LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU soccer learns semifinal opponent

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has learned that it will play North Greenville University in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament this Friday at 7 p.m. near Greensboro, N.C.

The tournament is being held at the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Daily admission is $8 and a tournament pass is $14. Tickets may be purchased at https://conferencecarolinas.com/sports/2020/7/12/GEN_0712200357.aspx

Live video and stats will be available through www.fmupatriots.com.

The Patriots enter the semifinals as the second seed with a 7-5-5 record, while the third-seeded Crusaders are 9-5-3.

Francis Marion defeated then 18th-ranked NGU 3-1 during the regular season, Sept. 24 in Florence. Patriot forward Alvaro Zamora scored the winning goal and assisted on another tally.

The Patriots have won all three previous meetings between the two sides.

Top-seeded Converse University (11-1-4) will face eighth-seeded Emmanuel College (7-7-2) in Friday’s first semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday’s winners will meet in the championship match on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Forward Javier Bello leads FMU in scoring with nine goals and three assists, while Zamora has registered six goals and four assists.

Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo has played every minute this season and owns a 1.06 goals against average with 43 saves and six shutouts. FMU has allowed only 18 goals in its 17 contests in 2022.

Sellers paces FMU golfers

DANIEL ISLAND – Grant Sellers shot an opening-round 78 on Sunday to lead Francis Marion University as the Patriots stand 17th after the first 18 holes of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Charleston Southern University.

The second round will be played Monday on the 7,446-yard, par-72 Ralston Creek Course, with the final round on Tuesday.

Francis Marion registered a team score of 322, with Sellers tied for 40th position in the players’ standings.

The remainder of the Patriot squad includes Carlos Garre (81) and Braeden Barnett (81) tied for 70th, Pake June (82) tied for 79th, and Xavier Schwarz (86) tied for 95th place.

Florida Gulf Coast University leads Mississippi State University by one stroke, 295-296, at the top of the team standings.

No player broke par on Sunday, with four carding even-par 72 scores.