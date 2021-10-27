LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer clinches top seed with 2-1 win over Barton

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior forward Mauricio Castorino scored the winning goal in the 51st minute as Francis Marion University clinched the top seed in the upcoming Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Barton College on Wednesday in men’s soccer play.
Francis Marion improves to 10-4-2 overall and also clinches at least a share of the regular-season title as the Patriots are 9-0-1 in conference play. The No.1 seed means that FMU will advance straight to the tournament semifinals to be held Nov. 12 at the Florence Soccer Complex.
The Patriots will conclude their regular-season schedule, and attempt to win the regular-season championship outright, on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. kick-off at Erskine College in Due West.
FMU took an early 1-0 advantage when junior forward Javier Bello scored at the 5:41 mark. Junior defender John Castro intercepted a Barton pass and threaded a through ball to Bello who dribbled around Barton goalkeeper Jacob Randolph and was successful on a 4-yard shot. It was Bello’s fourth goal of 2021 and 18th of his career.
Less than five minutes later, Barton knotted the score at 1-1 when Jeremy Alvarez scored from 27-yards out.
Only 5:32 into the second half, Castorino tallied the match winner, which capped a beautiful run of play. Junior forward Alavro Zamora, the reigning Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, possessed the ball in the middle of the field near the halfway line. He passed the ball out to the far left sideline where Bello crossed the ball into the penalty area. His service found the head of graduate student Gabrielle Cavarero who nodded the ball back into the 6-yard box where Castorino finished the play with a one-touch, right-footed shot.
Patriot sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi made two saves in goal, while remaining unbeaten in his last nine starts. Randolph finished with five stops.
Francis Marion held a commanding 15-3 lead in shots and a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU sophomore midfielder Kimo Lemke forced a leaping save by Randolph only 2:26 into the contest. After scoring the opening goal, Bello nearly doubled the margin in the 16th minute, but his header off a short-corner cross from senior Sam Pollard sailed high and over the crossbar.
Freshman forward Nick Huenig forced another strong save by Randolph in the 42nd minute.
In the second half following Castorino’s score, FMU had two opportunities for an insurance tally. Bello’s header off a service from Zamora was wide of the near post in the 66th minute, and Huenig had a goal waived off in the 79th minute when the offside flag was raised.
The 10 wins is the 15th time the Patriot program has registered double-digit victories, and the second time in head coach Luis Rincon’s three-year tenure (with the exception being the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign).
WOMEN
Barton 2
Francis Marion 1
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore midfielder Ambrea Hills scored an 87th-minute goal, but the Patriots were unable to produce an equalizing goal and fell to Barton College 2-1 on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas women's soccer action.
Francis Marion will play its final contest of the 2021 campaign at Erskine College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Hills‘ score trimmed the margin to one goal at the 86:55 mark. Graduate student Dayle McEwen, playing her final home match on Hartzler Field, assisted on the score. She threaded a long left-footed pass to Hills near the top of the penalty area and the Ladson, S.C., native then converted on a 12-yard attempt the found the back netting near the right post.
Barton (7-5-3, 5-3-3) took a 1-0 advantage on a goal by Kassie Krul in the 15th minute and doubled the margin to 2-0 in the 56th minute on a score by Hailey Russell.
The Bulldogs outshot the Patriots 13-6, although FMU held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets finished with six saves, giving her 114 stops for the season – the third-highest total in program history. She had two spectacular stops early in the second stanza. A diving one-handed punch out of a shot in the 49th minute and a another save that saw her leave her feet in the 56th minute.
The Patriots produced a pair of quality goal-scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. A cross from the left side found freshman midfielder JG Garon streaking down the middle of the field in the eighth minute, but her one-touch shot from 23 yards out went wide right.
At the 35:02 mark, a long throw in by senior Faith Allen found McEwen in the box. She dropped the ball off to freshman Jadelyn Taylor, but her 13-yard shot sailed just over the crossbar.
Garon took a free kick from the outside the left portion of the penalty area in the 52nd minute, but her attempt was outside the near post. Hill came up with a steal in the Barton defensive half at 65:14 and fired an 18-yard shot that was denied by a diving stop from Barton keeper Rachel Cox.