FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. – Junior right fielder Katie Smith drilled a tie-breaking two-run double as Francis Marion University captured game one 6-3, but a pair of grand slams by Emmanuel College resulted in a 10-6 Lions’ victory in game two denying the Patriots a chance to take over first place on Sunday afternoon in Conference Carolinas softball play.

Francis Marion, which had its nine-game winning streak snapped in the second contest, moves to 34-10 overall and 14-6 in conference, one game behind the first-place Lions (28-16, 15-5). FMU will play a conference twinbill at UNC Pembroke on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the final Battle of I-95 contest of the 2022-23 school year.

In Sunday’s opening contest, FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling improved to 18-3 by tossing a five-hitter. She retired the final 12 Lions in order.

Emmanuel took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by designated player Jaryn Gibson. FMU responded immediately with a solo home run by graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz in the second.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead in the third after senior designated player Savana Rosson belted a two-out, two-run homer to right field. However, Gibson retied the game at 3-3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the frame.

Smith’s two-out, two-run double to right field in the fifth put FMU ahead to stay. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil added an insurance run in the seventh with a solo shot over the right field wall.

Freshman third baseman Madalyn White led Francis Marion at the plate with three hits, while senior first baseman Taylor Watford and sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai registered two hits each.

Maddie Edwards (16-3) went the distance for Emmanuel and absorbed the loss. She came into the twinbill having thrown a conference-leading five shutouts.

In the second game, junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson led off with a walk and eventually scored on a two-out double by Matsil. Run-scoring singles by Watford and Matsil in the third increased the Patriot advantage to 3-0.

Gibson erased that advantage with one swing in the bottom of the third, a grand slam over the left centerfield wall. The Patriots rallied in their next half inning as Bellai and White both produced run-scoring doubles as FMU regained the lead at 5-4.

A solo homer by Gibson leading off the fifth brought the Lions even at 5-5. Emmanuel then broke that tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a grand slam by catcher Kinsley Goolsby.

Matsil homered in the top of the seventh to account for the final margin. The Indian Trail, N.C., native finished game-two 4-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a homer, and three RBIs.

Smith and Bellai had two hits apiece in the second contest. Patriot senior righty Rachel Davis (13-7) was the losing pitcher as she came on in relief of starter Jordan Rivera.

The Patriots entered the doubleheader ranked among the top three nationally in Division II for team batting average (.377), scoring (8.05 runs per game), total hits, total runs, and on-base percentage.

BASEBALL

USC Union 5-5

FDTC 4-4

UNION − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team dropped its first Region 10 contests of the season Sunday as the Stingers were swept by USC Union with a pair of 5-4 losses.

Tech is now 40-7 overall and 17-2 in region play, setting up a winner-take-all scenario next weekend in Florence against Gaston College for the regular-season crown. The Rhinos are 15-3 in region play and sit in second place.

In the opener, five FDTC errors proved costly as USC Union plated three unearned runs. Garrick Murray was the hard-luck loser for the Stingers after giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4 1/3 innings.

TJ Anderson had two hits and drove in a pair for Tech. Noah Stout had a double and Rio Foster tripled and picked up an RBI.

In Game 2, Cheraw's Tyson Hall allowed four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings as USC Union grabbed a 4-1 lead after two frames.

Three Bantams pitchers combined to allow just three hits as Stout and Foster were the only Stingers to collect base knocks. Stout had a double and drove in two.