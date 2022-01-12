LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball inks West Virginia transfer

Andrews played three seasons at Charleston, but would have two years of eligibility at FMU. In three seasons, she appeared in 46 matches (142 sets) with 38 starts and compiled 233 kills, 86 blocks and a .252 hitting percentage. This past season, she garnered All-Tournament Team honors at the CBU Buccaneer Invitational. She earned honorable mention All-Mountain East Conference recognition following the 2020-21 season when she hit .450 and averaged 2.42 kills per set.

“Being able to compare our teams to those in our regional at the NCAA tournament, we knew that we needed to add speed to our offense to compete at the highest level,” Baufield-Edwards said. “Having physically played Beyoncé this fall on our own home court, we were able to know the exact speed she can contribute. She is very quick laterally and will be able to help our defensive blocking. She can get up and be available with ease, which will help our setters find her in transition. We are thrilled to be adding her at the beginning of the spring so as to assimilate her to our system.”