LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball blanks Valkyries on pair of one-hitters

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior right-hander Janecia Hemingway came within a home run of hitting for the cycle and within two outs of the fifth perfect game in program history as Francis Marion University blanked Converse University 14-0 to complete a sweep of Wednesday evening’s Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader.

FMU won the opener 10-0 behind the one-hit pitching of junior righty Rachel Davis.

The Patriots improve to 27-16 overall and 13-7 in conference play, while moving into a tie for third place. FMU, ranked ninth in the initial NCAA Southeast Region poll, will play its final two conference twinbills on the road at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 1 p.m. and at Erskine College on Monday at 1 p.m.

In the game-two victory, Hemingway (7-7) retired the first 13 batters she faced before allowing a line-drive single to right center field. She then retired the next two batters to complete her one-hitter. She fanned four batters.

It has been eight seasons since a Patriot pitcher threw a perfect game, and three years since the last FMU no-hitter.

Hemingway and senior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson led FMU with three hits and two RBI apiece. Sophomore right fielder Katie Smith, junior shortstop Megan Matsil, and sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood each had two hits, with Smith extended her hitting streak to 11 games.

The Patriots scored eight runs in the first and six in the third. Matsil clubbed her fourth home run of the year, a three-run shot just inside the left field foul pole, as part of the third-inning outburst.

In winning the first game, Davis (11-5) gave up only a fourth-inning single, while striking out 10 in the five-inning contest.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the second frame on a two-out run-scoring double down the left field line by graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald. That advantage grew to 3-0 in the third when left fielder Daneille Karacson doubled home a run and later scored on an RBI-single to left by junior first baseman Savana Rosson.

The Patriots sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored seven times. Smallwood had a pair of hits in the frame, including a run-scoring single.

Smith, Rosson, Hemingway, and Smallwood all recorded two hits in the opener.

Prior to the game, FMU honored its four seniors playing their final home contests: Gerrald, Hemingway, Patterson, and injured catcher Sarah Harkins.

BASEBALL

Francis Marion 12

Augusta 10

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Junior shortstop Naphis Llanos drilled a two-out, two-run single to left field in the top of the ninth inning to give Francis Marion University a 12-10 come-from-behind victory over Augusta University on Wednesday in non-conference baseball action..

Francis Marion, now 28-13, has won 13 of its last 15 games. The Patriots will entertain local-rival UNC Pembroke for a key Conference Carolinas series this weekend beginning with a single game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee led FMU with three hits, including two doubles, and four runs batted in. The South Florence High School product came into the contest ranked fifth nationally in doubles with a conference-leading total of 17.

Graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten also had three hits and drove in two runs, while junior catcher Isaac Schuck and Llanos both finished with two hits and two and three RBI respectively.

Francis Marion, the NCAA Division II leader in total hits and third nationally in team average (.358), registered 14 hits on Wednesday.

Senior right-handed reliever Nick Palumbo (2-1) got the win, while junior righty Ben Thornton pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.

Trailing 2-0, the Patriots tallied five runs in the second inning, including a two-run double by Hardee and a two-run single from Schuck.

The Jaguars rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-5 lead. FMU trimmed the margin to 7-6 in the third on an RBI-single off the bat of Tuten.

Augusta built its lead to 9-6 before Francis Marion rallied with four runs in the eighth. Hardee doubled home the first two runs, followed by RBI-hits from Llanos and senior third baseman Todd Mattox.

The Jaguars tied the game at 10-10 in the last of the eighth setting the stage for Llanos’ game-winning hit in the ninth. It was proceeded by a lead-off single by Tuten, a walk by Schuck, and a sacrifice bunt from senior center fielder Bill Hanna.