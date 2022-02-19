LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men cage Lions in OT behind Rollins' 23 points

In the extra session, Rollins opened the scoring with a pull-up jumper and the Patriots never trailed again. The margin reached 78-74 following a driving lay-up by Anderson off a feed from Rollins with 1:26 on the clock. A dunk by Rucker and two free throws by Jones knotted the score with 22 ticks left. Rollins was then fouled and made both free throws and Rucker missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the other end.

FMU started the game off with a Silva three-pointer to put FMU on the board first (3-0). A three-point play by Simpson helped the Lions even the score at 5-5. FMU freshmen guard Jose Benitez pushed the Patriots ahead by two after a second-chance jump shot, but was answered by Rucker for the Lions who helped Emmanuel push ahead by two (7-9).

FMU pushed its lead back up to seven after a Silva free throw at 18-11, but the Lions grabbed back the lead after a Jasper Gibson fast-break three pointer (24-21). Emmanuel held that lead up until the 4:21 minute when Patriot senior guard Alex Cox sank a fast-break three-pointer to put FMU on top 29-27, and the Patriots would go into halftime with a 36-32 advantage.