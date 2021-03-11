LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer blanks GSW

Coker also welcomes five new faces to the mix for this season.

"We have an extremely talented freshman class," said Lind. "They all come from high-level club teams and have played high-caliber field hockey, so I know they'll be able to adapt to the college game with ease."

Lind noted that the returners have embraced the incoming class and that the team dynamic has been great for the group.

"The upperclassmen did an excellent job reaching out to the freshman as soon as they signed their NLIs which has helped our family dynamic immensely," said Lind. "I truly believe this has also impacted how comfortable the newcomers felt from the moment they stepped on the field as well."

Lind holds this group to a high set of expectations, and wants the team to accomplish everything they set out to this season.

"I hold the entire team to high expectations," said Lind. "I know what they're capable of and I continue to make sure they're aware of what they could accomplish this season."

The Cobras begin the season Friday at Mount Olive, before facing Belmont Abbey on Tuesday. Coker rounds out the season with games against Queens (N.C.) (Mar. 19), Converse (Mar. 21) and Limestone (Mar. 23).