LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball splits with Erskine

Both Mikael and Leth also won their singles matches. Mikael was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at the No.1 position and Leth remained unbeaten on the season (4-0) with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No.2.

As the women did, the Patriot men also captured the No.1 doubles match with senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg winning 6-3. Augusta won the other two doubles matches to take a 1-0 advantage.

Freshman Leonel Gonzalez accounted for the lone FMU point with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-3 victory at No.3 singles. Both Anth-Forsberg and freshman Joshua Schaefer lost tough three-set battles at spots No.1 and 6 respectively.

Coker softball drops twinbill to Lenoir-Rhyne

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University softball fell to No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday losing 4-1 and 9-3.

In the opener, Lenoir-Rhyne jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a RBI double to center field from Lauren Rakes. The Bears would extend their lead through the next few innings. Bailey Douglas scored the Cobras only run on an RBI double to left center from Jena Dewalt in the seventh inning.

Kayla Oswell and Jessica McWhorter had one hit apiece in the game.