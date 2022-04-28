LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU’s Wise named conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman Paige Wise has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Year for 2022, while junior Gabriel Karatantcheva was named to the third-team All-Conference squad.

The announcements were made as the conference readies to holds its annual tournament at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.

A native of Ballito, South Africa, Wise made an immediate impact with the Patriot program. She has recorded a perfect 15-0 mark in singles play, including a 12-0 record in conference play at the No. 1 position. She dropped only two sets all season, and was not involved in any tiebreakers. No Patriot female has ever gone through an entire (full) season of competition unbeaten in singles.

In doubles action, she played mostly with junior Hermon Mikael, and posted an 8-8 record all at the No.1 spot.

Karatantcheva, a native of Sofia, Bulgaria, recorded a 10-5 singles record, playing mainly at the No. 3 position. In doubles play, she teamed with sophomore Camryn Cassetori to post a 13-5 mark, most of which came at the No. 3 spot.

The pair has helped lead FMU to a 14-5 record, a 10-win improvement over last season. By virtue of earning the second seed in the tournament, the Patriots advance to the semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined. The tournament champion earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

MEN’S TENNIS

Day, Lloyd-Evans net All-Conference honors

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University sophomore Liam Day and freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans have both been named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference Men’s Tennis Team.

Day was selected to the first team and Lloyd-Evans to the second team.

The announcement was made as the conference readies to holds its annual tournament at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.

A native of Edenvale, South Africa, Day recorded a 13-4 mark in singles play, while occupying the No. 1 position all season. In doubles action, he played with sophomore Leonel Gonzalez and posted a 15-2 record, all at the No. 1 spot.

He was named the conference’s Player of the Week for the opening week of the 2022 campaign.

Lloyd-Evans, a native of Newport, South Wales, United Kingdom, recorded a 14-2 singles record playing the entire season at the No. 2 position. He lost only six sets all season, and both of his singles defeats were in three sets. In doubles play, he teamed with freshman Martin Barbera to post a 10-8 mark, all at the No. 2 spot.

The two helped lead FMU to a 12-6 record during the regular season, a 10-win improvement over last season. The Patriots enter the tournament as the fifth seed and will play eighth-seeded Southern Wesleyan University on Friday at 9 a.m. in the opening round. The tournament champion earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

BASEBALL

FMU hosts Tornado for final regular-season series

FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University baseball team will host King University for a doubleheader Friday starting at 3 p.m. and a single game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

These are the final regular-season games for both squads. Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID.

FMU owns a 28-16 overall record and a 15-12 conference mark, and is currently tied for fifth place, while King sits at 21-19 and 14-12, a half-game behind the Patriots. Francis Marion needs to sweep the series or win two of three and have the University of Mount Olive lose one of its final three conference games in order to capture fourth place in the final standings.

The Patriots lead the Tornado in the all-time series at 9-3. The last time the two programs faced off was Feb. 5, 2016, when the Patriots won 10-1 in Florence.

Francis Marion will send right-handed freshman and Florence-native Robbie Jordan (7-3, 5.46 ERA), sophomore righty Halton Hardy (5-2, 4.69), and junior righty Matt Dooley (5-0, 4.25) to the mound against the Tornado. Jordan is among the Division II leaders in games started, as he will toe the rubber for the 14th time in 2022. His uncle, Spencer Jordan, holds the school record for starts in a season at 17.

Francis Marion will recognize 10 seniors before Saturday’s game: catcher Daulton Dabbs, right fielder Will Hardee, infielder/outfielder Tanner Wakefield, infielder Mickey Skole, third baseman Todd Mattox, left fielder/catcher Lex Tuten, first baseman/designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez, and right-handed pitchers Daniel Twitty, Cory Poulsen, and Bailey Wendel.

Francis Marion currently leads Conference Carolinas with a .352 team batting average and ranks fourth nationally. The Patriots lead Division II baseball with 571 hits this season.