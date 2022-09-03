LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball falls twice at Pacer Invitational

AIKEN, S.C. – Francis Marion University lost a pair of hard-fought matches – 3-1 to Lander University and 3-2 to Augusta University – Friday on the opening day of the Pacer Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Aiken.

On Saturday, Francis Marion (3-2) will face Carson-Newman University at 10 a.m. and the host USC Aiken squad at 12:30 p.m.

In a 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 loss to Lander (2-2), middleblocker Lily Walton paced FMU with nine kills, while middleblocker Kalee Peter registered eight kills on only 16 swings. Caroline Lucas added six kills.

Setter Kaylee Gillespie tallied 23 assists, 11 digs, and two service aces, while libero Zoie Larkins dug up a team-high 12 balls.

Three kills from Peters and a stymie defense helped FMU win the opening set 25-21, but Lander rallied to win the next three sets to capture the victory.

FMU returned to the court later Friday and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth and deciding set before falling 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12 to Augusta.

Outside hitter Lexi Albright led Francis Marion with 18 kills, 13 digs, and four blocks, while Walton recorded 12 kills and five blocks and Lucas 10 kills and five blocks.

Gillespie dished out 42 assists, dug up 17 ball, and served three aces, while Larkins had a team-high 21 digs.

After dropping the first two sets, the Patriots rallied behind six kills from Albright to win the third set, which Peter finished with a kill.

The score was knotted at 23-23 in the fourth set when FMU took advantage of a bad set and an attacking error by the Jaguars to capture a 25-23 win.

The Patriots led twice early, 1-0 and 2-1, in the fifth set, but Augusta (3-2) took the lead for good at 4-3 and went on to the 15-12 win.

Altogether, the match featured 30 ties and 17 lead changes.

Coker volleyball splits at Fontanelle Memorial Tournament

MARS HILL, N.C. - Coker University volleyball split the first day of the Tony Fontanelle Memorial Tournament on Friday, beating Young Harris 3-1 and falling to Georgia College 3-0.

The Cobras took down Young Harris in four sets to complete the season sweep over the Mountain Lions by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 26-24.

Lauren Loveday paced the Cobras with 10 kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume also added nine. Kendal Boland dished out a team-high 14 assists, while Adriana Velez also had 13 assists.

As a team, Coker posted 13 service aces, with three apiece coming from Loveday, Taylor Hills and Boland. Boland completed a double-double with 10 digs.

Coker then dropped the nightcap to Georgia College 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-18.

Blume and Loveday each had a team-high eight kills in the match. Adriana Velez dished out a career-high 24 assists and Loveday led the Cobras with 11 digs.

The Cobras (3-3) return to action Saturday to conclude tournament play and face King (Tenn.). First serve is set for 2:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.