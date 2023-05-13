WINGATE, N.C. – A no-out, run-scoring single to center field by shortstop Heaven Maness in the bottom of the ninth inning plated the winning run as second-seeded and 17th-ranked Wingate University edged seventh-seeded Francis Marion University 7-6 on Friday in an elimination game at the NCAA Division II Southeast Sub-Regional Softball Tournament.

Francis Marion, which defeated Carson-Newman University 5-3 earlier in the day to advance to face the host Bulldogs (46-16), ends its season 42-13. The 42 victories equals the most in program history, previously accomplished by the 1987 squad that went 42-4 and lost in the NAIA National championship game.

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil and junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson led FMU with two hits apiece. Matsil finished the season with a program-record 81 hits, one more than Cuthbertson.

Patriot freshman right-hander Jenna Walling (20-4) absorbed the tough-luck loss. She hurled the final six innings after relieving senior right-hander Rachel Davis in the third inning. Davis had already thrown a complete-game on Friday in the victory over Carson-Newman.

Walling surrendered three runs – only one was earned – on six hits with five strikeouts.

The game-deciding outburst in the bottom of the ninth was aided by a bad-hop grounder that turned a potential double play into first and second with no outs, and allowed for Maness to deliver the clutch hit.

Right-hander Raechel Cutcher (15-8), who shutout Francis Marion with a one-hitter yesterday, earned the win with eight innings of relief work. She allowed four runs on seven hits.

Francis Marion knocked Bulldog starter Danielle Kirchhofer from the game with two runs in the second inning. After putting two runners in the first, but not scoring, FMU did change the scoreboard in the second. Junior right fielder Katie Smith drove in the first run with an RBI-single to left, and then Smith and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz executed a double steal with Glanz crossing home plate for a 2-0 advantage.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead in the third. Senior first baseman Taylor Watford and Matsil both doubled to start the inning – with both balls hitting near the top of the wall – and senior designated player Savana Rosson drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

Wingate answered back with four runs in the bottom of the third, the final three coming in on a home run to left center by second baseman Savanna Brooks.

Francis Marion regained the lead in the fifth when Glanz drove a two-out, two-run single to right field. However, the Bulldogs evened score at 5-5 with a single run in the bottom of the frame.

Both teams scored in the seventh. The Patriots got a two-out solo homer from senior left fielder Danielle Karacson, her 14th long ball of the year, the second highest season total in program history. It also extended her single-season record RBI total to 65. Ironically, Karacson homered in her first at bat as a Patriot on Feb. 2, 2019, at the University of Mount Olive and this would be her final trip to the plate in the red, white, and blue.

Wingate staved off elimination in the bottom of the seventh as first baseman Hannah Reeves delivered a two-out run-scoring single to center to again knot the score, this time at 6-6.

Both teams were retired in order in the eighth. In the FMU ninth, Cuthbertson led off with a single and eventually got to second with outs, but was stranded there.

MEN'S GOLF

Coker's Ryan climbs up leaderboard

at DII Southeast Super Regional

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. − Coker University senior Killian Ryan fired his second consecutive round of even-par 71 Thursday to climb 17 spots in the NCAA DII South-Southeast Super Regional Golf Championship.

Playing at Grande Dunes Golf Club, Ryan, who is now 21st of 108 golfers, had another round with three birdies and three bogeys. He started the day in high winds with six straight pars. After a brilliant chip shot on No. 7, he was unable to convert and made his first bogey. On No. 9, his approach came up short and he wasn't able to get up and down, leaving him with a 2-over 38 at the turn.

Ryan rattled in three straight pars to start the back nine, then got on a roll with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 13, 14, and 15. He nearly drove the green on the 305-yard 13th and two-putted for birdie from off the green. On 14, he piped a drive, then stiffed a wedge to five feet for another birdie. He hit the par-5 15th green in two and two-putted from 30 feet to get to 1-under for the tournament.

His birdie putt just missed on 16, then he had his first 3-putt of the tourney on the par-3 17th when his tee ball left him with a 55-foot putt across the green and down a slope. He got it to six feet, but just misfired for par. Ryan cozied a 40-foot putt from off the green across a slope to five feet and made it for par on the 18th.

For the day, he hit 12 of 14 fairways, 12-of-18 greens and needed 30 putts.

"Killian didn't really hit the ball that well on the front nine, but managed a 2-over 38," Coker head coach John Hackney said. "On the back nine, he was brilliant, hitting all seven fairways and 8-of-9 greens. He is a prime-time player, so I was pleased to see him regroup and catch fire on the back nine."

Saturday will be the final round of the 54-hole tournament. The top six teams and two individuals not on those qualifying teams will earn a berth to the NCAA DII National Championships in Warren, OH, in two weeks.

Ryan will tee off at 8:50 Saturday morning.

Nationally second-ranked Barry soared into the team lead at 9-under, followed by No. 3 West Florida (-5), No. 5 North Georgia (E), No. 4 Lee (+1), No. 32 Shorter (+2) and No. 12 Clayton State (+4). Andrew Riley of Palm Beach Atlantic, who shot 62 on Thursday, fired a 1-under 70 and stands 10-under overall. He has a 2-stroke lead on Barry's A.J. Ewart.

Twenty players are under par through 36 holes.