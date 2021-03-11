LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer blanks GSW

AMERICUS, Ga. - Second-half goals by junior midfielders Oliver Peters and Sam Pollard calm the storm as Francis Marion University shutouts out Georgia Southwestern State University 3-0 on Thursday in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.
The Patriots (3-2-2, 2-2-2) will return to Florence to host No. 7 Lander University on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff who pre-purchase tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
Francis Marion outshot the Hurricanes 18-11 and held a narrow 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Both FMU senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco and Georgia Southwestern’s Mauricio Uribe posted five saves in goal. The shutout marks Rocco’s second clean sheet of the year and 13th of his two-year Patriot career.
The Patriots struck quickly in the second minute thanks to a goal from junior forward Javier Bello. Bello received a ball from a midfielder and dribbled it into the box. He sent a left-footed shot off the right post and in for the game's first goal. Bello almost added a second goal at the 6:16 mark. He received a cross from Pollard and sent a shot to the upper right 90 that required a leaping save by Uribe.
The Hurricanes (3-2, 3-2) had their chance to respond in the 11th minute. Sophomore Cole Davison sent a shot near the right post that Rocco popped over the goal.
FMU had chances to add to its lead late in the first period. First on a free kick by Jafet Santiago. The junior midfielder sent a bending shot on-goal that Uribe punched out, and in the 44th minute, sophomore forward Luis Villarreal sent a low laser-beam shot from 38-yards out forcing a diving save.
Coming out of the locker room energized, the Hurricanes looked for an equalizer in the 55th minute. Senior Bryan Zuniga sent a cross on-goal that Rocco corralled near the left post. A minute later, the Hurricanes were then awarded a penalty kick after a Francis Marion foul in the box. Rocco guessed correctly as Zuniga went left, and made a spectacular diving save – his second stop of a penalty kick this season.
The Patriots responded with a pair of shots in the 57th minute that required diving efforts by Uribe.
At the 70:25 time stamp, a long shot from GSW freshman Matteo Landais one-hopped into the arms of Rocco.
Francis Marion continued to press. In the 79th minute, a cross that eluded Uribe required a team save by a GSW defender. However, the Patriots' efforts were awarded in the 85th minute when Pollard took the ball himself, dribble to the top of the 18-yard box, and sent a right-footed shot low and left past the keeper to produce a 2-0 lead.
Moments later FMU extended its lead thanks to a goal by Peters. A GSW foul just outside the box led to an FMU free kick. Graduate student Edward Meisel played it quickly to Peters inside the box who sent a shot into the upper net from 12 yards out.
On March 7, the initial United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll was released. The Patriots were among three PBC squads receiving votes (#7 Lander and #14 Young Harris).
The Patriots continued their dominance of the Hurricanes by upping their all-time mark against GSW to 13-1-1.
VOLLYEBALL
Augusta 3
Francis Marion 0
FLORENCE, S.C. – A 9-2 run midway through the third set allowed Augusta University to capture a 3-set (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) victory over Francis Marion University on Thursday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.
The Patriots (1-2, 1-2) will play their next three matches on the road, starting with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. contest at UNC Pembroke. The next home match for Francis Marion will be March 25 against Young Harris College at 6 p.m.
Senior Kayla Arthur and freshman Lexi Albright led FMU with nine kills apiece, while sophomore Gracie Davis had seven. Utilizing a 6-2 line-up, setters Finn Millians (13) and Kaylee Gillespie (12) combined for 25 assists.
Junior libero Alexis Watts dug up a match-high 13 balls.
Junior Chloe Allen led the Jaguars (1-1, 1-1) with eight kills, while 6-3 sophomore Madison Malloch added seven. Setters Kassie Till and Samantha Zittrauer each registered 11 assists.
Augusta scored the opening four points of the match and led through set No.1. In contrast, the second set featured 11 ties and six lead changes. An attack error by the Jaguars gave Francis Marion a 19-18 advantage, but Augusta responded with seven consecutive points to win 25-19.
The Patriots forged a 13-8 lead in set No.3 following a service ace by Gillespie. Augusta answered with its 9-2 spurt to assume a 17-15 lead. FMU pulled to within 19-18 after a service ace by freshman Keely McLain. Later the Patriots closed the gap to 24-22 after a kill by Albright, before Augusta registered the clinching point.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Wingate 4
Coker 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker University women's soccer fell to Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday by a score of 4-1.
The Cobras dominated on the defensive end in the first half, holding the Bulldogs to just one goal. Sarah Swaim notched six saves in the first half to keep the game at 1-0 headed to the half.
In the second half, Wingate scored two more goals to extend its lead. In the 82nd minute, Dylan Smith headed a cross from Gabby Sturla into the back of the net to get the Cobras on the board. Wingate would tally their fourth and final goal in the 86th minute.
Smith and Anna Bozzone finished with one shot apiece, while Swaim tallied12 saves.
Coker will hit the road to Catawba on Monday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coker ready for 2021 season
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team is ready to start its Spring 2021 season this week.
The Cobras went 10-7 and 6-6 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas a season ago. Coach Kat Lind is ready for the layoff to end and says the team is hungry to compete in the conference.
"My main goal is for us to come out of the gate strong this season," said Lind. "We won't have non-conference opponents to prepare us for conference play, so I've been focusing on making sure the team is physically and mentally prepared to dive right in this season."
Coker returns a very experienced group of 12 from a season ago, that Lind says the team will rely heavily on.
"The returners will be the ones keeping our formation in check," said Lind. "I'm relying on their field awareness to keep our team working as a unit. "Our lone senior, Payton Baronella-O'Toole is extremely solid in the back of the field and I'm looking forward to seeing her and the entire junior class step up as leaders this season."
Coker also welcomes five new faces to the mix for this season.
"We have an extremely talented freshman class," said Lind. "They all come from high-level club teams and have played high-caliber field hockey, so I know they'll be able to adapt to the college game with ease."
Lind noted that the returners have embraced the incoming class and that the team dynamic has been great for the group.
"The upperclassmen did an excellent job reaching out to the freshman as soon as they signed their NLIs which has helped our family dynamic immensely," said Lind. "I truly believe this has also impacted how comfortable the newcomers felt from the moment they stepped on the field as well."
Lind holds this group to a high set of expectations, and wants the team to accomplish everything they set out to this season.
"I hold the entire team to high expectations," said Lind. "I know what they're capable of and I continue to make sure they're aware of what they could accomplish this season."
The Cobras begin the season Friday at Mount Olive, before facing Belmont Abbey on Tuesday. Coker rounds out the season with games against Queens (N.C.) (Mar. 19), Converse (Mar. 21) and Limestone (Mar. 23).
"I view the entire season as a tough stretch because we have no non-conference opponents to help us prepare for conference play," said Lind. "With everything being so compact we have to make sure we're focused on staying healthy and we're adapting for any situation to arise."
Friday's game at Mount Olive is set for a 2 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.