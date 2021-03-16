LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU’s Johnson to be part of WBCA program

Johnson, a native of Fort Washington, Md., appeared in 12 contests this past season, making three starts, and averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists per game. She spent her freshman season at Division I University of Louisiana at Monroe. In her three years as a Patriot, she played in 65 games (30 starts) and tallied 163 points and 134 assists. A psychology major, she has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll three times.

“I was happy to nominate Camryn,” said FMU coach Jeri Porter. “She has exhibited all the attributes needed to enter the coaching profession, including a pure love of the game and a high basketball IQ. This will help accelerate her career path into the coaching field.”

“This initiative is the longest-running and most popular education program the WBCA offers,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Each year, the WBCA family of coaches reinforces its support for this important entry-level program into the coaching profession. We are grateful to WeCoach for its partnership, which helps us take this highly successful program to the next level. We expect to see these former student-athletes develop over time into great leaders of and ambassadors for the game of women's basketball."