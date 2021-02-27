LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men, women fall to Flagler

Both squads will play host to the University of Mount Olive on Friday at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.

In men’s play, FMU took the doubles point after senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg won 6-2 at the No.1 spot and graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and freshman Leonel Gonzalez were victorious 6-0 at No. 2.

The Patriots won all six singles matches, including No.6 by default and No.3 by retirement due to injury.

In the women’s match, sophomore Hermon Mikael and freshman Viktoria Leth fought off a match point to win 7-6 (8-6) at the No. 1 position and earn FMU the doubles point. Earlier, freshman Camryn Cassetori and senior Kailey Eggert won at No.3 by a 6-3 tally and then the Hawks won the No. 2 match by an identical 6-3 decision.

Coker men, women fall to Queens

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest to No. 13 Queens on Saturday by a score of 6-1.

The Cobra women also lost 7-0.

Justus Lehmann captured the lone victory for the Coker men, defeating Paolo Bompieri at No. 1 singles 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

The Cobras are back in action on Wednesday (Mar. 3) to host Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is 2 p.m.