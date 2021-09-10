LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball falls to Augusta University

AIKEN, S.C. – Despite a combined 17 kills from senior Alyssa Hansen and junior Gracie Davis, Francis Marion University fell in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 26-24) to Augusta University on Friday on the first day of the Pacer Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
Earlier on Friday, the Patriots defeated Lander University in five sets: 19-25, 25-13, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 23 assists and tallied nine digs and two aces against the Jaguars, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up 10 balls. Graduate student Naina Ivanova led FMU with 12 digs.
The tournament will continue on Saturday with FMU (2-4) playing Limestone University at 10 a.m. and host USC Aiken at 12:30 p.m.
Coker splits
AIKEN, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team split the first day of the Pacer Invitational on Friday, defeating Converse 3-1 before falling to USC Aiken 3-0.
The Cobras began the day taking the opening set over Converse 25-22. The Cobras jumped out to an 11-4 lead to force a Converse timeout, before being the first team to 20 and leading 20-13 in the set. The Valkyries would rally to make the set close, before the Cobras were able to secure the set at 25-22.
Converse would tie the match with a 25-14 victory in set two, before Coker bounced back to take the third set 25-20. The Cobras raced out leads of 9-3 and 14-4 in the third set, before eventually doubling up the Valkyries in the set at 20-10. Converse would rally to make it another close set, before the Cobras secure the set at 25-20.
Coker would take the match with a 25-22 fourth set. The teams played to ties at 7-7, 12-12 and 15-15 before Coker went on a five-point run to make it 20-15. The Valkyries would rally to tie things at 22, before Coker would win three straight points to win the set and the match.
Lauren Loveday paced the Cobras with a career-high 12 kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume posted 11 and Naomi Earl-Reyes added 10.
Rami Mullen dished out a match-high 21 assists, followed by Ashley Carson who also had 20 in the match.
Parker led the Cobras with 22 digs, while Cerick had 13 and eight others posted digs in the match.
The Cobras fell to USC Aiken in straight sets of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
Blume finished with a team-high eight kills, while five others registered kills in the match. Mullen dished out a team-high 12 assists, while five others contributed assists in the match.
Harris posted a team-high 17 digs in the match, while seven others posted digs in the match.
Coker returns to action Saturday on day two of the Pacer Invitational to face Lander at 12:30 p.m. and Augusta at 5:30 p.m. Live stats for both matches will be available at www.cokercobras.com.