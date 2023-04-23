FLORENCE, S.C. – The 41st-ranked Francis Marion University men’s tennis team lost a 4-1 decision to Belmont Abbey College in the championship match of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament on Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

The top-seeded Patriots end their season with a 13-8 record. FMU captured the regular-season crown, its first since 1999, and was vying for its first tournament championship since moving to NCAA affiliation in 1993.

Second-seeded Belmont Abbey (21-19) earned the doubles point with 6-3 wins at positions No. 3 and No. 2, in that order.

FMU sophomore Martin Barbera drew the Patriots even at 1-1 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles. However, the Crusaders won in three-sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) at No. 3 singles, in straight sets (6-0, 7-6 [7-4]) at No. 5, and in straight sets (6-0, 6-4) at No.6 to close out the match.

The two remaining matches were either in a third set (No. 1) or headed to a third set (No. 4).

Both Barbera and sophomore Luis Lopez Sarasa were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Barbera led the Patriots in singles play this season with a 16-5 mark, while junior Liam Day was 15-4, Leonel Gonzalez 11-7, and Harri Lloyd-Evans 10-10. In doubles play, Day and Gonzalez paced FMU with a 13-4 record, while Barbera and Lopez Sarasa were 10-7.

Earlier in the day, Sarasa rallied from a set down to win in three sets and clinch a 4-1 win for FMU over Lees-McRae College in the semifinals.

With the victory over Lees-McRae, FMU avenged a 4-3 loss to the Bobcats two weeks ago in Banner Elk – the only blemish on the Patriots’ regular-season conference record (7-1).

BASEBALL

Francis Marion 12

Mount Olive 11

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield racked up four hits with a season-high four runs batted in to help Francis Marion University down 9th-ranked University of Mount Olive 12-11 on Sunday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

FMU finishes the regular season at 25-23 overall, while securing a 16-13 record in their second season in Conference Carolinas. The Patriots currently sit fifth in the league standings, awaiting final seeding for the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Gastonia, N.C., from May 3-7 at CaroMont Health Park.

Sophomore reliever Tyler Reynolds (2-2) picked up the win. Sophomore closer Josh Adams earned his fourth save of the season by finishing the contest with a scoreless ninth.

Graduate student right fielder Will Hardee followed behind Wakefield with three hits, two RBIs, and three runs scored, while senior third baseman Naphis Llanos posted a two-hit day with one RBI.

Hardee now has 119 career walks and breaks the school record previously set by Derrick Roadcap (1991-94). He also sits at 284 career hits, now within three of the school record total of 287 set by Michael Wilson. In the process, Hardee extended his streak of safely reaching base to 32 contests.

After both sides traded runs in the first frame, the Trojans scored six runs over the next two innings to lead 7-1. The three runs in the second all came from bases-loaded situations, while the three runs in the third were scored on a two-run homer run by Cooper George and a solo homer by Mike Kenney.

From the fourth to the sixth, the Patriots scored nine runs to the Trojan’s two in a dominant response to the Mount Olive start.

A sacrifice fly by senior catcher Isaac Schuck in the fourth started the scoring run for Francis Marion, while junior shortstop Blake Falor singled through the right gap to plate another Patriot and shrink the UMO lead to four runs at 7-3.

After a Wakefield two-run home run over the left field wall in the fifth cut the Trojan lead to two runs, Mount Olive stretched its advantage back to four after an RBI double and a score on a throwing error at go up 9-5.

Freshman designated hitter Charlie Bussey III scored off the hot corner on a failed pick-off attempt in the sixth, while an RBI-double from sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley and a two-run RBI double from Hardee tied the score at 9-9.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Bussey III batted for the second time and recorded an RBI walk to give the Patriots the lead at 10-9.

A JT Stone solo home run in the seventh evened the score at 11-11. However, the Patriots plated two in the eighth to jump in front 12-10. RBI-singles by Wakefield and Llanos accounted for the outburst.

UMO’s George hit a sacrifice fly for the Trojans and dropped the FMU lead down to one run at 12-11 in the eighth.

Senior reliever Trey Deutsch (1-1) picked up the loss for Mount Olive (30-11, 16-9).

FDTC 7-4

Gaston 6-7

FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team closed out Region 10 play Sunday by splitting a doubleheader against Gaston College.

Rio Foster scored on a wild pitch as the Stingers took the opener 7-6 in eight innings before the Rhinos rebounded to claim the final game of the series 7-4.

Tech (45-8, 20-3), who claimed the regular-season crown on Saturday, will next travel to Patrick Henry Community College for a Wednesday game at 3 p.m.

Foster tripled and drove in a pair in the first game while collecting two hits. Javier Crespo, TJ Anderson and Jay Douglas each had two hits, with Anderson doubling and driving in a run. Rom Kellis also doubled for the Stingers.

In Game 2, Gaston took advantage of nine walks given up by FDTC and also hit two homers.

Dylan Johnson and Noah Stout led Tech with two hits each. Both collected doubles, as did Foster.