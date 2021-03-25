LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's basketball signs 4 from Miami Preparatory School

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the signing of four players from Miami Preparatory School – 6-foot-1 guard Jose Benitez of Hialeah, Fla., 6-2 guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. of Miami, Fla., 6-7 forward Nick Silva of Orlando, Fla., and 6-4 guard Noah Tovar of Boca Raton, Fla.
The quartet will enroll at FMU this fall and don the red, white, and blue for the 2021-22 season.
“It is unusual to sign four players from the same school,” Edwards said, “but when we saw the success these young men had earned at Miami Prep, and how hard they play, it was an easy decision for us. They will immediately fill many of the needs our team will have going into the 2021-2022 season. I am excited these four warriors will be in a Patriot uniform as we launch our inaugural campaign in Conference Carolinas.”
Under the direction of coach Juan Cardona, Miami Prep recorded a 49-4 record last year and advanced to the FSBC state championship game. All four players picked up All-Conference recognition.
Benitez averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 assists and 3.2 steals per contest. Prior to attending Miami Prep, Benitez went to Schoolhouse Preparatory. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a 20-9 team that advanced to the state tournament semifinals. He was the recipient of a 2020 Outstanding Academic Excellence award from the President’s Education Award Program.
“Jose is a winner," Edwards said. "He is going to do all the things on a basketball court that contribute to winning. First and foremost, he is an elite defender. He has the ability to pressure the basketball and to stay in front of the ball, something that has been a weakness for us at the guard position recently. He plays hard, he plays smart, and he is coachable.”
SaintCyr tallied 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season for Miami Prep. He previously attended South Miami Senior High School. He was named his squad’s Best All-Around Player in 2020.
“One of the leading scorers on a very talented Miami Prep team, Farid is a good shooter who knows how to score," Edwards said. "He is big and strong and has the ability to replace some of the scoring we will be losing from this year’s team. He is also a good, physical defender on the perimeter.”
Silva registered 19 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest in his most recent season, and was named to the 2021 second-team All-State Team for the Florida Sun Basketball Conference. Prior to this past year, he attended Central Florida Christian Academy. During the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for a 22-8 squad.
“Nick is a very talented player with size, who can play a variety of positions," Edwards said. "He will be a tough match-up for many of our opponents. If you put a smaller player on him, he has the ability to score around the basket. If he is matched up against a taller defender, Nick has good perimeter skills. He will be able to fill a variety of roles for us.”
Tovar averaged 17.3 points and 7.2 assists per contest this past season. He previously attended Calvary Christian Academy. At CCA, he recorded 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while helping lead his team to a 21-8 record.
“Noah is a big guard, who can play the point guard or the off-guard position," Edwards said. "He is a tremendous passer and sees the floor well, and is a very unselfish player. Noah has the ability to score inside, but is also a very capable shooter from the three-point line. He also has the ability to guard big, physical perimeter players.”
Francis Marion recently played its final season in the Peach Belt Conference and will move to the Conference Carolinas for the 2021-22 school year. Edwards will be entering his 16th year as head coach of the Patriots. FMU advanced to the NCAA National Tournament in both 2018 and 2019.
TENNIS
Cougars sweep FMU squads
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Nationally ranked Columbus State University claimed a pair of Peach Belt Conference tennis wins over Francis Marion University on Thursday afternoon, winning both the men’s and women’s matches by 7-0 scores.
The Patriot Women (3-8, 1-4) will play at Georgia Southwestern State University on Friday at 3 p.m. and then host Erskine College on April 2 at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts. The next match for the FMU Men (2-10, 0-5) will be their final home match of 2021, April 11 at 10 a.m. against Flagler College.
In men’s play, graduate student Mauricio Guerrero took CSU’s Tommaso Schold to a first-set tiebreaker before falling 7-6, 6-3 at the No.1 singles position. The top-ranked Cougars remain unbeaten at 10-0 this season.
In the women’s match, Patriot sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva won four games at No.4 singles, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Valentina Abrile. The Cougar women are ranked 13th nationally.