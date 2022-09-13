LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU’s Scapolo earns conference soccer honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo has been named the Conference Carolinas men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 5-11.

Scapolo recorded two shutouts last week as the Patriots tied at Coker University 0-0 and won at King University 4-0. The victory over King was the squad’s conference opener. The Milan, Italy, native registered seven saves in the two matches and ran his scoreless minutes streak in goal to 223:31.

During the midweek contest at Coker, he made two saves during the final 27 minutes as the Patriots played a man down.

Scapolo currently ranks second in the conference in goals against average (1.00) and save percentage (.786) and leads the league with the two shutouts.

FMU will return to Conference Carolinas play on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. match at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.

FMU volleyball hosts Braves

in Battle of l-95 match

FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University women’s volleyball team will open Conference Carolina play Wednesday when the Patriots take on local-rival UNC Pembroke in the latest installment of the Battle of l-95.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center. Admission is free.

Prior to the start of the match, members of the 2021 FMU volleyball squad will receive their championship rings in a brief ceremony.

Francis Marion is currently 5-4 following a pair of 3-0 victories this past weekend, while UNCP is 3-9.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 57-35, including sweeping the home-and-away series last year.

Outside hitter Lexi Albright paces the FMU attack with 2.38 kills, 2.97 digs, and 0.44 service aces per set. Setter Kaylee Gillespie is second in Conference Carolinas with 9.56 assists per set and 0.59 aces per set, while also digging up 2.53 balls per set.

Following Wednesday’s match, Francis Marion will entertain Erskine College on Friday at 7 p.m. and Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Coker's Sabur earns conference honor

ROCK HILL - Coker junior forward Kaiya Sabur was named the South Atlantic Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.

Sabur helped the Cobras to a 2-0 start on the season, with a 3-2 win over Bloomsburg on Labor Day and a 4-3 win at Wingate on Saturday. Sabur scored twice in the game against Bloomsburg including the game-winner, while dishing out one assist in the win over Wingate for five total points on the week.

This is Sabur's first career Player of the Week honor.

The Cobras return home Friday to face Mount Olive in South Atlantic Conference action. The game begins at 3 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.