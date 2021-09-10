LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball falls to Augusta University

Converse would tie the match with a 25-14 victory in set two, before Coker bounced back to take the third set 25-20. The Cobras raced out leads of 9-3 and 14-4 in the third set, before eventually doubling up the Valkyries in the set at 20-10. Converse would rally to make it another close set, before the Cobras secure the set at 25-20.

Coker would take the match with a 25-22 fourth set. The teams played to ties at 7-7, 12-12 and 15-15 before Coker went on a five-point run to make it 20-15. The Valkyries would rally to tie things at 22, before Coker would win three straight points to win the set and the match.

Lauren Loveday paced the Cobras with a career-high 12 kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume posted 11 and Naomi Earl-Reyes added 10.

Rami Mullen dished out a match-high 21 assists, followed by Ashley Carson who also had 20 in the match.

Parker led the Cobras with 22 digs, while Cerick had 13 and eight others posted digs in the match.

The Cobras fell to USC Aiken in straight sets of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.

Blume finished with a team-high eight kills, while five others registered kills in the match. Mullen dished out a team-high 12 assists, while five others contributed assists in the match.