LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer announces spring schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coming off of a 2019 season where it hoisted the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy, and after COVID-19 postponed the initial 2020 season, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team looks to finally take to the pitch in the Spring of 2021 for an abbreviated season.
The Patriots will compete with a 10-game conference only schedule featuring one conference foe who earned a 2019 NCAA Tournament bid.
Coach Luis Rincon enters his second year at the helm of the FMU program. In his first year, he guided the Patriots to a 16-5-1 record, the 2019 PBC Tournament title, and the program's third-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
FMU finished 2019 ranked No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches final NCAA II Top-25 poll, after being nationally ranked for seven weeks during the regular season, including three weeks in the Top-10. The team's win total was the third-highest total in program history, and included a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament. The Patriots are returning 13 lettermen from last year’s squad, including eight starters, four All-PBC Team players, four Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region Team players, while the roster includes 13 newcomers.
Francis Marion will host five games on Hartzler Field at the Griffin Athletic Complex, while playing on the road five times, with the season concluding with the PBC Tournament which will feature the conference’s Top-4 teams.
The Patriots kick off the 2020 campaign with back-to-back road contest; First, in St. Augustine, Fla., against Flagler College on Feb. 1, and second in Greenwood against Lander University on Feb. 8.
After starting the season on the road, FMU returns to Florence to host North Georgia on Feb. 15 and USC Aiken on Feb. 22.
With the month of February coming to an end, the Patriots will head to the Blue Ridge mountains to face off against Young Harris on March 1, before coming back to Florence to host Flagler for their second meeting of the season on March 8. FMU will then head to south Georgia for a showdown with the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on March 11.
The Patriots will finish up their slate of home games as they host Lander for their second meeting of the season on March 15 and Clayton State on March 22.
FMU will wrap up the regular season when they travel west to play USC Aiken on March 29.
Francis Marion will look to compete in the PBC Tournament April 9 and 11, with the highest seed set to host the two-day event.
Coker men's basketball picked 11th in preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team was picked eleventh in the 2020-21 preseason coaches' poll, announced by the league Wednesday.
No. 3 Lincoln Memorial took the top spot in the poll with 155 points and 11 first-place votes, while No. 12 Queens (N.C.) was second with 144 points and one first place vote. Lenoir-Rhyne was tabbed third with 122 points and the remaining first-place vote, while Tusculum was slated fourth with 117 points. Catawba was picked fifth with 107 points, while Anderson (S.C.) was slated sixth with 107 points. Wingate was picked seventh with 81 points, while Newberry was picked eighth with 78 points. Carson-Newman was slated ninth with 77 points, while Mars Hill was picked 10th with 64 points. Coker (45), UVA Wise (40) and Limestone (26) rounded out the poll.
Coker improved its win total from two seasons ago, posting seven wins in 2019-20 including six in the South Atlantic Conference. Coker began the season with a 58-53 win at Limestone on Nov. 13, before opening conference play with a 49-45 win at Wingate on Nov. 26. The Cobras hit a rough stretch through December and January in conference play, before upending Tusculum on Jan. 11 at home 67-58. The Cobras would win back-to-back games for the first time on the season later in the month, defeating UVA-Wise on the road 81-77 (Jan. 18) and Newberry at home 74-72 on Jan. 22. The Cobras were able to pick up two more wins in February, upending Lenoir-Rhyne at home on Jan. 15 76-59 and completing the season sweep of Newberry with a thrilling 77-76 win on the road on Feb. 26.
Coker returns its top three scorers from a season ago in Chandler Lindsey (13.4 PPG), Malcolm Kennedy (11.2 PPG) and Dakota Jennings (8.4 PPG), while Jennings also returns as the team's leading rebounder from a season ago at 5.4 RPG. In total, the Cobras return six players from 2019-20.
The Cobras open the season on Nov. 21 at home when they welcome Carson-Newman. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
Coker women's basketball picked 11th in preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team was picked eleventh in the 2020-21 preseason coaches' poll, announced by the league Wednesday.
Carson-Newman was picked atop the poll with 149 points and seven first-place votes, while Anderson (S.C.) was picked second with 141 points and four first-place votes. Catawba was tabbed third with 134 points and the two remaining first-place votes, while Wingate was slated fourth with 116 points. Newberry was picked fifth with 100 points, while Lincoln Memorial was sixth with 94 points. Tusculum was picked seventh with 93 points, while league newcomer Limestone was slated eighth with 87 points. UVA Wise was picked ninth with 77 points, while Lenoir-Rhyne was tabbed 10th with 67 points. Coker (45 points), Queens (N.C.) (41 points) and Mars Hill (26 points) rounded out the poll.
The Cobras picked up 10 wins last season, including seven wins in the South Atlantic Conference. After dropping a close season opener at Mount Olive on Nov. 9, Coker rebounded to win its next two games over Erskine (Nov. 16, 66-48) and Converse (Nov. 19, 73-50). The Cobras opened the month of December with a 74-66 win against Mars Hill, before closing the month and the 2019 portion of the schedule with an 80-63 win against Paine on Dec. 31. The Cobras were able to close the month of January on a three-game winning streak, with victories coming over Newberry (Jan. 22, 62-50), Lincoln Memorial (Jan. 25, 45-41) and Wingate (Jan. 29, 66-53). Coker continued its winning ways onto Feb. 1 by completing the season sweep over Mars Hill 72-70, before upending Lenoir-Rhyne at home on Feb. 15 59-54. The Cobras closed out the 2019-20 campaign with a 79-73 victory over UVA-Wise on Senior Day. Erin Houser was named to the All-Conference Second Team at the conclusion of the season.
The Cobras return their two of their top scorers from a season ago in Saquita Joyner (9.7 PPG) and Ashauntee Nelson (8.5 PPG), while Joyner was also one of the team's top rebounders a season ago. This will also be the first season for new Cobras head coach Melissa DeVore.
The Cobras open the season on Nov. 21 at home when they welcome Carson-Newman. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
