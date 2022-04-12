LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU golfers 6th at Wofford Invite

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Junior Mitchell Vance fired a pair of one-under-par 71 rounds on Monday to help lead Francis Marion University to a sixth-place tie after 36 holes of the Wofford College Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament.

Francis Marion fired an opening-round 290 team score and was tied for fourth position. The Patriots followed that with an identical 290 tally during afternoon play. FMU is tied with Elon University and USC Aiken at four-over 580, only three strokes out of the Top 4.

UNC Wilmington sits atop the team standings with a 36-hole score of 557, 14 strokes ahead of second-place Wofford and Appalachian State University, both at 571. Mercer University (577) and Kennesaw State University (579) round out the top five team finishers.

Vance is tied for 10th in the players’ standings with a 142 score. During the first round, he eagled the par-5, 491-yard 17th hole, one of three eagles for the Patriots on Monday.

FMU senior Grant Sellers shot rounds of 71 and 72 and is tied for 17th at 143. During the afternoon round, he recorded an eagle on the 516-yard, par-5 first hole.

Other FMU golfers include senior McClure Thompson (72-75−147) tied for 39th position, junior Carlos Garre (77-72−149) tied for 55th, and junior Casper Kennedy (76-78−154) tied for 79th. Garre registered an eagle on the par-4, 274-yard 11th hole during the second round.

Patrick Sparks of UNCW leads the players’ standings with a 71-65−136 scorecard.

− FMU Athletics

Coker golf 8th after round two of SAC Championship

CHUCKEY- Tenn. - The Coker University men's golf team completed round two of the South Atlantic Conference Championship hosted at Graysburg Hills Golf Club in Chuckey, Tenn., on Monday.

Coker currently sits in eighth as a team shooting 294 (+6).

Fred Tindale currently sits tied for 13th, Tindale shot a 76 (+4) and sits at 144 (E) overall. Jonathan Hallinger sits tied for 17th after shooting 74 (+2) Monday and a 145 (+1) overall.

Killian Ryan shot a 71 (-1) Monday and a 148 (+4) overall. Coleman Bess shot a 73 (+1) and 149 (+5) overall. Caleb Tidd shot a 83 (+11) and a 155 (+11).

− Coker Athletics