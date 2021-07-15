LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU men's tennis earns ITA academic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has garnered an All-Academic Team award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), while senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshmen Adam Ernberg and Joshua Schaefer have been named ITA Division II Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 school year.

The 2021 list of team honorees includes 80 Division II men’s programs, including seven from the Peach Belt Conference and six from the Palmetto State.

To earn the team award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale) for the academic year. Francis Marion has earned the team award now five times in the past eight seasons (2021, 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014).

To earn the individual Scholar-Athlete award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Anth-Forsberg, a native of Ljusdal, Sweden, registered a 3.591 GPA as an economics major this past year.