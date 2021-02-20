LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU tennis takes two from Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University earned the doubles point thanks to a marathon win at the No.1 position, and then freshman Leonel Gonzalez registered the clinching point at No. 5 singles as the Patriots claimed a hard-fought 4-3 victory over local-rival Coker University on Saturday in men’s tennis action.

The Patriot women captured a 5-2 win over a short-handed Cobra squad in women’s action.

Both FMU squads will host Barton College on Sunday at noon on the Kassab Courts.

The Francis Marion men (1-3) gained the doubles point when senior William Anth-Forsberg and freshman Adam Ernberg rallied to beat Carlos Pinedo and Isaac MacMillan 7-6 (10-8 in the tie-breaker) at the top doubles spot. Earlier, Coker’s Luis de Vuyst and Thibaut Decaluwe were victorious at No. 3 doubles by a 6-2 count, while FMU graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and Gonzalez won 6-4 at the No.2 position.

Anth-Forsberg put the Patriots up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, but MacMillan countered with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 to draw the Cobras within 2-1.

Guerrero then won 7-5, 6-2 at No.2, but the Cobras’ Sean Keane earned a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1) decision over FMU freshman Joshua Schaefer at No.4 to again pull Coker to within one at 3-2.