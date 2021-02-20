LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU tennis takes two from Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University earned the doubles point thanks to a marathon win at the No.1 position, and then freshman Leonel Gonzalez registered the clinching point at No. 5 singles as the Patriots claimed a hard-fought 4-3 victory over local-rival Coker University on Saturday in men’s tennis action.
The Patriot women captured a 5-2 win over a short-handed Cobra squad in women’s action.
Both FMU squads will host Barton College on Sunday at noon on the Kassab Courts.
The Francis Marion men (1-3) gained the doubles point when senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg rallied to beat Carlos Pinedo and Isaac MacMillan 7-6 (10-8 in the tie-breaker) at the top doubles spot. Earlier, Coker’s Luis de Vuyst and Thibaut Decaluwe were victorious at No. 3 doubles by a 6-2 count, while FMU graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and Gonzalez won 6-4 at the No.2 position.
Anth-Forsberg put the Patriots up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, but MacMillan countered with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 to draw the Cobras within 2-1.
Guerrero then won 7-5, 6-2 at No.2, but the Cobras’ Sean Keane earned a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1) decision over FMU freshman Joshua Schaefer at No.4 to again pull Coker to within one at 3-2.
Gonzalez delivered the winning point for Francis Marion with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win at No.5 singles. Coker’s Decaluwe earned a three-set win (2-6, 6-3, 6-0) at No.6 to account for the final point.
The win avenged a 4-3 loss to the Cobras several weeks ago in the season-opening City of Florence Invitational.
In the women’s match, Patriot sophomore Hermon Mikael and freshman Viktoria Leth defeated Charlotte Clarke and Zoe Heed 6-2 at the No.1 spot to deliver the doubles point to FMU.
With the Cobras defaulting the No.5 and No.6 singles matches, Francis Marion needed only one singles victory to clinch the match and Leth earned that point with a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No.3 position.
Mikael improved to 12-1 all-time in singles play with a 7-6 (7-0), 6-1 win at No.1 singles, while Heed (No.2) and Khushi Agarwal (No.4) garnered the two Coker points.
BASEBALL
FDTC 12
Northwest Florida State 3
PALATKA, Fla. − Scott McDonough went 2 for 3 with a grand slam as the Stingers powered their way past Northwest Florida State 12-3 early Saturday morning.
Patrick Matthews also homered and drove in four runs for FDTC. He had two hits as well along with Gary Lora who collected two RBI.
J.T. Marr also had a pair of hits while Luke Wood went 3 for 4 with four runs scored.