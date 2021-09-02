LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer falls to No. 10 Bearcats in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior Tom Marriott scored the third of his three goals early in the second overtime period as 10th-ranked Lander University edged Francis Marion University 3-2 on Thursday in men’s college soccer action.

The wildly entertaining contest was the season opener for both squads. Francis Marion (0-1-0) will return to action on Monday when the Patriots play host to Rollins College at 1 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free.

FMU freshman forward Nick Huenig opened the scoring in the fifth minute (4:20) with his first collegiate goal. The build-up began in the back with senior midfielder Oliver Peters laying the ball off to senior defender Sam Pollard who streaked down the left sideline and crossed the ball into the penalty area. The ball went through the 6-yard box eluding the initial Patriot runner before Huenig controlled it and was successful on a 4-yard tap-in.

Marriott nearly evened the match in the 13th minute, but his shot from 19 yards out clanged off the right post.