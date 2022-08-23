LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer opens season Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team will open its 2022 season Thursday when the Patriots entertain Barry University at 4:30 p.m. on Hartzler Soccer Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification. The contest will be part of a doubleheader as the FMU women’s soccer team will also open its season on Thursday by hosting Coker University at 7 p.m.

Francis Marion returns 11 lettermen, including six starters, from last year’s 12-5-2 squad that won the Conference Carolinas regular-season title with a 10-0-1 mark, but lost a one-goal decision in the conference tournament championship match and thus missed its second straight NCAA national tournament appearance under coach Luis Rincon.

This season, Francis Marion has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll, finishing one point behind Chowan University.

Among the key Patriot returnees is graduate student forward Alvaro Zamora, a three-time first-team All-Conference selection and a second-team All-Region pick last fall. He owns career totals of 14 goals and 10 assists in 40 matches. Also back is two-time All-Conference forward Javier Bello, All-Conference defender Sebastian Garcia, and All-Conference forward Nick Huenig.

“We are ready and excited to kick the season off,” Rincon said. “We are still working to get where we want to be, but our two opening matches this week will be a good test to see where we stand.

“I feel good about the squad. We have a solid foundation of returnees that has shared the culture of our program with the newcomers. This has sped up the process of acclimating the new players to our system. The addition of the newcomers has added to our depth, which I feel will be one of strengths this season.”

According to the fourth-year coach, the starting goalkeeper position is still up in the air as returnee Alexander Schulze battles graduate student transfer Andrea Scapolo. Schulze registered a shutout in two starts last year for the Patriots, while Scapolo was part of a Franklin Pierce University program that advantaged to the third round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2021. Junior Noah Craig, who started two matches at the end of last season for FMU, also returns.

“The competition for the starting nod is close. Andrea comes in with skills and collegiate experience at a high level and he has pushed Alex and Noah to improve.”

Rincon feels as though his backline (defense) will be improved from a 2021 unit that allowed only 20 goals in 19 matches, and only four of those came in the 11 conference regular-season contests. The coach pointed to newcomers Said Garcia, Paal Vistnes, and Daniel Resch along with returnee Matias Morales as key parts of the backline, although again he said added depth would bolster that group.

Offensively, Rincon hopes that as a group the team can produce 40-to-45 goals in 2022. “Zamora, Bello, and Huenig all return and are quality scorers, while adding senior transfer Stan Cargill to the frontline mix will aid in that respect. I feel that we have a combined group that can score enough goals for us to be successful in 2021.” Cargill tallied seven goals and two assists at Upper Iowa University in 2021.

Sebastian Garcia may move to the midfield this season, where he will be joined by newcomers Hugo Jonsson, Paul Sapper, Wendel Lima, and Herman Fernandez. “We brought in some experienced players that don’t have to be taught as much as freshmen and they should immediately contribute in crucial match situations.

“In addition to depth being one of our strengths, I think we are more athletic than last season and can show an energy on that field that will maintain at a high level. Our DNA is to possess the ball and to be aggressive in transition.

“The keys to our success will be to plan well and strategize correctly and to be aggressive in the final third. Our non-conference schedule is extremely tough and should sharpened us for conference play and allow us (with positive results) to gain a bid back to the NCAA Tournament.”

The Patriots will begin conference play on Sept. 10 with a road match at King University in Bristol, Tenn. The Patriots’ 17-match schedule includes 10 home contests on Hartzler Field, where FMU has won 21 of its last 31 contests.

The first two rounds of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Oct. 26 and 29, while the semifinals and championship contests on Nov. 4 and 6 respectively, will be played at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Coker looks to defend conference crown

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team looks to defend its 2021 South Atlantic Conference title this season under Michael Antoniewicz, who is going into his fourth season.

The Cobras are coming off of a South Atlantic Conference tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2021, and Antoniewicz wants to ride that wave into this season.

"After coming off a great year last year, we want to continue to get better as a program, on and off the field," said Antoniewicz. "We have a very good group of returners and some exciting additions, which puts us in a great place. We are not looking further than the next game, which is a mentality we had last year and will continue to have. We want to go into every game knowing that if we are at our best, we are going to be a really hard team to get a result off of."

