LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer stuns Lander, advances to PBC title match

GREENWOOD, S.C. - Junior forward Nestor Nunez scored the equaling goal in the 75th minute and senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco made the only stop in the penalty kick shootout to advance Francis Marion University in a stunning upset of top-seeded and third-ranked Lander University on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Men's Soccer Tournament.
The match ended as a 2-2 tie.
The fourth-seeded Patriots improve to 4-3-3 and will advance to the PBC Tournament championship match on Saturday at a time to be announced in St. Augustine, Fla. Francis Marion will face third-seeded Flagler College — who advanced past second-seed Young Harris College, also in a shootout.
Second-year FMU coach Luis Rincon has guided the Patriots to back-to-back tournament championship match appearances, and the program's fifth PBC title match appearance all-time.
In the shootout, the Patriots went first and connected on all five shots of its shots: taken by graduate student defender Oier Bernaola, sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora, senior Mauricio Castorino, junior Javier Bello, and junior defender John Castro, while Rocco made the first and only stop of the shootout on the first Bearcat shot taken by Jed Smith. Rocco guessed right with his dive to the right and swatted the ball away. Castro’s clinching attempt in the fifth round was a chip shot down the middle as the Bearcat keeper dove to his left.
Rocco finished the night with five saves, while Lander’s Jacob Withers made one stop.
Lander outshot the Patriots 7-3 and held a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Lander (8-0-1) came out hot, placing three shots on goal in the opening 25 minutes. Rocco made stops in the fifth, seventh, and 24th minutes. Later, Zamora served a ball to a streaking Sam Pollard who had a chance to notch the game's first goal, but sent the ball just high and over the crossbar.
After a scoreless first half, Zamora helped Francis Marion take a 1-0 lead at the 48:31 mark. The Madrid, Spain native took a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. His shot into the wall bounced off a Bearcat defender and in for the game's first goal.
Lander knotted things up at 1-1 in the 61st minute, when Marco Gueli received a ball from Max Bolton and slotted the ball in the net from 10 yards out. Just seven minutes later, Gueli served a cross into the five-yard box and Harry Burcumshaw scored on the rebound off of Rocco to give the Bearcats a 2-1 lead.
In the 75th minute, Nunez received a ball from junior midfielder Oliver Peters and beat Withers with a shot from the left side for the equalizer.
Zamora had a chance to end the game in overtime at the 99:32 mark. The sophomore received a ball from Castro, but his header was just off the mark.
After a second overtime period that saw little action, the Patriots headed to a shootout for the first time in 15 seasons, dating back to the 2005 PBC Tournament when FMU advanced past nationally ranked UNC Pembroke on the road in the first round.
BASEBALL
FDTC 14
Columbia Int. JV 4 (7)
COLUMBIA − Andre Demetral went 4 for 4 with a homer, two RBI and four runs scored as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team defeated Columbia International's JV squad 14-4 in seven innings on Wednesday.
J.T. Marr had two hits, including a double, and four RBI for the Stingers, who improved to 28-3 overall. Brian Hama and Jake Laffin each drove in two as FDTC put up 11 runs in the first three innings.
The Stingers return to Region X play on Saturday with a doubleheader at USC Lancaster.
TENNIS
Coker squads fall to Lenior-Rhyne
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's tennis dropped its Senior Day contest to Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday by a score of 4-3.
Carlos Pinedo picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Josh Lazenby at No. 2 singles, before Isaac MacMillan defeated Nicolas Moser 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Coker's other victory came from Luis de Vuyst at No. 5 singles, with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lewis Scott.
The Coker women also lost to L-R.
Charlotte Clarke and Zoe Heed picked up a win for Coker at No. 1 doubles, defeating Gemma Southwick and Lucy Whelan 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Patriots drop pair to Pacers
AIKEN, S.C. – Sophomore second baseman Megan Matsil homered and drove in three runs, but Francis Marion University lost both ends of a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader at USC Aiken on Wednesday by scores of 4-3 and 7-5.
Francis Marion (8-10, 4-2) will return home to host Flagler College for a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
In the opener, FMU rallied from an early deficit to knot the score at 3-3 in the top of the third. The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs and scored the three runs on a pair of USCA errors. However, the Pacers responded immediately with the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the same frame as right fielder Katelyn Powell plated the tally with a two-out RBI double.
Sophomore right-hander Rachel Davis (4-2) took the loss. She scattered six hits, walked one, and struck out one. Caroline Cockrell (1-7) earned the win as she held FMU to just two singles, while fanning seven.
In the second contest, USCA again took an early lead by scoring twice in the first off Patriot sophomore righty Taylor Florea (4-4). The Patriots trimmed the margin to 2-1 in the top of the second when sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins doubled home junior outfielder Hannah Schmidt.
