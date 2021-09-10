LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball rallies past Lander

Wingate 2

Francis Marion 0

WINGATE, N.C. – Wingate University scored a pair of goals in the second half to grab a 2-0 non-conference win over Francis Marion University on Thursday in a men's college soccer contest.

Francis Marion (0-2-1) will return home on Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Patriots will match up with King University for their first-ever Conference Carolinas match. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free.

Pedro Santos put up his first goal of the season in the 61st minute, from a pass across the box by Soren Nygaard to put Wingate up 1-0. Nygaard tallied the final score from a ball headed out of the box and fired into the back of the net in the 66th minute.

FMU sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Rossi registered eight saves, while Wingate's Jamie Boegel posted four stops.

Francis Marion senior Oliver Peters and freshmen Nick Heunig recorded two shots apiece, along with junior Javier Bello, sophomore Matias Morales and Jose Curvelo each recording a shot as the Patriots totaled seven in the match. FMU also took the match’s only corner kick.