LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU tennis teams sweep W.V. Wesleyan on Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Adam Ernberg and Luis Lopez Sarasa claimed a hard-fought win at No. 3 doubles while Harri Lloyd-Evans served up the clinching victory at No. 2 singles in Francis Marion University's 6-1 win over West Virginia Wesleyan College on Monday in non-conference men’s tennis action.

Francis Marion ups its record to 6-2. The Patriots were to have played the University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, but that match has been canceled because of the threat of rain. FMU will return to action on March 19 for its first-ever Conference Carolinas match, a 2 p.m. first serve at Chowan University.

After sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez quickly won 6-1 at the top doubles spot, Ernberg and Lopez Sarasa were victorious 7-5 at the No. 3 position to earn the doubles point for FMU. Freshmen Martin Barbera and Harri Lloyd-Evans later won the No. 2 doubles match by the same 7-5 margin.

Gonzalez upped the Francis Marion lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No.4 singles, while Day won 6-4, 6-2 at No.1 and Lloyd-Evans won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 at No.3 to clinch the match for the Patriots.