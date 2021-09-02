LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer falls to No. 10 Bearcats in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior Tom Marriott scored the third of his three goals early in the second overtime period as 10th-ranked Lander University edged Francis Marion University 3-2 on Thursday in men’s college soccer action.
The wildly entertaining contest was the season opener for both squads. Francis Marion (0-1-0) will return to action on Monday when the Patriots play host to Rollins College at 1 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free.
FMU freshman forward Nick Huenig opened the scoring in the fifth minute (4:20) with his first collegiate goal. The build-up began in the back with senior midfielder Oliver Peters laying the ball off to senior defender Sam Pollard who streaked down the left sideline and crossed the ball into the penalty area. The ball went through the 6-yard box eluding the initial Patriot runner before Huenig controlled it and was successful on a 4-yard tap-in.
Marriott nearly evened the match in the 13th minute, but his shot from 19 yards out clanged off the right post.
Francis Marion had a chance to double its margin at 40:32 but sophomore Jose Curvelo misfired on an 8-yard attempt with an open net. Minutes later Pollard sent another dangerous cross through the 6-yard box, but was unable to find a teammate. The first half ended with FMU holding the 1-0 advantage.
In the 58th minute, FMU sophomore midfielder Rodrigo Alvarez was shown a straight red card following a collision and the Patriots played the final 44 minutes a man down.
Lander equalized in the 65th minute when Marriott scored on 10-yard shot following a blocked Bearcat shot.
Junior Alvaro Zamora put Francis Marion back on top with a short-handed tally at 79:16. With the outside of the right foot, Peters served a diagonal ball into the box where Zamora ran onto it and converted an 11-yard shot.
The Bearcats forced overtime when Marriott scored with six minutes left. Following a scoreless opening 10-minute period, Marriott notched the match-winner only 1:21 into the second extra period.
FMU sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi posted five saves in his first action as a Patriot.
Lander outshot FMU 14-4 and took three of the match’s four corner kicks.
The two long-time rivals were meeting for the 57th time, but for the first time as non-conference opponents (as FMU enters Conference Carolinas this year). Each of the last five contests have either been decided by one goal or ended in a tie.
Coker 2
Chowan 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team downed Chowan University 2-1 in the season opener on Thursday.
The Cobras got things started quickly, with Jacques Fokam-Sandeu netting his first of the year in the 13th minute. Fokam-Sandeu received a pass before dodging a few defenders to beat the Chowan keeper to his right to open the scoring. The Cobras would take a 1-0 lead to the half.
Chowan would even the score in the 57th minute, with London Williams finding the back of the net off a deflection off the crossbar. The teams went back and forth for the next 20 minutes or so, before the Cobras pushed back late in the game. Adam Kennedy found himself in space in the 84th minute and let go an absolute rocket to the left corner of the net to put the Cobras ahead for good.
Jasper Rump (1-0-0) picked up his first collegiate win between the pipes, picking four saves including several on the doorstep.
The Cobras (1-0) return to action Sept. 8 to host Belmont Abbey in non-conference action. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Catawba 4
Francis Marion 0
SALISBURY, N.C. – Catawba College scored a pair of goals in each half to grab a season-opening 4-0 win over Francis Marion University on Thursday in women’s college soccer action.
Francis Marion (0-1-0) will play its home opener on Sunday at 5 p.m. when the Patriots entertain Limestone College. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free.
Kelly Havens broke up a scoreless deadlock at the 19:24 mark when she tapped in a loose ball in the 6-yard box following a corner kick. Hannah Dunn tallied the final three scores in the 34th, 79th, and 88th minutes.
FMU junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered nine saves, while Catawba’s Sierra Davis posted seven stops.
Francis Marion graduate student Breesa Nawahine, senior Valentina Restrepo, and freshman JG Garon recorded two shots apiece as the Patriots totaled nine in the contest.
Senior defender Anna Capra produced FMU’s first shot on target of the 2021 campaign with an attempt that forced a save by Davis at 18:09. Restrepo forced another save by Davis with two seconds left in the opening half.