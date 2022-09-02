LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer hosts Florida Tech on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team will play host to unbeaten Florida Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Soccer Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Francis Marion is 1-1-1 after rallying from a two-goal second-half deficit on Wednesday to tie the University on Montevallo 2-2 on a score by goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo with 24 seconds left.

Florida Tech is 2-0-1 after registering a 1-1 tie at Limestone University on Thursday evening.

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two sides, and the first since the 2017 season.

The FMU women’s soccer team is off this weekend, but will open Conference Carolinas play by hosting Chowan University on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Coker field hockey set to begin season

HARTSVILLE - The Coker University field hockey team is ready to start its 2022 season, the second under coach Morgan Downey.

Downey stressed continuing to build the team dynamic and continuing to grow the team chemistry when talking about her goals for the season.

"We have gained some really great and talented members on our team to add to all of the talent we have returning to us," said Downey. "With these skills and connections of our new and our returning players, I see some really great possibilities with this team! Our goal is to work together and grow as individuals and as a team to continue to build a successful program and have a successful season."

16 Cobras return from a season ago, including Preseason All-Conference selections Britt Kabo (First Team), Coda Fisher (Second Team), Indy Echteld (Second Team) and Kelsey Sithole (Second Team). Coach Downey relies on this group for their experience and leadership.

"We have a great group of skilled and decorated players returning to our program," said Downey. "Their knowledge and skills will help guide our team to some really great and successful outcomes. Their leadership will help our new members navigate the journey of playing at this level and then prepare for the level of competition we will be facing."

Coker also welcomes five newcomers to the mix whom Downey has been pleased with throughout the preseason.

"Our program has gained many new members that will contribute immensely to our program," said Downey. "We have gained some young international talent as well as a transfer who will make a large impact in the SAC. They have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share which will aid in our successes."

Overall, Downey is pleased with how the returners and newcomers have come together and built the initial team chemistry for the season.

"From day one, our new members had already felt like they were a part of the family," said Downey. "Our returning players are so welcoming and helped make our new members feel comfortable and like they belong. I feel this unity and connection will help us continue to build a successful program and transition onto the field during our season."

Field Hockey opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against Bloomsburg, before traveling to Wingate on Sept. 10. Coker returns home to host Mount Olive on Sept. 16 and Kutztown on Sept. 17, before traveling to Indiana (Pa.) (Sept. 24) and Belmont Abbey (Sept. 27) to round out the month. Coker opens October at home against Wingate (Oct. 1), before embarking on a three-game road trip to Limestone (Oct. 8), Converse (Oct. 11) and Lincoln Memorial (Oct. 15). Coker returns home to face Converse on Oct. 23, before traveling to Wingate on Oct. 25 and hosting Belmont Abbey on Oct. 29. The Cobras travel to Lander on Nov. 1 before hosting Newberry on Nov. 5 for Senior Day, with the regular season wrapping up at Mount Olive on Nov. 12.

"We are facing some great competition in our season both hosting and visiting some great PSAC teams," said Downey. "I feel they will be some of our tougher opponents this season as they will be newer competition."

The season opener against Bloomsburg is set for Labor Day. The action begins at 11 a.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.