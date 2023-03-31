FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s tennis coach Jay Evans has announced the signing of Alexander Mirkov of Auckland, New Zealand, to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and suit up for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Mirkov, 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, is currently a student at Saint Kentigern College, and plays under the direction of coach Gilles De Guoy. He served as the 2022 team captain.

He was the recipient of the 2022 Jerome Kaino Leadership Cup award, and captured both the 2002 and 2021 Champion of Champions senior singles and doubles awards. He also won the same awards in 2020 for the intermediate division.

“Alex should arrive and make an impact in both singles and doubles right away,” Evans said. “He possesses a lot of international experience and ranks in the Top 600 of the ITF Junior Rankings. He is an all-court player, who can grind out points from the baseline. He has a high UTR and will be a great addition to the group that will be returning for 2024.”

Francis Marion is currently 9-6 and ranked No.41 in the most recent ITA Division II national rankings. The Patriots sit atop the Conference Carolinas standings with a 4-0 mark. This year’s roster does not include any seniors.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Saturday match time change

FLORENCE − The women’s tennis match between Francis Marion University and 33rd-ranked Erskine College set for Saturday on FMU’s Kassab Courts has been moved up to a 9 a.m. start to beat threatening weather forecast for later in the day.