LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer clinches top seed with 2-1 win over Barton

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior forward Mauricio Castorino scored the winning goal in the 51st minute as Francis Marion University clinched the top seed in the upcoming Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Barton College on Wednesday in men’s soccer play.

Francis Marion improves to 10-4-2 overall and also clinches at least a share of the regular-season title as the Patriots are 9-0-1 in conference play. The No.1 seed means that FMU will advance straight to the tournament semifinals to be held Nov. 12 at the Florence Soccer Complex.

The Patriots will conclude their regular-season schedule, and attempt to win the regular-season championship outright, on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. kick-off at Erskine College in Due West.

FMU took an early 1-0 advantage when junior forward Javier Bello scored at the 5:41 mark. Junior defender John Castro intercepted a Barton pass and threaded a through ball to Bello who dribbled around Barton goalkeeper Jacob Randolph and was successful on a 4-yard shot. It was Bello’s fourth goal of 2021 and 18th of his career.

Less than five minutes later, Barton knotted the score at 1-1 when Jeremy Alvarez scored from 27-yards out.