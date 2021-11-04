LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball hosts pair of matches this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will host a pair of volleyball matches this weekend to conclude the squad’s regular-season home slate. FMU will entertain Lees-McRae College on Friday at 6 p.m. and King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Both matches will be played in the Smith University Center. Admission is free, but all spectators are required to wear a mask.

Prior to Saturday’s first serve, Francis Marion will recognize its five seniors: setter and defensive specialist Naina Ivanova, middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen, and outside hitters Alyssa Hansen and Lily Walton.

Both Thigpen and Hansen are four-year letterwinners. Thigpen has appeared in 90 career matches and registered 663 kills, a .293 hitting percentage, and 219 total blocks, while Hansen has 770 kills, 500 digs, and 123 total blocks in 89 career matches.

Walton played one season at North Carolina A&T University before transferring to Francis Marion. Her career totals include 97 matches played, 546 kills, a .238 hitting percentage, 272 total blocks, and 68 service aces.

Ivanova played at Stetson University before coming to FMU this past summer as a graduate transfer. Her career totals include 122 matches, 2,227 assists, 1,126 digs, and 105 service aces.