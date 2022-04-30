LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball falls in title game after rallying Saturday to advance

DUNCAN, S.C. – A Rikkelle Miller home run to left-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning proved to be the only run top-seeded King needed in a 1-0 Conference Carolinas championship game victory over fifth-seeded Francis Marion.

The title is the third for King, who also claimed the tournament crown in 2012 and 2018. King is the first No. 1 seed to claim the tournament title since the 2015 season.

In a game featuring only five combined hits, the solo shot from Miller led to her being named to the all-tournament team for King along with Camryn Haag.

King’s Nikole Counts was selected as the tournament Most Outstanding Player after a stellar championship game appearance in the circle. Counts, who improved to 19-7 on the season, struck out two and allowed only two hits.

Fellow All-Tournament selection Rachel Davis of Francis Marion (33-20) was also phenomenal in the circle in the championship game. Davis struck out three and allowed just three hits.

King earns the automatic bid for Conference Carolinas to the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship after its undefeated run through the Conference Carolinas Tournament. The NCAA Division II Softball Selection Show will be held at 10 a.m. on May 9.

On Saturday, FMU overcame an early 2-0 deficit and scored single runs in each of the final four innings to capture a thrilling 4-3 nine-inning victory over sixth-seeded Emmanuel College (Ga.) in an elimination game.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots won another elimination game as they beat fourth-seeded Belmont Abbey College 4-3.

Davis (15-7) picked up the victory out of the bullpen in the second game. She relieved Janecia Hemingway in the third inning and pitched the final seven frames, allowing only one unearned run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Four Patriots recorded two hits, including senior All-Conference shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and junior second baseman Megan Matsil, who also both had a run batted in. Sophomore designated player Grace Trautman and sophomore right fielder Katie Smith also had two hits apiece.

In the victory over Belmont Abbey, Francis Marion scored once in the second and three times in the fourth and then withstood a three-run rally by the Crusaders (32-15) in the bottom of the sixth to claim the 4-3 victory.

Davis was the winning pitcher as she went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Hemingway entered the game in the sixth and retired four of the five batters she faced to garner her third save of 2022.

Graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald was the lone Patriot with multiple hits.

LATE SATURDAY

BASEBALL

King 13

Francis Marion 11 (12)

FLORENCE − Francis Marion University scored four times in the in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings, but King University (Tenn.) scored twice in the top of the 12th to escape with a marathon 13-11 win on Saturday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

FMU finishes the regular season with a 29-18 overall record and a 16-14 mark in their first season in Conference Carolinas. The Patriots will enter the conference tournament this coming week as the seventh seed and will face the same King (23-20, 16-13) squad in a play-in game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Wilson, N.C., at Fleming Stadium.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee (0-1), the ninth Patriot pitcher, was brought to the mound in the 12th inning and picked up the loss. Junior right-hander Matt Dooley started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one unearned run, three walks, with two strikeouts. Senior righty Nick Palumbo came in late and allowed for the ninth-inning rally with three scoreless innings.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 3-for-7 with a home run and two runs batted in. Both senior left fielder Lex Tuten and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI. In the process, Llanos also extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

Senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield also registered three hits with a double and an RBI.

A single in the ninth by Hardee extended his hitting streak to 25 games, equaling the third longest in program history – set by Jerry Honeycutt in 2001.

FDTC 4

Gaston 3

FLORENCE − Florence-Darlington Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off 4-3 victory over Gaston College on Saturday.

DJ Sullivan had the game-winning single for the Stingers (42-11). Scott McDonough had three hits and drove in a pair while Patrick Matthews collected three hits as well.

Landon Mills went four innings on the mound and struck out six while Landon Gaddis (6-0) picked up the victory with an inning of scoreless relief.

SOFTBALL

FDTC 15-13

Gaston 0-0

FLORENCE − Florence-Darlington Tech earned a doubleheader sweep of Gatson College on Saturday in a pair of lopsided five-inning wins, 15-0 and 13-0.

In the opener, Aliyah Williams, Temple Jones and Laura Smith each drove in two runs for the Stingers (22-14) while Courtney Watson and Heidi Anderson combined on the shutout in the circle. Watson had eight strikeouts and Anderson punched out three.

In the second game, Williams and Smith drove in a pair of each again while Watson and Temple Jones combined on the shutout in the circle. Watson had seven strikeouts while Jones had two.

MEN'S TENNIS

Belmont Abbey 4

Francis Marion 1

SUMTER – Despite a singles win from sophomore Liam Day at the No. 1 position, fifth-seeded and 47th-ranked Francis Marion University fell 4-1 to top-seeded and 24th-ranked Belmont Abbey College on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Tournament.

Francis Marion ends its first season under coach Jay Evans with a 14-7 record, a 12-win improvement over the previous season.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Erskine 4

Francis Marion 3

SUMTER – Third-seeded Erskine College recorded a three-set win at No. 4 singles to break a 3-3 deadlock and defeat second-seeded Francis Marion University 4-3 on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Tournament.

Francis Marion ends its season at 14-6, its first season under coach Jay Evans. The win total represents a 10-win improvement over the 2021 campaign.

At 16-0, Paige Wise becomes the first Patriot to finish a full season with a perfect singles record.