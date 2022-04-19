 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU tennis teams fall at Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – In a match that saw four singles contests go to three sets and two doubles matches to a tiebreaker, 49th-ranked University of Mount Olive edged 44th-ranked Francis Marion University 5-2 on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis action.

Francis Marion drops to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in league play. The Patriots will play their final regular-season matches this weekend at Southern Wesleyan University on Friday at 2 p.m. and at North Greenville University on Saturday at noon.

The Trojans (10-5, 6-2) won all three doubles matches, including 7-6 decisions that were decided in tiebreakers at positions No. 1 and 3.

UMO upped the margin to 3-0 win wins at singles spots No. 6 and 3. However, FMU sophomore Liam Day rallied for a 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles and freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at No. 2 to trim the deficit to 3-2.

However, Mount Olive won the final two games at No. 4 singles en route to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win that clinched the match.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Mount Olive 6

Francis Marion 1

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Despite a win at No.1 singles by freshman Paige Wise, 72nd-ranked Francis Marion University fell to 63rd-ranked University of Mount Olive 6-1 on Tuesday in a showdown for first place in the Conference Carolinas women’s tennis standings.

Francis Marion (12-5, 7-2) will conclude its regular-season slate this weekend with matches at Southern Wesleyan University on Friday at 2 p.m. and at North Greenville University on Saturday at noon.

The Trojans (13-2, 9-0) claimed the No. 2 doubles match by retirement and then won 6-2 and 6-4 at spots No. 1 and 3 respectively to claim the doubles point.

UMO won a quick straight-sets decision at No. 5 singles, before Wise narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles. Wise improves to 13-0 in singles play this season.

Mount Olive won in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles and then in straight sets at the No. 2 position to clinch the match.