Francis Marion scored a trio of runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 advantage. Junior first baseman Addie May singled in one run and Matsil stroked a one-out, two-run single to right.
However, USCA (3-9, 3-7) scored three times in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead and scored a pair of insurance runs in the sixth. Matsil homered over the center field fence with two outs in the top of the seventh to account for the final two-run margin.
Both Schmidt and Matsil has two hits for the Patriots in game two. It was Matsil’s second long ball of the season and she now leads FMU with 12 runs batted in.
Rebekah Cook (2-1) was the winning pitcher for USCA.
Cobras split with Newberry
HARTSVILLE, S.C.- The Coker University softball team split its South Atlantic Conference doubleheader against Newbery on Wednesday, winning game one 8-5 and dropping game two 3-2.
Newberry started out the opener with a 1-0 lead on an RBI single to the right side from Haley Simonds. Kelsi Scott singled in the infield to lead the bottom half of the inning off, before advancing to second and later scoring on an RBI single from Kayla Oswell to tie the game.
In the bottom of the second inning, Madison King slammed a triple to right center to third to score Ava Jay and Bailey Douglas to give the Cobras their first lead of the game (3-1). King would later score on Scott's second single of the game. Mikayla Cuthbertson reached first on a fielding error by center field and advanced to third, with Scott scoring on the play. Chloe Pelham's sacrifice fly would later score Cuthbertson to make it 6-1.Cuthbertson would later knock a two-out single that scored King and Jessica McWhorter to make it an 8-1 game.
Newberry notched two runs in the fourth to cut the score 8-4. The Wolves notched one run in the top of the seventh inning before the Cobras recorded the final outs to finish off game one.
Scott led Coker with three hits. Cuthbertson and King both finished with two RBI each. Scott and King each scored twice, while four others each scored once. Isabelle Mullen (2-0) tallied three strikeouts in the victory. Hannah Fisher finished the day with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Newberry led the second game 3-0 through four innings. In the bottom of the sixth, King got Coker back in the game on a two-RBI single that scored Pelham and Hannah Davis. Neither team would score for the remainder of the game, as the game stayed at 3-2 through the final out.
King led Coker with two hits and two RBI, while Jordyn Goodman (6-2) notched one strikeout.
The Cobras are back in action at home on Saturday for Senior Day against Anderson. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. from Saleeby-Stokes Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hagy, Cobras stun Catawba in OT
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team stunned Catawba in a 13-12 overtime thriller Wednesday night as senior goalkeeper Chris Hagy became the first player in program history to record 500 career saves.
Coker jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first 11 minutes, starting things with an unassisted marker from James Brugger just over two minutes in. Brugger set up a Cal Gibson goal 51 seconds later, before Andrew Dappen scored unassisted less than a minute later for a 3-0 lead. Joe Venazio got in on the scoring with an unassisted marker with under five minutes to play in the quarter, while Matt Murphy scored unassisted just 1:06 later. Catawba netted the last three goals of the first quarter, as Coker took a 5-3 lead to the second.
Venazio began the scoring in the second with an unassisted goal five minutes in, before the Indians responeded with back-to-back goals to get back within one with just over six minutes to play in the quarter. Jason McNeany countered with an unassisted goal just 11 seconds later, before Gibson scored from Venazio with under three minutes to play in the half. Catawba would score the final goal of the half with a minute and a half to play in the second, as Coker would take an 8-6 lead to the half.
Richie Timothee got in on the scoring to start the third with an unassisted goal four and a half minutes in, before Catawba would score three unanswered in the frame to tie the game at nine headed to the fourth.
Henry Haskett started the scoring in the fourth just over a minute into the frame off an assist from Venazio, before Catawba would score just under four minutes in to tie the game up again. Coker would take a two-goal lead with seven minutes to play with goals from Ethan Irizarry (Andrew Dappen) and Dappen unassisted, before the Indians would rally to tie the game at 12 in the final two minutes to send the game to overtime.
The teams traded chances throughout the overtime period, before Irizarry scored the winner with 11 seconds left in the extra session to send the Cobras into a frenzy.
Irizarry, Venazio, Gibson and Dappen each scored twice, while Murphy, Timothee, Brugger and McNeany and Haskett each added one goal. Venazio also registered two assists on the night, while Brugger and Dappen each helped on one Coker goal in the game. Coker out-worked Catawba on ground balls 39-31, led by a game-high 11 from McNeany.
Hagy picked up his fourth win of the season between the pipes, stopping 17 shots in the game. On the way to the victory, Hagy, already the program's all-time career saves leader, became the first player in program history to record 500 career saves.
Coker returns home to face No. 19 Limestone for Senior Day on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action. Opening face-off is set for 4 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.