a tie for 21st place at 220. He was joined by senior Grant Sellers (73-75-72−220) and junior Casper Kennedy (72-71-77−220).
Sellers finished the tournament with 12 birdies, while Thompson, Rials, and Kennedy all recorded 11.
“I am really proud of the guys, it was a total team effort,” said FMU coach Mark Gaynor. “Michael and McClure each birdied their final hole and that helped us clinch the win. It is not easy to win in collegiate golf, but if you play well you will have a chance, and we played very well over the final nine holes today.
“I hope that this result will propel us forward as we tackle the rest of the 2022 spring schedule. The win is recognition of all the hard work we have put in, and is a sign that we have been improving.”
Tobias Jonsson of Mercer earned medalist honors as he finished at 71-71-70−212, one stroke ahead of his teammate Martin Plukka.
Three Patriots competed as individuals: senior Grainger Howle (73-80-73−226) finished tied for 48th, redshirt freshman Marcus Skjelstad (78-72-78−228) tied for 57th, and senior Pierre De Caevel (77-74-79−230) tied for 60th position. Skjelstad also registered 11 birdies during the two-day event.
Francis Marion will return to action March 7-8 at USC Aiken’s Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament.
− FMU Athletics
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Belmont Abbey 99
Francis Marion 94
BELMONT, N.C. – A career-high 20 points from freshmen guard Jose Benitez could not fend off a late Crusaders’ run as Francis Marion University fell to Belmont Abbey College 99-94 on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.
The Crusaders outscored FMU 21-6 over the final seven minutes.
FMU (12-13, 10-13) returns to the Smith University Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to host the University of Mount Olive in the final regular season contest of the Patriots’ first season in Conference Carolinas.
Benitez shot 8-of-11 and grabbed three steals, while senior guard Alex Cox followed with 19 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Tionne Rollins posted 17 points and shot 5-of-5 from the stripe, while freshmen forward Jonah Pierce protected the glass with nine rebounds.
FMU sophomore guard Ja’Von Anderson recorded 11 points and graduate student forward Neija Jordan added 10 points.
Belmont Abbey (18-9, 16-7) was paced by forward Bosko Bojovic with 20 points, while forward Mario Lacy Jr. tallied 17 points and nine rebounds.
Patriots guard Benitez put the first two points on the board in the first seven seconds of the contest and shortly after, a three-pointer from Rollins extended the Patriots lead to five (5-0). The Crusaders grabbed their first lead after a three-pointer by Quest Aldridge put Belmont Abbey in front 15-12.
A layup from Cox and a three-pointer by Anderson helped FMU take the lead back and lead by two with 13:03 in the first half (19-17). Belmont Abbey posted their biggest lead of six points after two three-pointers from Crusaders and a free throw by Lacy Jr. (28-22).
A Cox jumper and three-pointer helped the Patriots take back the lead with 7:36 left on the clock (32-29). With 3:19 minutes left in the half and down four points, a three by Rollins and a layup from Jordan bumped FMU ahead by one point (43-42). The Crusaders and Patriots battled back and forth for the lead until a three by Rollins with 22 seconds left allowed the Patriots to go into the locker room up by three points (51-48).
FMU extended their lead quickly after three makes from Rollins at the free throw line and shortly after two Benitez free throw makes pushed the Patriots ahead by six (58-52). Following the Patriots quick spurt, three two-point makes by Lacy Jr. gave Belmont Abbey the lead back up by two (60-58).
A layup from Cox at the 14:10 minute sparked the Patriots first big run of the game (66-65). FMU’s biggest lead came after a dunk from Jordan to extend the Patriot lead to seven (74-67). At 8:25, a layup by Cox would extend the Patriots to their largest lead yet of 10 points (85-75). The Patriots would again push their lead back up to 10 points after Pierce knocked down a shot from the stripe (88-78).
