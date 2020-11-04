LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer announces spring schedule

The Cobras picked up 10 wins last season, including seven wins in the South Atlantic Conference. After dropping a close season opener at Mount Olive on Nov. 9, Coker rebounded to win its next two games over Erskine (Nov. 16, 66-48) and Converse (Nov. 19, 73-50). The Cobras opened the month of December with a 74-66 win against Mars Hill, before closing the month and the 2019 portion of the schedule with an 80-63 win against Paine on Dec. 31. The Cobras were able to close the month of January on a three-game winning streak, with victories coming over Newberry (Jan. 22, 62-50), Lincoln Memorial (Jan. 25, 45-41) and Wingate (Jan. 29, 66-53). Coker continued its winning ways onto Feb. 1 by completing the season sweep over Mars Hill 72-70, before upending Lenoir-Rhyne at home on Feb. 15 59-54. The Cobras closed out the 2019-20 campaign with a 79-73 victory over UVA-Wise on Senior Day. Erin Houser was named to the All-Conference Second Team at the conclusion of the season.