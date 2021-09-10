LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball rallies past Lander

AIKEN, S.C. – Seniors Iyanla Thigpen and Lily Walton each pounded out 11 kills to help Francis Marion University to a come-from-behind 19-25, 25-13, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Lander University in first-day action of the Pacer Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Friday.
Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 36 assists and dug up 11 balls to record her fifth consecutive double-double. She also served two aces. Fellow sophomore Lexi Albright registered eight kills, a team-high 19 digs, and three aces, while senior Alyssa Hansen had six kills, 13 digs, and five blocks. Thigpen chipped in four blocks and freshman libero Zoie Larkins had 10 digs.
After dropping the third set to fall behind 2-1, the Patriots came out hot in the fourth set. FMU jumped to a 4-0 lead that grew to 7-1, and then 10-2, and later 17-6 after a service ace by fifth-year senior Kayla Arthur. The Patriots would go on to claim the 25-19 victory that forced a fifth set.
The deciding set featured eight ties, the final at 11-11. A bad set by the Bearcats put FMU on top 12-11. An ace by Albright and two Lander attack errors gave Francis Marion the win over one of its oldest rivals.
LATE THURSDAY
MEN'S SOCCER
Wingate 2
Francis Marion 0
WINGATE, N.C. – Wingate University scored a pair of goals in the second half to grab a 2-0 non-conference win over Francis Marion University on Thursday in a men's college soccer contest.
Francis Marion (0-2-1) will return home on Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Patriots will match up with King University for their first-ever Conference Carolinas match. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free.
Pedro Santos put up his first goal of the season in the 61st minute, from a pass across the box by Soren Nygaard to put Wingate up 1-0. Nygaard tallied the final score from a ball headed out of the box and fired into the back of the net in the 66th minute.
FMU sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Rossi registered eight saves, while Wingate's Jamie Boegel posted four stops.
Francis Marion senior Oliver Peters and freshmen Nick Heunig recorded two shots apiece, along with junior Javier Bello, sophomore Matias Morales and Jose Curvelo each recording a shot as the Patriots totaled seven in the match. FMU also took the match’s only corner kick.
Wingate, which was ranked sixth in the preseason NCAA Division II Top-25 poll, but later dropped out of the rankings following two season-opening losses, improves to 1-2-0.