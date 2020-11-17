LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball signs Florida southpaw

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee announced the signing of 5-foot-10 left-handed pitcher Mikayla Hoschak of Land O‘ Lakes, Fla., during the recent signing period.

Hoschak is a senior at Sunlake High School.

During the shortened 2020 season, she posted a 5-1 record with a 1.64 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. She issued just five walks and opponents hit .224 against her.

She also batted .345 at the plate while helping lead the Seahawks to an 8-1 mark before the remainder of the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a sophomore, she earned second-team Tampa Bay Times All-North Suncoast Team recognition and earned honorable mention All-Conference honors while going 9-0 in the circle with a 2.40 ERA. She fanned 40 batters and walked seven in 58 1/3 innings of work. She helped lead Sunlake to the Class 7A region finals for the first time, and was named her squad’s Defensive Player of the Year.