LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU softball splits with Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C.– Sophomore right-hander Taylor Florea tossed a three-hitter and junior center fielder Danielle Karacson belted a three-run homer as Francis Marion University rallied for a 5-1 win over Erskine College and a split of Wednesday afternoon’s non-conference softball doublehaeder.
The Flying Fleet took game one 3-2 in eight innings.
Francis Marion (4-2) will play a doubleheader at Newberry College on Sunday at 1 p.m. Please note that the twinbill was originally scheduled for Saturday, but pushed back 24 hours.
Florea (2-1) allowed only an unearned run in the bottom of the first and then silenced the Erskine attack. She struck out six and did not issue a walk.
Her counterpart in the circle, Chloe Hamilton (0-2), blanked the Patriots until the sixth inning. RBI-singles by junior third baseman Janecia Hemingway and sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins gave Francis Marion a 2-1 advantage. Following a pitching change, Karacson blasted her three-run shot to account for the four-run margin. It was her second career longball, and the first since her freshman campaign
Senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson and Hemingway led FMU with two hits apiece.
In game one, FMU scored twice in the top of the third, thanks to a two-out, two-run single by junior first baseman Addie May.
The Flying Fleet knotted the score with single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings. Erskine threatened to win the game in the seventh with runners on second and third and two outs, but Faith Belue was tagged out at the plate trying to steal home to end the inning.
An RBI-double by Shi Cain in the eighth inning gave Erskine the victory after the international tie-breaker rule was invoked.
Hemingway (0-1) pitched well in the opener, scattering nine hits, fanning two, and walking only one. Hannah Houge (3-0) limited FMU to just four hits while striking out 17 en route to her complete-game win.
FMU tennis open PBC play with losses at Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams both lost their Peach Belt Conference opener on the road Wednesday afternoon to Augusta University.
The men fell 6-1 and the women dropped a 5-2 decision.
Both FMU squads will host Chowan University on Saturday at noon on the Kassab Courts.
In women’s play, sophomore Hermon Mikael and freshman Viktoria Leth won the No.1 doubles match by a 6-2 tally, but the Jaguars earned the doubles point with victories at spots No.2 and 3.
Both Mikael and Leth also won their singles matches. Mikael was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at the No.1 position and Leth remained unbeaten on the season (4-0) with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No.2.
As the women did, the Patriot men also captured the No.1 doubles match with senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg winning 6-3. Augusta won the other two doubles matches to take a 1-0 advantage.
Freshman Leonel Gonzalez accounted for the lone FMU point with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-3 victory at No.3 singles. Both Anth-Forsberg and freshman Joshua Schaefer lost tough three-set battles at spots No.1 and 6 respectively.
Coker softball drops twinbill to Lenoir-Rhyne
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University softball fell to No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday losing 4-1 and 9-3.
In the opener, Lenoir-Rhyne jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a RBI double to center field from Lauren Rakes. The Bears would extend their lead through the next few innings. Bailey Douglas scored the Cobras only run on an RBI double to left center from Jena Dewalt in the seventh inning.
Kayla Oswell and Jessica McWhorter had one hit apiece in the game.
In Game 2, Lenoir-Rhyne carried its momentum into the second game, scoring three runs in the first inning. But it was Coker's Jay that put the Cobras on the board on a RBI single by Chloe Pelham cutting the Bears lead 3-1. Jay scored again in the fifth inning on a throwing error on a ball in play off the bat of Makenzie Harmon. She would join the scoring column three batters later after a RBI infield single from Pelham to make it 9-3.
Pelham led the Cobras with three hits and two RBI on offense.
The Cobras remain at home on Friday for a non-conference doubleheader with Converse College. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
Coker wrestling falls to Newberry
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University wrestling team fell on Senior Night to No. 11/20 Newberry on Wednesday by a score of 32-18.
Newberry jumped out to a 12-0 lead through two bouts, before Zachary Van Alst received a forfeit at 141 pounds to get the Cobras on the board. After back-to-back Newberry victories, Corey Christie swung some momentum back in Coker's favor with a 17-0 tech fall over Stevie Chopek in 6:46 at 165 pounds. Matt Shields would defeat Des Marshall by decision 11-4 at 184, before Corey Perkins-Willett would win by major decision 14-3 over Armando Acosta at 197 pounds for the final Coker victory of the night.
The Cobras are back in action at the Super Region II tournament on Saturday hosted by Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. The action begins at 9 a.m.