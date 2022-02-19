LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men cage Lions in OT behind Rollins' 23 points

FLORENCE, S.C. – A pair of free throws from junior guard Tionne Rollins with 17 seconds left pushed Francis Marion University to a thrilling 80-78 victory over Emmanuel College on Saturday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.
The Patriots even their overall mark at 12-12 and improved to 10-12 in league play, while the second-place Lions fell to 18-8 and 17-5. Emmanuel entered the contest ranked 10th in the most recent Southeast Region poll.
FMU will head to Belmont, N.C., to face Belmont Abbey College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting the University of Mount Olive in the regular-season finale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Rollins led the Patriots with 23 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and three steals as he played all but a minute-and-a-half of the overtime contest. Freshmen center Jonah Pierce followed behind with 14 points (on 7-of-11 shooting) and seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Ja’Von Anderson and freshmen forward Nick Silva both recorded 13 points.
Emmanuel forward Jayvion Rucker led the Lions with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while guards Kelvin Jones and Brandon Simpson both tallied 13 points.
The Patriots trailed 70-62 with only 1:49 left, rallied to force overtime on a 19-foot jumper by Anderson with two seconds left in regulation. The comeback included four free throws from Silva and two more by Anderson all in a 56-second span.
In the extra session, Rollins opened the scoring with a pull-up jumper and the Patriots never trailed again. The margin reached 78-74 following a driving lay-up by Anderson off a feed from Rollins with 1:26 on the clock. A dunk by Rucker and two free throws by Jones knotted the score with 22 ticks left. Rollins was then fouled and made both free throws and Rucker missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the other end.
FMU started the game off with a Silva three-pointer to put FMU on the board first (3-0). A three-point play by Simpson helped the Lions even the score at 5-5. FMU freshmen guard Jose Benitez pushed the Patriots ahead by two after a second-chance jump shot, but was answered by Rucker for the Lions who helped Emmanuel push ahead by two (7-9).
FMU pushed its lead back up to seven after a Silva free throw at 18-11, but the Lions grabbed back the lead after a Jasper Gibson fast-break three pointer (24-21). Emmanuel held that lead up until the 4:21 minute when Patriot senior guard Alex Cox sank a fast-break three-pointer to put FMU on top 29-27, and the Patriots would go into halftime with a 36-32 advantage.
Francis Marion would begin the second half by extending its lead to five after a Cox three-pointer at 39-34. Emmanuel rallied to even the score a few times before fully grasping the lead at the 16:13 minute after a stick-back hoop by Rucker at 44-43.
Trailing 50-43, Rollins (8) and Pierce (4) combined for a 12-0 run that gave the Patriots a 55-50 margin with 11:24 left. FMU would hold that lead until the 7:14 minute when Emmanuel’s Isaiah Foster drained a three-pointer to regain the lead for the Lions at 60-59.
The Patriots shot 46.0 percent from the field, while the Lions knocked down 40.4 percent of their shots. At the stripe, FMU nailed 17-of-24, while Emmanuel hit 27-of-41.
− FMU Athletics
Tusculum 82
Coker 72
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Three Cobras scored in double figures in Coker Men's Basketball's 82-72 loss at Tusculum on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference.
Zavier Measmer led the way with a career-high 24 points, while Demar Anderson also added 20 points and Williams Onyeodi chipped in 11.
The Cobras return home to face Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action on Wednesday at 730 p.m.
− Coker Athletics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Francis Marion 63
Emmanuel 62
FLORENCE – Sophomore guard Aniyah Oliver canned a floater in the lane with nine seconds left and Francis Marion University survived a last-second attempt by Emmanuel College to grab a 63-62 win over the Lions on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion improves to 14-10 overall and 13-9 in conference play and moves back into the coveted sixth-place spot in the standings. Positions five and six host first-round games in the conference tournament.
FMU will play at Belmont Abbey College on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before hosting the University of Mount Olive in the regular-season finale on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Freshman guard Kiana Lee led four Patriots in double figures with 14 points, while both Oliver and sophomore center Lauryn Taylor added 12 apiece. Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10, while junior center Jasmine Stanley contributed seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench.
Junior forward Jazmin Allen led Emmanuel (9-15, 9-12) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Francis Marion opened the game with a 9-0 run, but the Lions responded with a 16-2 spurt to go on top 16-11.
A three-pointer by FMU freshman Jada Richards tied the game at 16-16 early in the second quarter, but Emmanuel built a 23-18 advantage with 7:24 left before halftime. The Patriots scored the game’s next nine points en route to holding a 34-32 lead at intermission.
Emmanuel outscored the Patriots 19-11 in the third period and led 51-45 heading to the final quarter. The deficit would grow to nine at 58-49 with 5:26 left, but Francis Marion closed the contest with a 14-4 spurt. A three-pointer by Lee cut the margin to 60-59 at the 1:24 mark, and following a Lion turnover, a jumper by Gilmore put FMU up 61-60 with 46 ticks remaining.
The Lions regained the lead as Allen converted an inside hoop with 15 seconds left, but following a timeout, Taylor fed Oliver for the game-winning shot. The Patriots successfully defended a shot by Allen just before the final horn.
Francis Marion canned 31.7 percent of its field goal attempts, while hitting 19-of-24 free throws. The Lions shot 41.0 percent from the field and were 7-of-11 at the charity stripe.
Both teams grabbed 41 rebounds, but FMU held an 18-6 edge in second-chance points.
− FMU Athletics
Tusculum 64
Coker 49
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Coker University women's basketball dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest at Tusulum on Saturday by a score of 64-49.
Saquita Joyner led the way with 20 points, while Ahlea Myers also contributed 16 points off the bench. Joyner also finished one board shy of a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds, while Diamond Jackson pulled down six rebounds.
The Cobras return home to the DeLoach Center on Monday to host Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action at 5:30 p.m.
− Coker Athletics
BASEBALL
Stingers split at John Tindall Classic
PALATKA, Fla. - The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team split a pair of games at the John Tindall Classic on Saturday.
The Stingers defeated Miami Dade College 10-9 in the opening game before falling to Hillsborough Community College 7-2 in the afternoon.
In the first game, D.J. Sullivan and Jackson Hoshour each had a pair of hits for FDTC, with Hoshour driving in two runs. Mac James also collected two RBI for the Stingers and Noah Stout blasted a solo home run.
Austin Windham went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts for Tech. Landon Gaddis pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and struck out five as well.
In the second game, Stout, Sullivan and Tre Williams collected the only three hits for the Stingers. Stout and Williams each doubled, and Stout also collected a pair of RBI.
− From staff reports
MEN'S LACROSSE
North Greenville 14
Coker 4
TIGERVILLE - Coker University men's lacrosse dropped its non-conference contest at North Greenville Saturday night by a score of 14-4.
Justin Beighey scored twice for the Cobras, while Dominic Madlang and Ryan Bass each netted one goal. Nathan Allan picked up a career-best eight ground balls in the game. Ethan Hofert made a career-high 19 saves between the pipes.