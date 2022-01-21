LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU squads sweep North Greenville

“I have never been more proud of a group of young men than tonight," Edwards said. "It is a perfect example of playing with heart and not giving up, and not allowing dire circumstances to dictate an outcome. This was a satisfying win for everyone. I hope they all remember this night later in life when confronting challenges, and think ‘If we could win that game in Tigerville then I can overcome this.'"

C.J. Jamison led North Greenville University (4-8, 2-7) in points with 19, with Jacob Redding following with 17 points.

The Patriots would sink the first basket of the evening from a Pierce hook shot, but the Crusaders would unleash from the arc hitting 8-of-16 from long-range in the first half. North Greenville’s Redding would create many problems from behind the arc hitting four of the eight.

At the 11:02 mark, NGU would lead by nine after a Zak Pardew three-pointer, but the Patriots would bring it within three with 9:25 left in the first half. This would come from a Turner three-pointer and a turnaround jumper from Lee. FMU would draw to within two points twice until the Crusaders widened the gap at halftime to 44-35.