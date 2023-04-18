PEMBROKE, N.C. – Francis Marion University rattled off eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, to back the five-hit pitching of freshman right-hander Jenna Walling to grab a 12-1 win over UNC Pembroke In Tuesday's doubleheader opener.

However, the Braves rallied with four runs over the final three innings to take game two 8-6 as the two local rivals split their Conference Carolinas softball doubleheader.

The game-two loss drops the 35-11 Patriots into third place in the conference standings at 15-7, one full game behind the first-place squad. Francis Marion will play a non-conference twinbill at Limestone University on Thursday at 1 p.m. FMU will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday when its hosts Erskine College for a 1 p.m. doubleheader to conclude the regular season.

Sophomore centerfielder Avery Bellai led FMU in the opener, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while senior left fielder Danielle Karacson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz had two hits, a double, and an RBI.

Walling upped her season mark to 19-3 with the complete-game effort. She struck out two and allowed only a solo home run in the final inning (fifth).

A two-out solo homer by senior first baseman Taylor Watford staked the Patriots to a 1-0 advantage in the first. A pair of two-out, two-run doubles by Bellai and freshman third baseman Madalyn White extended the margin to 5-0 in the second.

Solo homers by Matsil and senior designated player Savana Rosson highlighted a three-run third frame that upped the lead to 8-0. Rosson moves into a tie for second place with Janine Allen (2004-07) on the Patriot career home run list with 27, only two long balls behind Kim Booker (1986-89).

Karacson connected on a two-out RBI-double in the fourth, and the Patriots completed their scoring with three runs in the fifth, two coming home on a single by Matsil.

In the second game, Matsil was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, and two runs batted in.

The Braves (17-26, 10-8) took a 4-0 lead on a grand slam by left fielder Kadence Sheppard in the second inning. FMU trimmed the deficit in half on a two-out, two-run triple by Matsil in the third. Bellai scored on a wild pitch and Karacson smacked a two-run double in the fifth to push the Patriots ahead 5-4.

UNCP answered immediately with a three-run double by third baseman Samantha Allred in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead at 7-5. The Braves would add an insurance run in the sixth to up the margin to 8-5.

FMU loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but could manage only one run on a fielder’s choice grounder by Rosson.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (13-8) started for the Patriots and was the losing pitcher.

BASEBALL

Lander 10

Francis Marion 2

GREENWOOD – Lander University ran away with a 10-2 win over Francis Marion University on Tuesday in the Patriot’s final non-conference baseball contest of the regular season.

Francis Marion (24-21) will play its final Conference Carolinas regular-season series at 9th-ranked University of Mount Olive. The series will start on Friday with a single contest at 6 p.m. and conclude with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Patriots are currently in fifth place in the conference standings and remain two games back of fourth-place Barton College.

Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield, senior third baseman Naphis Llanos, and freshman designated hitter Charlie Bussey III each went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead FMU. Senior right fielder Will Hardee, junior catcher Tucker Rabun, and sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley grabbed a hit apiece.

Hardee extends his now 17-game hitting streak and streak of safely reaching base to 29 games, and he creeps within seven of the school’s career hits record of 287.

Patriot junior right-hander Danny Leo (0-3) earned the start, but took the tough loss among seven Patriot pitchers. Senior Jack Hegan tossed 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits, and fanning four batters. Senior relievers Austin Moore and Luke Allain both allowed no hits, while striking out one batter on the rubber.

Lander sophomore righty Anson Merrick (1-0) allowed one hit over two innings to secure the win for the Bearcats (19-24).

The Bearcats jumped in front in the bottom of the third inning plating five runs on four hits. Lander’s run began with an RBI single to right by Lucas Martino to lead 1-0 and later with two outs, a bases-loaded situation was presented. A three-run double to the right center wall by Tyler Prell stretched the advantage to four before an RBI-single from Matthew Burgess capped the inning at 5-0.

A double from Hardee down the right field paint sparked the fourth inning for Francis Marion. The Patriots penciled their first run after Wakefield scored Hardee with a single to left field to cut into the Bearcat lead at 5-1. Lander reclaimed the five-run lead after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth leading 6-1.

With two Bearcat runners in scoring position in the fifth, a groundout would score one followed by an RBI-single from Gary Garrett to left extending their lead to 8-1. A passed ball in the sixth scored another Lander base runner for a 9-1 margin. The Bearcats tallied one more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

Llanos would score on a sacrifice fly to left field from Rabun in the ninth to shrink the Lander advantage to 10-2.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 21

Southern Wesleyan 9

HARTSVILLE - The Coker University women's lacrosse team defeated Southern Wesleyan 21-9 on Tuesday.

A quick start from the Warriors, Yael Echeverria was the first to score during the game and get things rolling. Not long after Hailey Morgan and Amariah Lawson took a one point lead for the Cobras at a score of 2-1.

In response, Yael Echeverria kept it going for Southern Wesleyan and took her second goal of the night. Despite a head to head battle in the beginning, Coker took off with goals from Abby Gross, Amanda Arguello, Hailey Morgan, Mia Macmillan, and Madeline Hart to take their lead up by seven goals.

Starting off the second quarter, Anita Rene-Rhodes picked up her first goal of the night and took the Cobras lead down to six. The Cobras continued their high energy and took control of the game despite Southern Wesleyan continuing to battle back. Going into half time, Coker had taken a lead of eight points and had no intention of slowing down.

Madeline Hart jumped into action from the beginning of the third quarter, puttinig up her fourth goal withing five minutes of the second half. The Warriors added on another two goals but Coker remained unfazed as Amariah Lawson, Madeline Hart, and Amanda Arguello closed out the third quarter.

The Cobras went into the fourth quarter at a score of 19-8 and kept their momentum going. Amanda Arguello registered another goal to kick off the fourth quarter and was closely followed by Ashley Cockrell who landed her first goal of the night. The Cobras finished the game on a high note and took the Warriors down with a 21-9 score.

Out of the 33 shots, Coker landed 28 of those on goal and picked up 10 assists throughout the game. The Cobras collected 18 ground balls for the night, went 12-14 on clears, and 4-7 on free position shots.

Zoe Cotheran played all 60 minutes between the pipes and posted a total of 6 saves out of 15 shots.

The Cobras wrapped up their 2022-23 season against Southern Wesleyan and will be returning in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.