Coker returns 24 men from a season ago, including four 2022 Preseason All-Conference selections in sophomore goalkeeper Jasper Rump, senior defender Gustavo Palmieri, senior forward Gabin Guillou and sophomore defender Matty Tricker. Antoniewicz expects a lot from his returning group to lead in a big way.

"We have a very good group of returners that come in with a wealth of experience and quality," said Antoniewicz. "Most returners have experienced a poor season and an exceptional season. With those experiences they have faced they will be very good for the newcomers to guide them through the season. Coming off a championship year has made the returning group even more hungry for success and I have seen that all preseason which is very pleasing to see. We had 4 players recognized for preseason all conference which is fully deserved after the season they had last year. Jasper, Gustavo, Gabin and Matty will be very eager to make sure they are All-Conference at the end of the season and I have full belief in them that they will.

"We have Colin Serredszum returning who suffered a terrible injury last season that forced him to miss the majority of the season and I know he will have a big impact on this team on and off the field. Luca Leonini, Mitchel Starrs, Justin Watkins, Jonathan Burr, Carson Onoszko, Felix Stoeffler, Lukas Berntsson, Che Richards, and Jacobi Garrett all played a massive part in our success last year too and have impressed this pre season and I fully believe they will have big impacts again!"

The Cobras also bring 28 new players into the mix, that Coach Antoniewicz has high expectations and hopes for.

"We are very excited about our newcomers," said Antoniewicz. "We have a good group of transfers and true freshmen. They have settled in very quickly on and off the field. We have a very specific kind of student athlete that we want to bring and all of them tick all the boxes that we look for. They have all bought into the environment we create here within the program and I have been very happy with their impact so far on and off the field. Souleymane Barry from Young Harris and freshman, Rafael Reno and Celestin Blondel will add good firepower going forward.

"We have 3 new midfielders after graduating the majority of our midfield. Nikola Sotra from Georgia Southern will be a big defensive force in the middle of the park and freshmen Frederic Benedix and Youri Keijser will bring a creative flow to our team. At the back we have been able to bring in two talented freshmen in Myles Jackson and Ludde Brander who have impressed so far. Overall, the incoming class has made the roster deeper than last year and created a-lot of healthy competition within."

Coach Antoniewicz has been pleased with how the two groups have come together.

"The returners have done a fantastic job of welcoming our new players to the squad," said Antoniewicz. "They have helped them all adapt very quickly to life at Coker. Everyone now has a full understanding and knows the expectations we have for our players. Our leadership within our team has been brilliant so far and is key to our newcomers settling in so quickly."

Men's Soccer begins its conference title defense against Nova Southeastern at Anderson on Aug. 27, before traveling to North Greenville on Aug. 31. The Cobras will take the field at home on Sept. 3 against Converse, before hosting Francis Marion on Sept. 7.

South Atlantic Conference play begins on Sept. 10 at Mars Hill, before the Cobras step out of conference to travel to Chowan on Sept. 14. The Cobras host Tusculum on Sept. 17, before traveling to Carson-Newman on Sept. 24 and Catawba on Sept. 28. October begins with the Cobras hosting Lincoln Memorial on Oct. 1, before the Cobras hit the road for Newberry (Oct. 5) and Anderson (S.C.) (Oct. 8). Coker then returns home to host Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 12 and Limestone (Senior Night) on Oct. 15. Coker's final regular-season road trip is to conference newcomer Emory & Henry on Oct. 22, before the regular season concludes at home hosting Wingate on Oct. 26.

"In terms of our schedule, I believe this is the toughest schedule we have had in my time here," said Antoniewicz. "We play in what I believe as the top two conferences in the country in Division II soccer where there are no easy games. In our non-conference games, everyone we will face had a record above .500 last season. We want to compete against the best and I believe we are doing that. I have full belief that with our team and am very excited about the season ahead. We play in the best region for Division II soccer and I want us to be competing at the top end of that region all year round.

"I am really excited about the season ahead to go against top teams, top coaches and for us to keep taking this program up another level."

The Cobras open up the season against No. 3 Nova Southeastern on Saturday at Anderson University. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. from Anderson with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU hosts Coker in season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women's soccer team and coach Chelsea Parker will open its 2022 season with a home match against Coker University on Thursday.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID. The contest will be part of a doubleheader as the FMU men’s soccer team will also open its season on Thursday by hosting Barry University at 4:30 p.m.

