LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball sweeps Lees-McRae

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior Gracie Davis pounded out 16 kills while registering a .417 hitting percentage to lead Francis Marion University to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of visiting Lees-McRae College on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball play.

Francis Marion improves to 17-10 overall and 13-2 in the conference while remaining in a tie for first-place in the East Division standings with UNC Pembroke.

The Patriots will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday when FMU entertains King University (Tenn.) at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center. Admission is free, but all spectators are required to wear a mask.

Graduate student Kayla Arthur followed Davis with eight kills, while sophomore Lexi Albright tallied seven kills and 20 digs.

FMU sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 36 assists, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a team-high 22 balls.

Senior Olivia Ney led Lees-McRae (9-14, 7-9) with nine kills, while setter Carlee Allbaugh recorded 27 assists and 15 digs.