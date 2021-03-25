LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's basketball signs 4 from Miami Preparatory School

“Jose is a winner," Edwards said. "He is going to do all the things on a basketball court that contribute to winning. First and foremost, he is an elite defender. He has the ability to pressure the basketball and to stay in front of the ball, something that has been a weakness for us at the guard position recently. He plays hard, he plays smart, and he is coachable.”

SaintCyr tallied 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season for Miami Prep. He previously attended South Miami Senior High School. He was named his squad’s Best All-Around Player in 2020.

“One of the leading scorers on a very talented Miami Prep team, Farid is a good shooter who knows how to score," Edwards said. "He is big and strong and has the ability to replace some of the scoring we will be losing from this year’s team. He is also a good, physical defender on the perimeter.”

Silva registered 19 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest in his most recent season, and was named to the 2021 second-team All-State Team for the Florida Sun Basketball Conference. Prior to this past year, he attended Central Florida Christian Academy. During the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for a 22-8 squad.