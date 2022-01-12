LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball inks West Virginia transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced that 5-foot-11 middle blocker Beyoncé Andrews of Acworth, Ga., will join the Patriot program this spring after transferring from the University of Charleston (W.Va.).
Andrews played three seasons at Charleston, but would have two years of eligibility at FMU. In three seasons, she appeared in 46 matches (142 sets) with 38 starts and compiled 233 kills, 86 blocks and a .252 hitting percentage. This past season, she garnered All-Tournament Team honors at the CBU Buccaneer Invitational. She earned honorable mention All-Mountain East Conference recognition following the 2020-21 season when she hit .450 and averaged 2.42 kills per set.
She also gained MEC Academic All-Conference honors in 2019.
“Being able to compare our teams to those in our regional at the NCAA tournament, we knew that we needed to add speed to our offense to compete at the highest level,” Baufield-Edwards said. “Having physically played Beyoncé this fall on our own home court, we were able to know the exact speed she can contribute. She is very quick laterally and will be able to help our defensive blocking. She can get up and be available with ease, which will help our setters find her in transition. We are thrilled to be adding her at the beginning of the spring so as to assimilate her to our system.”
Baufield-Edwards had previously announced the additions of three in-coming freshmen for the 2022 campaign: 5-3 libero Katie Floyd of Campbellsville, Ky., 5-10 outside hitter Katie Kemp of Plano, Texas, and 5-11 outside hitter and defensive specialist Kayla Clayworth of Myrtle Beach.
Francis Marion loses five seniors off this past season’s team that posted a 21-11 record, won the Conference Carolinas East Division and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament.
Patriots receive votes in collegiate baseball preseason poll
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is among the other schools receiving votes in the 2022 Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division II preseason Top-40 poll that was recently released.
The University of Tampa sits atop the preseason rankings, while Colorado Mesa University is second and 2022 FMU opponent Wingate University is third.
Longtime FMU coach Art Inabinet welcomes back 22 lettermen, including seven position starters and the designated hitter, from last season’s 18-17 squad. The Patriots will be entering their inaugural season in Conference Carolinas, a league that has two members ranked in the Top 40 and one other listed among the others receiving votes (in addition to FMU).
Francis Marion will open its 2022 campaign with a three-game home series against Limestone University on Feb. 4-6. The season opener will be Friday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.
Daily admission for Patriot Baseball is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. Season tickets are available for $100 at https://fmupatriots.com/sb_output.aspx?form=22.