LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer earns tie with Barton

WILSON, N.C. – Francis Marion University forward Jhancarlo Palma scored a fourth-minute goal, but Barton College answered with a second-half penalty kick and the two squads registered a 1-1 tie on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.

FMU is now 4-4-4 overall and 3-1-2 in conference play, while Barton is 4-6-1 and 3-3-1.

The Patriots will host Emmanuel College (Ga.) in conference action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The match is billed as Florence Soccer Association Night at Hartzler Field as FSA players and coaches will be invited to the Griffin Athletic Complex.

Palma intercepted a poor Barton centering pass in the Bulldog penalty area and hit a one-touch 13-yard shot that found its way just inside the right post at the 3:19 mark. It was Palma’s second goal of the season. He would be the lone Patriot to register multiple shots on the evening as he had two.

That goal stood until the Bulldogs were awarded a penalty kick at the 68:30 mark, and Gabriel Slemer Lopez was successful on the try.

With the score now deadlocked, FMU had two shooting opportunities to net the win, but forward Alvaro Zamora was wide left on a header at 83:12 and midfielder Hugo Jonsson’s 15-yard attempt was snagged by the Bulldog goalkeeper at 85:18. Only 29 seconds after Jonsson’s shot, Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo was forced into making a stop of an on-target attempt by Barton at the other end.

Francis Marion was outshot 13-8, but the Patriots earned all four corner kicks the match had to offer.

Scapolo registered five saves, while his counterpart in the Bulldog goal Steingrimur Gunnarsson made three saves.

Coker 1

Newberry 1

NEWBERRY - The Coker University men's soccer team tied Newberry 1-1 in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday.

The Cobras got the scoring started quickly just six and a half minutes in, when Celestin Blondel made a move off a defender outside the box and buried a rocket to the top right corner to put the Cobras up 1-0. The Cobras would take their lead to the half.

The Cobras held their own defensively for the majority of the second half, before a Newberry set piece off a free kick found the back of the net in the 89th minute to bring the contest to its final score.

Coker outshot Newberry 17-10 in the contest, and also out-worked the Wolves on corner kicks 8-3.

Tony Barry paced the Cobras with four shots in the contest, while Blondel had three and Nikola Sotra, Luca Leonini and Ché Richards each registered two. Colin Serredszum, Ludde Brander, Gabin Guillou and Frederic Benedix each also had one shot in the contest. Jasper Rump (3-1-6) made three saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (3-1-6, 2-0-3 SAC) return to the pitch on Saturday to hit the road for Anderson. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Barton 2

FMU 0

WILSON, N.C. – Barton College forced an early goal to begin the first half and a free kick score midway through the second half to result in a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in women's soccer play.

The Patriots return home on Saturday to host Emmanuel College at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field for Florence Soccer Association (FSA) Night.

The Bulldogs edged out the Patriots in shots 13-12, with three Patriot tries being on target. Barton (5-4, 5-2) registered nine shots on goal.

FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered a season-high seven saves in the match, with four coming in the first half and three in the second stanza. Barton’s Rachel Cox ended the match with three saves.

Forward Valentina Restrepo led the Patriots with three shots, with one of Restrepo’s efforts being on goal. Midfielders Ainara Eizaguirre and Abbey Brosnihan along with forward Kylie Reif added two shots apiece. Reif’s two shots were both on target. Forward Le’Landra Jarvis, midfielder JG Garon, and defender Paula Sanabria each supplied a shot apiece.

Barton’s Corinne Denham netted the first goal for the Bulldogs off a long pass down the center from Kassie Krul, which led her all the way for a score in the third minute. A free kick from the top of the box by Hailey Russell in the 65th minute would find the net.

Both the Patriots and Bulldogs would be awarded one corner kick.

Newberry 2

Coker 1

NEWBERRY - Coker University women's soccer dropped a close South Atlantic Conference contest at Newberry by a score of 2-1 Wednesday.

Newberry would get on the board first with a goal in the 18th minute, before the Cobras would tie things up in the 39th minute on a goal from Catrionna Manning from Nour Noujaim as the teams went to the half deadlocked at 1-1.

The match appeared to be headed for a draw when Newberry was able to find the back of the net for the match-winner in the 87th minute.

Coker totaled 10 shots in the contest, including six on goal. The Cobras also had one corner kick in the match.

Mila Rausch led the Cobras with three shots in the contest, while Chloe Mullen and Manning each had two and Noujaim, Liz Crowe and Abbie Boling each registered one. Sarah Swaim (4-3-2) registered made nine saves in the match.

The Cobras (4-3-2) return to the pitch on Saturday when they travel to Anderson for a South Atlantic Conference tilt. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.