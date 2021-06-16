LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU inks men’s tennis transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has announced that red-shirt freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans will transfer from Metropolitan State University of Denver and join the Patriot program this fall.
Lloyd-Evans, a native of Newport, South Wales, in the United Kingdom, is 5-foot-11 and will have four years of eligibility at FMU.
He is a product of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw high school, and was coached by Phil Thomas. He was previously ranked No.1 among Wales U18 players and ranked 58th in Britain U18 listings. He has represented South Wales in both men's and U18 competitions, and has won numerous regional tennis events in both singles and doubles. He played doubles in the Welsh premiership league for Stow Park Ltc and Radyr Tennis Academy.
Francis Marion loses two seniors off this past season’s 2021 squad.
Anth-Forsberg picked for PBC Team of Academic Distinction
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior William Anth-Forsberg has been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinctione.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of his team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Anth-Forsberg is a native of Ljusdal, Sweden, and owns a 3.306 grade point average as an economics major.
A four-year letterman, he amassed 48 career victories as a Patriot. As a senior, he occupied the No.1 singles and doubles positions.
Off the court, he served two years on the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), was named to the 2019 PBC Presidential Honor Roll 2019, and earned FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition on six occasions.
Anth-Forsberg is a product of Akademi Bastad Gymnasium.