LOUISVILLE, Ky. – One hundred and fifteen student-athletes from across the country were revealed as part of the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Division II Player and Pitcher of the Year Watch List, including Francis Marion University junior infielder Makayla Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson, a native of Indian Trail, N.C., is batting .435 with 47 runs scored in only 36 games. She has registered nine doubles, four triples, one home run, and 36 runs batted in to go along with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts. She started the first 24 contests at third base before moving to shortstop.

She is second on the team with a 1.130 OPS, leads the team with 17 multi-hit games, and shares the team lead with nine multi-RBI games despite batting in the leadoff position.

Cuthbertson was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for March 13-19, and was selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll last semester.

New in 2023, the watch list is broken down into the eight NCAA Regions (Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West) with up to 15 student-athletes represented in each region. The list is compiled and the award is voted on by the elected members of the NFCA Division II All-American Committee with one head coach representing each of the eight regions.

The Player and Pitcher of the Year for 2023 will be announced on June 1. The Player of the Year award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievements among softball student-athletes throughout NCAA Division II. In 2019, the Association expanded the award to include a Player and Pitcher of the Year.

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches.

Francis Marion is currently 27-9 and fifth in the Conference Carolinas standings with a 7-5 mark. The Patriots will play a conference doubleheader at Chowan University on Saturday at 1 p.m.

TENNIS

Patriot Netters fall to Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams both dropped 7-0 decisions to nationally-ranked squads from Wingate University on Wednesday in non-conference action.

The Francis Marion women dip to 6-8 with the loss. The Patriots will play their final two regular-season homes matches in the coming days: Saturday against 33rd-ranked Erskine College at 1 p.m. and Tuesday against Chowan University at 1 p.m.

The 41st-ranked FMU men fall to 9-6 and see their six-match winning streak snapped. The Patriots will play their final regular-season home match on Tuesday against Chowan at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.

FMU sophomores Harri Lloyd-Evans and Austin Vienna were victorious 6-3 at No. 3 doubles, but Wingate rallied to win the other two doubles contests by scores of 6-3 at No. 2 and then 6-4 at the top spot.

Although all six singles matches were decided in straight sets, two included tiebreakers.