LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men add Florida wing player

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men's basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the signing of 6-foot-5 guard-forward Willie Patterson III of Tampa, Fla., to a national letter of intent to enroll at FMU this fall.

Patterson is a graduate of Oldsmar Christian School where he averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game during his senior year, while serving as team captain. He was named his team’s MVP and earned first-team All-Conference honors in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association. He helped the Eagles to victories over four nationally-ranked teams and to a final 16-9 overall record.

“Willie has played against great competition and should be battle-tested when he arrives on campus,” said Edwards. “At 6-5 and 230 pounds, he has the size to play inside, but can also step away from the basket and drain a three-pointer. Willie is a great addition to our incoming freshman class.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021-22 season with a 13-15 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. Patterson is one of six newcomers that will join eight returnees on the Patriot roster this upcoming season.

4 FMU women’s tennis players

garner ITA academic honors

FLORENCE – Four members of the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team have been named to the 2021-22 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II Scholar-Athletes list, while the program has also earned a Team Academic Award for this past season.

The Patriots who garnered this national academic recognition are senior Hermon Mikael, junior Gabriel Karatantcheva, sophomore Camryn Cassetori, and freshman Paige Wise. Mikael earns this honor for the third consecutive year, while Karatantcheva and Cassetori are recognized for the second time.

Francis Marion, which posted a 3.31 team grade point average for the past year, earns the team award for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The 2022 list of team honorees includes 110 NCAA Division II programs, including six from Conference Carolinas and five from the Palmetto State.

To earn the individual award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Mikeal, a native of Karlskrona, Sweden, graduated this past May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and human resource management (cum laude). She posted playing records of 9-6 in singles (mostly at No.2) and 8-8 at No.1 doubles. In the classroom, she compiled a 3.50 grade point average for the year and was named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Team and to the conference’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll for 2022. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and received FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition at every possible acknowledgment.

Karatantcheva, a native of Sofia, Bulgaria, is a double major in business economics and political science and registered a 3.50 GPA for the year. On the court, she compiled an 11-5 singles record and a 13-5 doubles mark en route to earning third-team All-Conference honors. She garnered Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Team recognition and was named to the conference’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll, while serving on the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She has been placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion.

Cassetori hails from Plains, Pa., and posted a 3.88 GPA as an English and Spanish major. She is part of the Honors Program at FMU. She was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team this past season, posted an 11-6 record at No.6 singles and a 12-6 mark playing No.3 doubles. She earned Conference Carolina’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll recognition and has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of her semesters.

Wise, a native of Ballito, South Africa, posted a perfect 4.00 GPA as a business major. She also excelled on the court, posting a 16-0 record at No.1 singles and being named the Conference Carolinas’ Player of the Year and the ITA Southeast Region Rookie of the Year. She became the first player in program history to go through a complete (full) season unbeaten in singles play. She also recorded an 8-9 record at No.1 doubles. She was placed on the Conference Carolina’s Presidential Spring Honor Roll and on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for both of her first two semesters.

Despite a young roster – Hermon was the only senior – FMU registered a 14-6 record under first-year head coach Jay Evans and a No.72 final national ranking. The win total was a 10-win improvement over the 2021 campaign, and the Patriots placed second during the regular season in their first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

Over the past eight seasons, Patriot women have earned this prestigious ITA national honor on 34 occasions.

Mikael is a graduate of Malmö idrottsgymnasium, while Karatantcheva is a product of Manatee High School in Florida. Cassetori graduated from Holy Redeemer High School, and Wise is a product of Durban Girls College.

Coker women's track

earns academic honor

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Coker University women's track and field team earned the All-Academic Team Award from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The award is given to collegiate track and field teams in all NCAA divisions and NAIA that earn a team GPA over 3.0 for the academic year. In total, more than 100 teams were honored with the award.

Coker women's track and field earned a 3.15 team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year.