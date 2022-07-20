LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball adds transfer infielder

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced that 5-foot-5 middle infielder Makayla Cuthbertson of Indian Trail, N.C., will join the Patriot program this fall after transferring from Coker University.

Cuthbertson was a two-year starter for the Cobras. In 15 games last season before an injury curtailed her year, she batted .348 with a homer, six stolen bases, and six runs batted in. As a freshman, she started 26 contests and hit .280 with 14 runs scored, six RBI and a team-high 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

She was named an NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete in 2021 and was placed on the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll each of the last two years.

Cuthbertson is a product of David W. Butler High School, where she played for coaches Kurt Wessler and Taylor Cheek. A three-time All-Conference selection, she was named her team’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior – her last full season of play prior to the pandemic. During that 2019 season, she batted .534 with 22 runs scored and 28 driven in.

She was named the Charlotte Observer Player of the Week once in 2017, and garnered Second Super Team recognition in 2018. She was a member of the school’s A/B Honor Roll, the Spanish Club, and the Fit for Life organization.

She also attended Porter Ridge High School, the alma mater of current FMU senior infielder Megan Matsil. Cuthbertson played for the Lady Blues Select Travel Team.

“We are excited to have Makayla join our program,” Vallee commented. “She has played at the collegiate level and within our region and found success. We can’t wait to have her bring that success and even more to our roster. She is athletic, will bat from the left side of the plate, and brings variety in her plate appearances with all the tools she possesses. She will work in the infield this coming season.”

The Patriots lose three seniors from this past season’s 33-22 squad that reached the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Cuthbertson will join nine other newcomers coming to FMU for the 2023 campaign.

Coker women's basketball

earns WBCA recognition

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Coker University women's basketball team earned special mention for their work in the classroom from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

The WBCA recognizes the Top 25 team grade point averages in each NCAA division along with NAIA and NJCAA, while every team that also records over a 3.0 team GPA receives special mention.

Coker women's basketball finished the year with a 3.201 team GPA.