LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball signs Florida southpaw

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee announced the signing of 5-foot-10 left-handed pitcher Mikayla Hoschak of Land O‘ Lakes, Fla., during the recent signing period.
Hoschak is a senior at Sunlake High School.
During the shortened 2020 season, she posted a 5-1 record with a 1.64 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. She issued just five walks and opponents hit .224 against her.
She also batted .345 at the plate while helping lead the Seahawks to an 8-1 mark before the remainder of the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore, she earned second-team Tampa Bay Times All-North Suncoast Team recognition and earned honorable mention All-Conference honors while going 9-0 in the circle with a 2.40 ERA. She fanned 40 batters and walked seven in 58 1/3 innings of work. She helped lead Sunlake to the Class 7A region finals for the first time, and was named her squad’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“We are excited to have Mikayla join our program, and she is excited to be a Patriot,” Vallee said. “She is a natural lefty pitcher that can also hit – what a great combination. Mikayla has the tools to be very successful in the future, combining a drive and desire for personal and team success. She has high standards for herself and has challenged herself this fall to join a more competitive travel team out of Oklahoma. These actions show a dedication to her sport and her personal growth. We can’t wait until she brings all of that and more to our program.”
This year’s FMU squad will open its 2021 season on the road with a Feb. 6 doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive.
FMU pair named to PBC All-Sportsmanship Team
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshmen cross country runners Annalena Griffin and Logan Zeis have been named to the 2020 Peach Belt Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.
Griffin is a biology major from Taylors and is a product of Greer Middle College Charter High School.
She ran in all four meets during the shortened 2020 campaign and placed 64th at this past weekend’s PBC Championship Meet with a 5,000-meter time of 24:52.6.
Zeis hails from Elgin and is majoring in environmental biology. He is a graduate of Ridge View High School.
He completed three of the four races during the abbreviated 2020 season and finished 46th at the 2020 Peach Belt Meet with an 8,000-meter time of 31:27.7.
Coker ESports team to compete in PBC Overwatch Tournament
AUGUSTA, Ga. − The Coker University ESports Overwatch team is set to matchup against Florida Southern on Friday in the Peach Belt Conference Overwatch Tournament.
This has been the first complete regular season of Overwatch for the Peach Belt Conference. The conference announced the full bracket for the 2020 Overwatch Tournament which will kickoff Friday with four quarterfinal matches. Both the semifinals and the finals will be played on Saturday.
Columbus State earned the first-place seed after finishing the season with a 9-0 record, while Florida Southern took the two seed with a 8-1 regular season record. Henderson State earned the third seed followed by Montevallo and North Georgia at four and five.
Coker, Georgia College, and USC Aiken each finished with a 3-6 regular season record and entered into the PBC Tiebreaker.
Each of the quarterfinal matches will be best of three maps. Both the semifinals and finals will be best of five maps. All of the maps and game modes will be assigned by the conference prior to the tournament start.
Also, the Coker ESports team concluded the 2020 Hearthstone season with a 3-1 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Monday.