The Patriots' 2022 schedule lists 16 matches – including seven home contests and nine away matches.

"We feel really good about this season," Parker said. "Our team chemistry has improved and we look to improve on last season’s results. Seasons like that can make you or break you, and I think it made us in terms of coming together. One thing that we are going to be stronger at than we were last year, is our pace of play. We are looking forward to displaying that change of pace and showing what this team can do.”

“Coker is a good SAC (South Atlantic Conference) team and right down the road from us, so this is always a big game," the third-year coach stated. “Our first-year assistant coaches Maximillian Rocco and Dayle McEwen have done a great job scouting this squad and we are excited to take the field Thursday night against them.”

Parker will look for key leadership and contributions from senior forward Valentina Restrepo, an All-Conference selection in the Peach Belt Conference in 2020, senior goalkeeper Makayla Willets, fifth-year senior midfielder Ellie Wray, and junior midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre. Willets started all 17 matches in goal last season and tallied 118 saves (third highest season total in program history) with two shutouts.

All together 13 players return from last year’s squad.

Other returning starters include four sophomores: midfielder JG Garon, defender Gracie Adkins, defender Jordan White, and forward Linsey Downey.

Parker also brought in a recruiting class of 11 newcomers that includes eight freshmen and three transfers.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series with Coker 6-0-0 and has outscored the Cobras 18-4.

Coker women set to kickoff season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team is ready to kick off the 2022 season under first-year coach Michael Donald.

Coach Donald comes into the season looking to improve upon previous years and build around that improvement.

"We are looking to improve our overall record from previous years," said Donald. "We have identified areas we would like to improve as a group and are working each day to make the necessary changes. However, the ultimate goal is to win football matches and that is what we are looking to do this season. we believe if we can improve performances from previous years then the results will inevitably come with them."

17 Cobras return from last year's squad. Coach Donald wants to rely on their experience moving forward into this season.

"Our returning players will have a huge role to play this season," said Donald. "Most of them are young and now have a year under their belt, they understand the level a bit more and how competitive the conference is. They are ready to step up and show how they have developed over the last year. Our senior class also has some key players for us and we are expecting them to have the best season of their college career."

The team also welcomes six newcomers to the mix this year. Donald is impressed so far with what this group brings to the squad.

"Our incoming class have done very well over preseason, I am happy how quickly they have settled in with the group and how close everyone is on the team," said Donald. "Some of our new players will be expected to make an immediate impact and some already have during our preseason scrimmages. I am excited to see how they develop over the season and coming years."

Donald is impressed with how the returners have brought the newcomers into the program, and the chemistry they've developed.

"Our new players have settled in a lot quicker than I expected and I think this is hugely down to how well our returning players have done at making them feel welcome from day one," said Donald. "I think our returning players understand the importance of having a strong team bond with everyone and the quicker we can include the new players the better."

Women's soccer opens up at Francis Marion on Aug. 25, before traveling to Erskine on Aug. 29 and hosting USC Aiken on Aug. 31. The Cobras will host Allen on Sept. 7, before opening SAC play on Sept. 10 at Mars Hill. Coker returns home for games with USC Sumter (Sept. 13) and Tusculum (Sept. 17), before embarking on a road swing at Carson-Newman (Sept. 24) and Catawba (Sept. 28). October begins at home against Lincoln Memorial (Oct. 1), before the Cobras travel to Newberry (Oct. 5) and Anderson (S.C.) (Oct. 8). The Cobras return home for games against Lenoir-Rhyne (Oct. 12) and Limestone (Oct. 15), before hitting the road for Shaw (Oct. 19) and Emory & Henry (Oct. 22). The regular season finale is at home against Wingate on Oct. 26.

"I think we have a tough schedule due to the amount of games in a short space of time," said Donald. "We kick off the season with three games inside seven days which will be tough on the players, but I think we have a good enough squad where we can roster players in and out for each of the games. As always when we get into conference play it will be difficult especially when we have back to back away games to two teams that finished at the top last season."

The Cobras open up the 2022 campaign Thursday at Francis Marion. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Florence with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.