SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Senior point guard Doug Alves recorded a career-high of 20 points to help seventh-seeded Francis Marion University eliminate 10th-seeded King University (Tenn.) with a 100-80 victory on Sunday in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Men's Basketball Tournament.

Francis Marion (14-13) will return to the court quickly on Monday at 7 p.m. as they face sixth-seeded Converse University in the second round on the Valkyries’ home floor.

Alves shot 7-of-9 from the floor, including 2-of-2 three-pointers, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Senior guard Alex Cox dropped 18 points and was a pest on the defensive side with five steals.

FMU senior guard Tionne Rollins and forward Bryce Beamer both posted 15 points, while Rollins grabbed a season-high nine boards and dished out a game-high six assists. Sophomore guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. scored all 12 of his points in the first half, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and sinking two three-pointers.

The Patriots were red hot from behind the arc in the first half after Beamer and Alves knocked in one each in the opening minutes while jumping out to an 11-7 lead. A corner three from SaintCyr Jr. increased the lead to nine at 18-9; and moments later, two free throw makes from Cox pushed the Patriots ahead to a 10-point lead at 24-14.

FMU sparked a 7-0 run after the charity stripe trip, with a three-pointer from Beamer and two difficult layups scored by Cox. The Tornado answered with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the Patriot lead to six at 31-25 with 7:38 left in the half.

A pair of steals and layups from Rollins and Cox bumped the advantage to 13 at 40-27. A three-point play by Alves with 3:24 on the clock put the advantage at 46-32. After a Tornado layup at 48-34, the Patriots scored seven straight including a slashing dunk from Pierce to grab their largest lead in the half of 21 points at 55-34. King knocked in a layup with one second on the clock to bring the deficit below 20 points at 55-36 at halftime. Beamer, Cox, and SaintCyr Jr. all scored double figures in the opening stanza.

Opening the second half, Rollins knocked down a pull-up jumper to push FMU ahead by 21 points once again at 59-38. The Tornado patiently stormed back with a 15-2 run and shrunk the Patriot lead to eight points at 61-53. With 9:52 left on the clock, King pulled within five at 70-65, but that would be the closest the Tornado would get as the Patriots used a 12-1 spurt to start an impressive 30-13 finish after that point to end the second half.

Alves scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, while Rollins scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds over the final 20 minutes.

Five Tornado scored in double figures, with guard Michael Mays leading the charge for King (7-22) with 20 points.

The Patriots made over half of their shots at a 54.8% rate, while the Tornado converted 47.1% of their field goal attempts. FMU was 9-of-22 from behind the arc, while holding King to 4-of-17. The Patriots outscored the Tornado 28-6 on fast break points and held a 24-12 points-from-turnovers margin.

SOFTBALL

FMU wins pair

FLORENCE – For the second time in eight days, junior right fielder Katie Smith delivered a game-winning hit − this time a walk-off RBI infield single − to hand Francis Marion University a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Bloomsburg University on Sunday on the first day of the Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament.

Francis Marion improves to 12-2 with a pair of wins on Sunday. The tournament will conclude on Monday with Bloomsburg playing West Liberty University at 11 a.m., FMU facing Bloomsburg at 1:30 p.m. and the Patriots playing West Liberty at 4 p.m.

Smith delivered the key blow in a 5-4 win over Kutztown University last Sunday, and improved on that with the walk-off hit versus the Huskies.

She came to the plate with the score knotted at 3-3 and runners on the corners with no outs. She hit a bouncer that glanced off the glove of sophomore left-handed pitcher Kelly Eberly (0-1) and it deflected to the right side of the infield and Smith reached safely as senior first baseman Taylor Watford scored the winning run from third.

The rally made a winner of FMU senior righty Rachel Davis (4-2). She scattered seven hits, while walking only one and fanning four.

Smith, Watford, and freshman shortstop Madalyn White all had two hits for the Patriots, while junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson reached base four times (3 walks and a hit-by-pitch) and scored twice.

Smith also had a big hand in the Patriots' earlier 5-1 victory over West Liberty. She clouted a two-run home run to back the strong pitching of freshman right-hander Jenna Walling.

Walling remained unbeaten in collegiate career at 7-0 as she tossed 6 1/3 shutout frames. She allowed only two hits, walked two, and struck out two.

Junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson and junior catcher Lauren Smallwood led FMU at the plate with two hits apiece. Cuthbertson’s were both for extra bases, a triple and a double and she scored twice.

BASEBALL

FDTC extends winning streak to 11

FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team extended its winning streak to 11 games this weekend with a doubleheader sweep of East Georgia College on Sunday.

Tech won the opening game 3-1 before taking the second 6-3.

In Game 1, three FDTC pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters and allow just one run in nine innings.

Austin Windham (2-1) got the victory after going five innings and allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Garrick Murray struck out five in three innings and Riley Cruce (4) got the save.

T.J. Anderson and Noah Stout each drove in a run for the Stingers.

In the second contest, Evan Carter (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings and striking out four.

Offensively, Anderson Fulk homered and drove in a pair and Rom Kellis plated two as well. Dylan Johnson collected three hits and Owen Taylor had two knocks including a double with an RBI.

On Friday, FDTC defeated Monroe College 11-3.

Ben Venables doubled and drove in three runs for the Stingers while Anderson, Will Dorrell and Dylan Johnson each drove in a pair.

Anderson, Dorrell and Stout all had two hits with Stout and Dorrell each blasting a home run.

Spenser Hamblen went five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk to pick up the victory.

The Stingers return to action Wednesday at Fayetteville Tech.