The Crusaders began to chip back at that Patriot lead run with a three-pointer from Sean Halloran and one from Emanuel Hernandez to shrink the FMU lead to one point. Hernandez followed up his three pointer with a mid-range make to reclaim the lead for Belmont Abbey (91-90). The Crusaders would hold a tight lead while Anderson sunk two shots from the stripe for the Patriots to bump Belmont Abbey’s lead to one point (93-92). A layup by Benitez with 34 seconds remaining decreased the Crusaders lead down to two but would not be enough as the Crusaders earned a home victory.
The Patriots shot 46.8 percent from the floor while the Crusaders knocked down 53.8 percent. At the stripe, Francis Marion nailed 14-of-16, while Belmont Abbey hit 18-of-23.
− FMU Athletics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Belmont Abbey 74
Francis Marion 65
BELMONT, N.C. – Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore scored 18 points to lead four Francis Marion University players in double figures, but the Patriots fell on the road to Belmont Abbey College 74-65 on Tuesday evening in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (14-11, 13-10) drops to seventh place in the conference standings. The Patriots will host the University of Mount Olive in their regular-season finale on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. FMU will need to win that game and have King University lose its final game in order to host a first-round tournament game.
Freshman Kiana Lee followed Gilmore with 14 points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver tallied 12 points and four assists, and sophomore center Lauryn Taylor registered her 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Junior forward Jasmine Stanley scored four points, but hauled down 12 rebounds.
Taylor Stelley paced the Crusaders (18-8, 16-6) with 20 points, while Brittany Autry added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Buckets by Oliver and Lee staked FMU to an early 4-0 advantage, but Belmont Abbey quickly responded with five straight points. A jump shot by Taylor regained the lead for FMU at 6-5, but the Crusaders answered with another 5-0 run to take the lead for good. Belmont Abbey led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, a three-pointer by Gilmore brought Francis Marion to within 18-16 with 6:33 on the clock. Belmont Abbey would gradually pull away to a 27-18 margin and led 29-22 at halftime.
After trailing by as much as 12 in the third quarter, a fast-break lay-in by Lee trimmed the deficit to 43-37, and another lay-up, this one by senior Jasmyne May, kept the margin at six (48-42) as the period ended.
Belmont Abbey led by as many as 11 in the final quarter, but the Patriots rallied to with 60-56 following a three-point play by Lee with 4:15 left. However, the Crusaders scored eight of the game’s next nine points to expand the margin to an insurmountable 11 points with 2:40 remaining.
Francis Marion shot 31.9 percent from the floor, while Belmont Abbey connected on 41.0 percent of its field goal attempts. The Patriots were 13-of-15 at the foul Line, while the Crusaders hit 17-of-19.
− FMU Athletics
FMU women’s soccer adds transfer
FLORENCE – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of 5-foot-7 forward-defender Rebeka Bobocka of Bratislava, Slovakia, to the Patriot program for the 2022 season.
Bobocka is a transfer from Southwestern Oklahoma State University where she played three seasons (but will have two years of eligibility at FMU). She appeared in 14 matches over those three years for a program that went 13-7-1 this past fall, won the Great American Conference regular-season title, and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II national tournament.
She is a product of 1st Private Gymnasium Bajkalska.
“We are excited about the athleticism and work ethic Rebeka will bring to the wing position,” Parker said. “On top of her Division II experience at Southwestern Oklahoma, she also has international experiences playing for Slovian Prague and Slovian Bratislava. We are also looking forward to the physicality she will bring to the field.”
The recent 2021 FMU squad loses six seniors off its roster. Parker previously announced the signing of 5-4 forward Ashlyn Farrar of Clover; 5-7 attacking midfielder Izzy Ashley of Kannapolis, N.C.; 5-7 midfielder/defender Abbey Brosnihan and 5-6 midfielder/defender Emma Brosnihan, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; 5-0 midfielder Gianna Pavone of Myrtle Beach; and 5-6 forward Kylie Reif of West Lafayette, Ind.