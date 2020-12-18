LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's basketball adds JUCO forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the addition of 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward Uhana Ochan from Eagle Lake, Minn.

He will enroll at FMU this spring and be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Ochan attended North Dakota State College of Science. In his two years at NDSCS, he started 37 of 60 games.

As a sophomore, he averaged 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds, while connecting on 50.5 percent of his field goal attempts. He also blocked 18 shots and was part of a squad that went 25-6 before seeing its season end in Region XIII semifinals.

In his first season with the Wildcats, he tallied 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest and shot 53.2 percent from the floor with 10 blocks. The squad went 26-6 and lost in the Region XIII championship game.

He is a graduate of Mankato East High School in Mankato, Minn. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 25-7 mark and a bid to the MSHSL 3A Tournament. The previous year, he averaged 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and led the team in steals with 45. He recorded four double-doubles, garnered All-Conference honors, and was named to the KTOE-Pepsi-Elk’s All-City Team.