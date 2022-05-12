LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball falls to Anderson in NCAA opener

ANDERSON, S.C. – Sophomore right-handed pitcher Laken Maxwell tossed a one-hitter as top-seeded and 15th-ranked Anderson University defeated eighth-seeded Francis Marion University 8-0 on Thursday in the opening game of the NCAA Division II Southeast Sub-Regional Softball Tournament.

FMU (33-21) drops into the elimination bracket where the Patriots will face the King University/Lincoln Memorial University loser on Friday at 2:30 p.m. If FMU wins that contest, it will play again on Friday at 5 p.m. Anderson (38-7) will meet the KU/LMU winner at noon on Friday.

Anderson loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with one out, but managed only a single run on an RBI groundout by Hannah Whitaker. The margin doubled to 2-0 in the second when Jessica Neadow plated Olivia Wheeler with a sacrifice fly.

After Maxwell (20-5) retired the first seven Patriots in order, Francis Marion threatened in the top of the third. Sophomore right fielder Katie Smith walked with one out, and following a strikeout, senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson was hit by a pitch. However, Maxwell recovered to retired the next batter on a strikeout to end the frame.

For Patterson, who ranks third nationally in being hit, it was the 19th time she has been plunked this season – one shy of the school record set by Monica Wofford in 2007.

FMU was one strike from getting out of the third unscathed, but the Trojans erupted for six runs with two outs to increase their advantage to 8-0. After taking a close two-strike pitch for a ball, catcher Hope Gullatt blasted a two-run homer over the left-center field wall. Three batters later, Gracie Williams brought home two more with a double.

Smith singled to second base with two outs in the fifth to account for the other Patriot baserunner.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-9) started for FMU and was tagged with the loss. Senior righty Janecia Hemingway came on in relief and recorded the final four outs.

Maxwell finished with six strikeouts, after entering the game with 236 punchouts in 158 innings of work.

Francis Marion was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 seasons.

“We can take some positives from today’s game,” said FMU coach Stacey Vallee. “I thought we battled the whole game. We put the ball in play against a strikeout pitcher. With only one player with NCAA Tournament experience on the roster, this was a learning experience. Tomorrow I think we will come out a little more comfortable.”

FDTC softball splits at South Atlantic District Tournament

HENRICO, Va. − The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team split a pair of games at the NJCAA South Atlantic District Tournament.

On Wednesday, the Stingers earned a 7-4 victory over Richard Bland College and early Thursday morning they dropped an 8-0 decision to top-ranked Louisburg College in six innings.

FDTC was scheduled to play the loser of the Pitt / Caldwell game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination contest. The result was not available at press time.

In the game against Louisburg, Hurricanes' starter Ellen Palya went six innings and allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Temple Jones and Heidi Anderson had the two hits for the Stingers (24-17).