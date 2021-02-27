LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men, women fall to Flagler

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fourteenth-ranked Flagler College scored the game’s opening 12 points and never trailed, taking an 85-63 Peach Belt Conference victory over Francis Marion University on Saturday in men’s basketball play.
The Patriots conclude their abbreviated 2021 season with a 3-11 mark.
Sophomore forward Jamal Edmonson came off the Patriot bench to register season-highs of 12 points and six rebounds while freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson equaled his career high of 11 points.
Junior forward Uhana Ochan tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Darius Dawson added nine points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Alex Cox and 7-foot-0 freshman center Julius Raudonius each scored eight.
Jaizec Lottie led five Flagler players in double figures with 16.
Francis Marion shot 32.3 percent from the floor, including 10-of-30 from behind the arc, and hit 13-of-20 free throws. Flagler drained 50 percent of its shots, including 15-of-35 from long range, and was 4-of-11 at the line.
Anderson 71
Coker 61
ANDERSON, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell at Anderson in the opening round of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference tournament on Saturday by a score of 71-61.
Coker shot 40.8 percent in the game, aided by four three-pointers. Christopher Fordham led the Cobras with a career-high 16 points while Courtney Murrell Jr. added 13 points and Anderson Keller chipped in 11.
Coker out-rebounded Anderson 34-32, led by eight boards from Keller.
WOMEN
Flagler 89
FMU 71
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lauryn Taylor scored a team-high 19 points for the Francis Marion women’s basketball team, but the Patriots lost 89-71 to Flagler on Saturday.
Patriot teammate Jasmine Sinclair added 12 points.
The Patriots fell to 1-11 overall and 1-10 in Peach Belt and will play their last game of the regular-season at home against UNC Pembroke on Monday at 6 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial 80
Coker 66
HARROGATE, Tenn. - The Coker University women's basketball season ended Saturday in the opening round of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference tournament with the Cobras falling to Lincoln Memorial 80-66.
The Cobras shot 39.7 percent in the game, aided by 11 3-pointers. Coker's 3-pointer total in the game was one shy of tying the program's single-game record.
Raya Coley paced the Cobras with 14 points, while Emily Davis also added 11 and Saquita Joyner also scored 10.
Coker out-rebounded LMU 37-34, led by eight boards from Abigail Keesling.
BASEBALL
FMU splits with Young Harris
FLORENCE, S.C. - Sophomore left fielder Jack Hegan hit a 2-out, 2-run single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth to give Francis Marion University a 10-9 walk-off win and a split of Saturday’s Peach Belt Conference baseball doubleheader with Young Harris College on Saturday.
The Mountain Lions won the opener 17-7 in eight innings.
The Patriots (2-4, 1-4) will take on the Mountain Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the rubber match of the three-game series.
Senior third baseman Todd Mattox led FMU at the plate on Saturday going 7 for 10 and driving in four runs, including five hits in game two – one shy of the Patriot single-game record.
Four Patriots recorded multiple hits in game one: Will Hardee, Mattox, Darius Nobles and Grayson Cottingham all rapped out two hits. Five different Patriots drove in a run.
FMU senior right-hander Bailey Wendel (0-1), the starter for the Patriots, absorbed the loss.
FMU graduate student right-hander Christian Umphlett (1-0) received the win in Game 2. In addition to Mattox’s 5-for-5 game-two effort, Hegan went 4-for-6, and both Mickey Skole and Bill Hanna had two hits as FMU registered 17 base knocks in the second contest.
Stingers sweep Southeastern CC
WHITEVILLE, N.C. − Florence Darlington Technical College swept a doubleheader from Southern Community College-Whiteville on Saturday by scores of 10-6 and 10-4.
Scott McDonough had a pair of home runs and drove in four runs in the opener for FDTC. Gary Lora also had two hits and drove in a run while Andre Demetral and D.J. Sullivan each collected two RBI.
Braxton Elms got the win in relief of Drake Thames, who pitched five innings.
In Game 2, McDonough homered again and Lora smacked two doubles as the duo combined for five hits and four RBI.
Jorge Oleaga struck out seven in four innings for the Stingers.
TENNIS
Patriots breeze past Hawks
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams captured non-conference wins on Saturda over visiting Chowan University, with the men sweeping 7-0 and the women winning 5-2.
Both squads will play host to the University of Mount Olive on Friday at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.
In men’s play, FMU took the doubles point after senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg won 6-2 at the No.1 spot and graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and freshman Leonel Gonzalez were victorious 6-0 at No. 2.
The Patriots won all six singles matches, including No.6 by default and No.3 by retirement due to injury.
In the women’s match, sophomore Hermon Mikael and freshman Viktoria Leth fought off a match point to win 7-6 (8-6) at the No. 1 position and earn FMU the doubles point. Earlier, freshman Camryn Cassetori and senior Kailey Eggert won at No.3 by a 6-3 tally and then the Hawks won the No. 2 match by an identical 6-3 decision.
Coker men, women fall to Queens
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest to No. 13 Queens on Saturday by a score of 6-1.
The Cobra women also lost 7-0.
Justus Lehmann captured the lone victory for the Coker men, defeating Paolo Bompieri at No. 1 singles 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
The Cobras are back in action on Wednesday (Mar. 3) to host Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is 2 p.m.