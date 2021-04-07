LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer stuns Lander, advances to PBC title match

The Cobras are back in action at home on Saturday for Senior Day against Anderson. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. from Saleeby-Stokes Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Hagy, Cobras stun Catawba in OT

SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team stunned Catawba in a 13-12 overtime thriller Wednesday night as senior goalkeeper Chris Hagy became the first player in program history to record 500 career saves.

Coker jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first 11 minutes, starting things with an unassisted marker from James Brugger just over two minutes in. Brugger set up a Cal Gibson goal 51 seconds later, before Andrew Dappen scored unassisted less than a minute later for a 3-0 lead. Joe Venazio got in on the scoring with an unassisted marker with under five minutes to play in the quarter, while Matt Murphy scored unassisted just 1:06 later. Catawba netted the last three goals of the first quarter, as Coker took a 5-3 lead to the second.