LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball hosts pair of matches this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will host a pair of volleyball matches this weekend to conclude the squad’s regular-season home slate. FMU will entertain Lees-McRae College on Friday at 6 p.m. and King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Both matches will be played in the Smith University Center. Admission is free, but all spectators are required to wear a mask.
Prior to Saturday’s first serve, Francis Marion will recognize its five seniors: setter and defensive specialist Naina Ivanova, middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen, and outside hitters Alyssa Hansen and Lily Walton.
Both Thigpen and Hansen are four-year letterwinners. Thigpen has appeared in 90 career matches and registered 663 kills, a .293 hitting percentage, and 219 total blocks, while Hansen has 770 kills, 500 digs, and 123 total blocks in 89 career matches.
Walton played one season at North Carolina A&T University before transferring to Francis Marion. Her career totals include 97 matches played, 546 kills, a .238 hitting percentage, 272 total blocks, and 68 service aces.
Ivanova played at Stetson University before coming to FMU this past summer as a graduate transfer. Her career totals include 122 matches, 2,227 assists, 1,126 digs, and 105 service aces.
The Patriots are 16-10 overall and tied for the lead in the Conference Carolinas’ East Division standings with a 12-2 mark.
MEN'S SOCCER
Coker's Jager earns school honor
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer freshman defender Bastiaan Jager has been named the SPC Credit Union October Student-Athlete of the Month, announced Thursday by the Coker University Athletics Department.
Jager totaled three goals for six points in the month of October, with two goals against Mars Hill on Oct. 9 and the game-winner against No. 9 Limestone (Oct. 16). He was also named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week from Oct. 11-17.
This is Jager's first career Student-Athlete of the Month honor.