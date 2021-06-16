LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU inks men’s tennis transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has announced that red-shirt freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans will transfer from Metropolitan State University of Denver and join the Patriot program this fall.

Lloyd-Evans, a native of Newport, South Wales, in the United Kingdom, is 5-foot-11 and will have four years of eligibility at FMU.

He is a product of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw high school, and was coached by Phil Thomas. He was previously ranked No.1 among Wales U18 players and ranked 58th in Britain U18 listings. He has represented South Wales in both men's and U18 competitions, and has won numerous regional tennis events in both singles and doubles. He played doubles in the Welsh premiership league for Stow Park Ltc and Radyr Tennis Academy.

Francis Marion loses two seniors off this past season’s 2021 squad.

Anth-Forsberg picked for PBC Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior William Anth-Forsberg has been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinctione.