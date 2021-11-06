LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball sweeps Lees-McRae

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior Gracie Davis pounded out 16 kills while registering a .417 hitting percentage to lead Francis Marion University to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of visiting Lees-McRae College on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball play.
Francis Marion improves to 17-10 overall and 13-2 in the conference while remaining in a tie for first-place in the East Division standings with UNC Pembroke.
The Patriots will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday when FMU entertains King University (Tenn.) at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center. Admission is free, but all spectators are required to wear a mask.
Graduate student Kayla Arthur followed Davis with eight kills, while sophomore Lexi Albright tallied seven kills and 20 digs.
FMU sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 36 assists, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a team-high 22 balls.
Senior Olivia Ney led Lees-McRae (9-14, 7-9) with nine kills, while setter Carlee Allbaugh recorded 27 assists and 15 digs.
The Patriots held a slim 19-18 advantage in the opening set, when Davis accounted for four of FMU’s final six points with kills, including three in-a-row. Francis Marion never trailed in set number two as both Davis and Arthur posted four kills. FMU trailed only once, at 2-1, in the third set, but the Bobcats crept to within one late at 17-16.
Davis helped repel the rally with three kills, including the matching-ending point.
Lenoir-Rhyne 3
Coker 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University Volleyball fell to Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-0.
Emily Everton paced the Cobras with 12 kills on the night, while Chelsey Blume added six kills. Ashley Carson finished with a team-high 15 assists, while Rami Mullen dished out nine.
Makayla Harris paced Coker with 14 digs, while Parker had 12 and Everton and Carson Fuller each had 10.
The Cobras return to the floor Saturday to host Mars Hill for Senior Day. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from the DeLoach Center.