LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU runners open season at Carolina Challenge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams will open their 2022 seasons on Saturday morning when they compete in the Carolina Challenge meet in Camden.

Hosted by the University of South Carolina, the meet will begin with the women’s 5,000-meter race at 9 a.m., followed at 9:45 a.m. by the men’s 5,000-meter event. Both will be held on the Springdale Racecourse.

The meet is the first of six on the Patriots’ fall schedule. Included on the slate is the 2022 Conference Carolinas Championship Meet to be held on Nov. 5 in Spartanburg.

Long-time FMU coach Mark Bluman welcomes back three runners each from the 2021 men’s and women’s squads.

The men’s squad is comprised of juniors Cullen Dore (Carolina Forest High School) and Logan Zeis; and sophomores Tyson Jackson (West Florence) and Michael James; and freshmen Zachary Patrick and Holden Starr.

"The guys are a young group, but all have bought in to our program and have worked hard during the preseason,” Bluman said. "Cullen and Logan have responded like the leaders they are and have set the tone for the season. If we keep this core together, this group can develop into a good squad.

"Cullen looks to be our top runner with Logan and Zach battling for the second finisher position. Zach came to us from an extremely strong high school program in Winston-Salem (Mount Tabor High School), so he knows what it takes to get where we want to go. With three new runners to collegiate cross country, it is nice that we start with a 5K – a distance that they are familiar with. We want to develop as the season goes along and be an improved squad as we go to the conference meet.”

Dore, who is national NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Representative and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team selection last year, was team's second runner in two 2021 races and third in the other three meets.

The equally young Patriot women’s team includes junior Annalena Griffin; sophomores Haizley Herndon (Carolina Forest High School) and Caroline Thompkins (Conway High School); and freshmen Briggs Kelly (Sumter High School) and MacKinley Perry (West Florence).

Thompkins returns after an impressive freshman season that saw her earn team MVP honors after leading the team in two events, being FMU’s second runner in two races, and third in the other event. Griffin returns for her third year after leading the Patriots in one race last season, and being the second finisher in one, and third finisher in the other three.

"Caroline has run well in the preseason and I am looking for a productive year from her," Bluman said. "MacKinley is a local product that has had a great summer of training, and she comes into this year looking to fulfill big expectations. Like the men, the women’s squad has bought into what we are trying to teach and accomplish.”

Bluman is entering his 22nd year guiding the Patriot cross country programs.

Coker set to open season Saturday

HARTSVILLE - The Coker University cross country teams are ready to get the 2022 season underway, starting Saturday at the Fleet Feet Invite in Salisbury, N.C.

The Cobras return four runners on the men's side in Mahliqe Andrews, Luke Baker, Austin Bates and Joshua Zeigler, while also returning four on the women's side in Catherine Cann, Stephani Forrester, Destiny Ingram and Taylor Marotta. This group brings plenty of race experience to the course.

Coker cross country opens the season on Sept. 3 at the Fleet Feet Invitational in Salisbury, N.C., before traveling to Charlotte, N.C. for the Queen City Invite on Sept. 23. The Cobras then take on the Koala Classic on Oct. 8, before heading to Beaufort, S.C. for the Sandshark Classic. The South Atlantic Conference Championships will be held on Nov. 5 in Salisbury, N.C.

The Fleet Feet Invitational is set for Saturday (Sept. 3) from Salisbury, N.C. The men's race will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women's race at 9:15 a.m.