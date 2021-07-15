LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's tennis earns ITA academic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has garnered an All-Academic Team award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), while senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshmen Adam Ernberg and Joshua Schaefer have been named ITA Division II Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2021 list of team honorees includes 80 Division II men’s programs, including seven from the Peach Belt Conference and six from the Palmetto State.
To earn the team award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale) for the academic year. Francis Marion has earned the team award now five times in the past eight seasons (2021, 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014).
To earn the individual Scholar-Athlete award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
Anth-Forsberg, a native of Ljusdal, Sweden, registered a 3.591 GPA as an economics major this past year.
On the court, he played both No.1 singles and doubles this past season. He was named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction for 2021, and served two years on the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). He was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on six occasions.
Ernberg hails from Solvesborg, Sweden, and compiled a 3.906 GPA as an engineering major. He occupied the No.5 singles spot and the No.1 doubles position for the Patriots.
Schaefer, a native of Wehrheim, Germany, is majoring in business sports management and mass communications and posted a 3.50 GPA. He played No.6 singles and No.3 doubles.
Both players were named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll following the spring semester.
Over the past eight seasons, Patriot men have earned this prestigious ITA national honor on 26 occasions.
Coker's Irankunda, Persen earn CoSIDA academic honor
AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University men's cross country/track and field graduate Murishi Irankunda and men's track and field sophomore Kristoffer Persen have been selected to the CoSIDA Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-District First Team.
Irankunda recorded 14 top-10 finishes in his Coker career, including a Coker record and a conference championship in the triple jump as a junior (14.36). Academically, he was a three-time member of the South Atlantic Commissioner's Honor Roll and a two-time recipient of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award.
This is Irankunda's first career Academic All-District selection. The Dillon native graduated from Coker with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a 3.74 grade point average.
Persen had a breakout sophomore year on the track, posting 10 top-10 finishes as a sophomore. Included in those finishes was a 4x100m relay victory (42.93) and a win in the 100m (10.99) at the Winthrop Opener (Feb. 27). Academically, he is a two-time member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
This is Persen's first career Academic All-District selection. The Ostfold, Norway native is the son of Svend and Helen Persen, and is a business major with a 3.81 grade point average.
Coker releases fall sports schedules
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University Athletics released its Fall 2021 schedules Thursday for volleyball, men's soccer, women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and field hockey.
Volleyball opens the season on Sept. 7 hosting conference foe Wingate, before traveling to USC Aiken's tournament on Sept. 10-11 and hosting UNC Pembroke in a non-conference contest on Sept. 14.
Men's soccer opens the season in non-conference action at home against Chowan (Sept. 2), before hosting Belmont Abbey on Sept. 8 and Erskine on Sept. 11. Women's soccer opens the season with four consecutive non-conference home matches, starting with Southern Wesleyan on Sept. 2. Coker then hosts Barton on Sept. 8 and Converse on Sept. 11, before welcoming Lander on Sept. 15.
The men's and women's cross country start the season at the Fleet Feet XC Invite in Salisbury, N.C. on Sept. 4, before traveling to Wingate, N.C. for the Bulldog Stampede on Sept. 18.
Field Hockey opens the season on Sept. 7 against conference foe Limestone, before welcoming Queens (N.C.) on Sept. 12. Coker then embarks on a three-game road trip making stops at Newberry (Sept. 14), Lincoln Memorial (Sept. 19) and Mount Olive (Sept. 25) before returning home to face Converse (Sept. 26).