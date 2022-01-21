LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU squads sweep North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. – Junior guard Tionne Rollins scored Francis Marion University’s final seven points as a short-handed Patriot squad rallied to claim a 76-73 road victory over North Greenville University on Friday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.
The Patriots, who dressed only eight players, improve to 6-8 overall and 4-8 in league play. FMU will return to action and finish its road trip in Spartanburg to face Converse University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
In Rollins’ clutch performance, he would post 19 points, while shooting 7-of-16 from the floor as well as 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Freshmen forward and reigning Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week Jonah Pierce tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.
FMU freshmen forward Nick Silva would also post 12 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Ja’Lil Robinson scored a season-high 10 points, while junior guard Matthew Lee and sophomore guard Asante Turner registered career-highs with 10 and seven points respectively.
Long-time Patriot head coach Gary Edwards called it “the proudest moment of my coaching career” – a career that includes 1,065 games over 38 seasons as a head coach at the NCAA Division I and II and NAIA levels.
“I have never been more proud of a group of young men than tonight," Edwards said. "It is a perfect example of playing with heart and not giving up, and not allowing dire circumstances to dictate an outcome. This was a satisfying win for everyone. I hope they all remember this night later in life when confronting challenges, and think ‘If we could win that game in Tigerville then I can overcome this.'"
C.J. Jamison led North Greenville University (4-8, 2-7) in points with 19, with Jacob Redding following with 17 points.
The Patriots would sink the first basket of the evening from a Pierce hook shot, but the Crusaders would unleash from the arc hitting 8-of-16 from long-range in the first half. North Greenville’s Redding would create many problems from behind the arc hitting four of the eight.
At the 11:02 mark, NGU would lead by nine after a Zak Pardew three-pointer, but the Patriots would bring it within three with 9:25 left in the first half. This would come from a Turner three-pointer and a turnaround jumper from Lee. FMU would draw to within two points twice until the Crusaders widened the gap at halftime to 44-35.
For a majority of the second half, the Crusaders would control the lead, while the Patriot squad would keep fighting back. NGU would lead by as many as 12 in the final stanza and held a 10-point margin (66-56) at the 8:44 mark. It was at this point that FMU would begin its rally. Nine straight points by the Patriots would bring the score within one after free throws by freshmen guard Jose Benitez and Pierce.
A Rollins’ 3-pointer with 2:11 left would push the Patriots up by two at 72-70, and less than a minute later, Rollins would sink a layup to put the Patriots up 74-70. The Crusaders drew to within one with 23 seconds after two free throws by Kameron Hobbs, but Rollins would strike again by drawing a foul and sinking two free throws to extend their lead to three and secure the victory.
FMU ended the contest shooting 25-of-56 (44.6%) from the field, while North Greenville would shoot 24-of-64 (37.5%) percent. The Patriots shot 22-of-25 (88.0%) from the line and the Crusaders nailed 13-of-15 (86.7%). After the sizzling first-half performance, NGU cooled to only 4-of-13 from long range in the second half.
North Greenville held the lead for (36:45) minutes, while the Patriots would only maintain the lead for (2:35) minutes.
WOMEN
Francis Marion 91
North Greenville 77
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – Freshman guard Kiana Lee scored a career-high 17 points and sparked a decisive third-quarter run as Francis Marion University rallied for a 91-77 road win over North Greenville University, Friday evening (Jan. 21) in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (7-6, 6-5), winners of three straight, will conclude its weekend trip to the Upstate with a 2 p.m. contest at Converse University on Saturday. The Patriots will then return home to entertain UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the latest installment of The Battle of I-95.
Lee connected on 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 7-of-10 free throws, while also stuffing the stats sheet with four rebounds, four steals, and three assists after coming off the FMU bench. She is a product of North Augusta High School.
Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor led Francis Marion with 20 points, 14 of which came in the opening half, and nine rebounds. Junior Zaria Woods tallied 15 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Scarlett Gilmore also scored 15. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver added five points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while directing FMU to its highest scoring output of the season.
Haylee Luttrell led North Greenville (3-11, 3-7) with 21 points and seven assists.
After allowing 52.9 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes and trailing 45-42 at halftime, Francis Marion ratcheted up the defense in the third and fourth quarters. The Patriots allowed only 32 points after intermission, and 11 of those came in the final few minutes after the contest was decided, on 35.3 percent shooting.
Trailing 56-55 midway through the third quarter, Lee began and ended an 8-0 run that gave FMU the lead for good. A three-pointer by senior Jasmyne May ended the third period and extended the margin to 68-61.
After NGU scored the opening points of the final quarter, the Patriots took full control with a 17-3 run that produced an 85-66 advantage. Lee contributed five points to the spurt, while Woods scored six.
FMU shot 45.9 percent from the field, including 7-of-22 from three-point range, and hit 16-of-24 free throws. North Greenville finished the game shooting 44.1 percent, including 7-of-21 from behind the arc, and was 10-of-14 at the charity stripe.
Francis Marion owned a 24-6 lead in fast-break points and a 25-13 edge in points off turnovers.
A fast-paced back-and-forth first quarter featured 12 lead changes and no margin larger than five points. UNG led 27-23 when the horn sounded.
Francis Marion quickly regained the lead with seven consecutive points to start the second period. NGU responded with a 9-4 spurt to back on top and the Crusaders would eventually retire to the locker room holding the 45-42 advantage.